How often should you wash your decorative cushions and throws? It’s a lot more than you think, according to experts

Looking at your bed, if you’re anything like me, you’ll have your pillows to sleep on and many decorative cushions and throws just to make the space pretty - but how often are you washing your decorative cushions and throws?

Experts have revealed that we should be washing our decorative cushions and throws at least once a month and I have to say it left me shocked - I’m sure I’m not alone in saying my ‘pretty’ cushions very rarely get washed.

There’s an age-old debate on how often you should wash your bedding , but has anyone stopped and thought about the hordes of cushions you use for decor? We have now - here’s why you should be washing your decorative cushions and throws at least once a month.

Why you should wash your decorative cushions and throws once a month

‘Although decorative pillows and throws are commonly only used for decoration and usually don't get any practical use, they can still harbour dirt, dust and bacteria, especially if you have pets or small children in your household,’ says Ethan Fox, interior design expert at Furniture World .

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Joanna Henderson)

‘If you don't wash your decorative pillows and throws regularly it can trigger allergies, as dust mites thrive in warm conditions, which can lead to a stuffy nose, sneezing, itching and even difficulty breathing. Furthermore, it can lead to a generally unclean environment as bacteria will harbour within the fabric, this can lead to unpleasant odours overtime.’

Think of how many times you use a decorative cushion to prop yourself up, or wrap up in a throw to keep warm on the sofa - if it’s a lot, you may want to consider washing your decorative soft furnishings more often, according to Jim Evans, interior expert at Uber Interiors .

‘If they're rested on or used daily then you'd probably be best washing them every couple of weeks,’ he confirms.

How to wash your decorative cushions and throws

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Colin Poole)

Typically, you can wash your pillows in the washing machine but always check the washing label first.

‘Removable cushion covers and lighter throws can be put in a washing machine on a low-temperature cycle. For larger throws and whole cushions can be cleaned with steam. Handheld steamers are great for killing bacteria and refreshing fabrics. Where a steamer isn't available a vacuum can remove build-ups of dust,’ says Jim.

‘You should also do your best to spot clean as soon as a stain is made, tackling dirt early with fabric cleaners or soapy warm water will always be the best method for keeping a cushion or throw clean in the long term.’

When it comes to cleaning your blankets and throws, Ethan says: ‘you must read the care label attached to the blanket, this will advise the most effective cleaning method. If you're putting your throw in the washing machine, then ensure that you use a mild and fragrance-free detergent and avoid fabric softeners at all costs as they can build up on the throw blanket and make it feel scratchy. As throw blankets are large it's best to wash them on their own to ensure that they're as clean as possible. Always leave your throw blanket to fully dry before placing it back on your bed or sofa.’

Our favourite cushions and throws

Of course, if you’ve had your decorative soft furnishings for a long time, you may be due an upgrade. Why not treat yourself to the hottest trends of the year?

Toasty Fringe Waffle Throw £45 at La Redoute With Mocha Mousse Pantone's Colour of the Year for 2025, expect to see earthy shades everywhere. We can't think of anything better than snuggling up under this rustic throw. Heart Shaped Leopard Frill Cushion £16 at Dunelm Don't be afraid of making a statement your soft furnishings. Leopard print is a timeless print that is playful and full of life. Pure Cotton Tapestry Paisley Cushion £40 at M&S Play around with a mixture of different cushion shapes to add extra depth and texture to your space.

I know I’ve certainly been slacking when it comes to washing my decorative soft furnishings every month - I’ll be off to stick a wash on now…