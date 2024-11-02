How to measure for eyelet curtains – experts share their top tips to get the size right
The fool-proof guide to measuring for eyelet curtains that anyone can follow
Curtains are often something of an afterthought when it comes to decorating a space. And yet, they hold so much power – they can instantly transform a room and make it look elevated with the help of the right style, size, fabric and colour or pattern. If your chosen style happens to be eyelet curtains, one of the important things when buying a set is getting the measurements right – that’s why you need to know how to measure for eyelet curtains.
Curtains bring texture into a room which is how, with the right texture and finish, they can make a space look and feel luxurious. But if you don’t know how to measure for curtains and end up with ones that are too big or, even worse, too small, then that will have the less than desirable effect of making your home look cheap.
So let’s avoid that at all costs by measuring properly. In terms of eyelet curtains, there aren’t huge differences in the measuring method from measuring for other styles of curtains. But there are some minor ones – the most important being how to measure for their length.
‘Beyond measuring the drop, there aren’t major differences between measuring for eyelet curtains and alternative styles, but there are some small differences that need to be considered,’ says Ana Zuravliova, trend specialist at Blinds Direct.
How to measure the drop of eyelet curtains
Eyelet curtains make for the perfect living room or bedroom curtain idea, but only if their length is correct.
‘Generally speaking, I think eyelet curtains should be floor length for a luxurious feel,’ says Suzi Samaddar, room styling expert at furn. ‘For this finish, your curtains should end 1 cm above the floor.’
But how do you achieve this when measuring? Suzi has the answer. ‘For eyelet curtains, measure from the top of the pole, down to your preferred drop.’
Ana adds, ‘For eyelet curtains, you need to factor in the thickness of the pole to accurately measure the drop. To ensure they are correct, take your measurements from the very top of the curtain pole.’
How to measure the width of eyelet curtains
When you measure the width of your eyelet living room curtain idea, the key thing to remember is to measure the width of the curtain pole rather than the window itself.
‘The first thing to remember is to measure the width of your curtain pole, not the width of your window. If your pole had decorative finials, measure in between them, don’t include them in the measurements,’ Ana at Blinds Direct says.
Suzi at furn continues, ‘With ready-made eyelet curtains, you should choose the width of curtains that is the closest match to your pole width. If you are choosing between two widths, go for the larger one as this will ensure your curtains are fuller and have a more luxurious feel. Remember that the given width measurement of ready-made curtains is based on the curtain pole, not the actual width of the product.’
Make sure eyelets are big enough for the curtain pole
Another major difference between measuring for other styles of curtains and eyelet curtains are the eyelets themselves. You need to keep them in mind because they have to be able to comfortably fit on the curtain pole and slide smoothly.
‘One of the key differences is making sure the eyelets are large enough to freely move along the curtain pole. For example, a 35mm pole would require 40mm eyelets,’ Ana says.
Our eyelet curtain top picks
In our opinion, you can't go wrong with cream-coloured curtains, as long as you opt for the right fabric and finish. Natural fibres always look more expensive and this Habitat design in cotton with a sophisticated herringbone pattern proves it.
Rich textures of the likes of velvet or, in this case, chenille always look luxurious. Especially if you opt for a similarly rich shade like this beautifully earthy and somewhat autumnal nutmeg that's right on trend, too.
FAQs
How much fullness do eyelet curtains need?
If you want to choose expensive-looking curtains, making sure they have enough fullness at all times - both when they’re open and drawn - is crucial. But of course, don’t go overboard on the fullness. And going for the correct ratio of the pole width to the width of the curtains will make sure of that.
‘For eyelet curtains, I would recommend double ration which means when your curtains are drawn, you’ll still have plenty of folds in the fabric, helping to create a more luxe and expensive result,’ says Suzi Samaddar, room styling expert at furn. ‘However, this is down to personal preference, just make sure the ratio is no less than 1.5 times the pole width.’
Do you need extra width with eyelet curtains?
‘You don’t need extra width for eyelet curtains, just be sure to measure the curtain pole between the decorative finials, don’t include them in the measurements,’ says Ana Zuravliova, trend specialist at Blinds Direct.
But Suzi Samaddar, room styling expert at furn, adds a recommendation, ‘If you are fitting your curtain pole for the first time, make sure you allow roughly 15 centimetres above and to both sides of your window, excluding finials. This means you will be able to fully draw back your curtains without obstructing your window, allowing daylight to flow into your room. It will also help to block the entire window during the night.’
At the end of the day, measuring for eyelet curtains is not difficult at all - at least as long as you remember where to measure your drop from and to go with the curtain pole width as opposed to the window for your measurements. Easy peasy!
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.
