IKEA predict that we'll be seeing more of this eclectic interior style this winter and into 2023
Fill your home with personality without breaking the bank
Lots of us love changing our interior style as we head into a new season (or a new year), and now, IKEA have predicted that many of our homes will be embracing a new bold and colourful backdrop this winter, and into 2023.
Sharing their Autumn/Winter transition predictions, they revealed their belief that fun designs and shapes, combined with warm autumnal colours, will dominate our interior spaces, be it our living room ideas or bedroom ideas, towards the end of the year.
Nicknaming the style, 'Folklore Fusion', IKEA explained that the shift to bolder design choices will likely be inspired by our desire to put more personality into our homes.
Folklore Fusion: what is it?
Clotilde Passalacqua, Interior Design Manager at IKEA (opens in new tab) UK and Ireland, revealed her belief that the 'Folklore Fusion' style will be borne out of the fact that we've spent more time at home than ever over the last few years.
She explains: 'Having spent more time in the same four walls, we are seeing heightened creativity in the way we decorate our spaces. Inspired by memories of carefree days, we’re seeing block colours and simple geometric patterns that transport us back to previous decades being favoured.'
Sharing how this could manifest in our homes in late 2022 and early 2023, Clotilde says that there will likely be a mix of eye-catching colours, alongside unexpected patterned accessories.
'We could see an eclectic mix of contrasting colour combinations, as deep reds, mighty mustards, bold blues and glorious greens take centre stage, while whites and creams balance them out. There’s also a preference for incorporating blocks of colour in differing forms, from simple patterns and textiles to stained wood furniture.'
Of course, the folk, or folklore design trend is nothing new, but it's arguably been phased out of homes in recent years to make way for more minimalist, neutral Scandi-inspired design choices.
But the folklore fusion look can look incredibly stylish and cosy, and it's relatively easy to add to your home too.
How to add the folklore fusion style to your home
If you're thinking about redesigning your space a little now that we're firmly into Autumn (anyone else feeling suddenly chilly?), Clotilde Passalacqua has a few easy tips for creating a Folklore-esque space.
The IKEA Design Manager says: 'When it comes to adding character, incorporate unique pieces that will get guests talking, and combine modern furnishings with bold prints.'
Yvonne Keal, Senior Product Manager at Hillarys agrees, explaining that rustic touches and materials are vital for anyone inspired by the look.
She told us, 'Add a family size bench for your dining table and expose wooden beams wherever possible for that rustic feel. Don't forget to add a pop of colour and pattern through your accessories; orange is the perfect autumnal shade for folk design, due to the warmth the colour emits. And finally, go for pattern, pattern and more pattern – don't be afraid to mix match.'
Amy Hunt is an experienced digital journalist and editor, now working in a freelance capacity specialising in homes and interiors, wellness, travel and careers. She was previously Lifestyle Editor at woman&home, overseeing the homes, books and features sections of the website. Having worked in the industry for over eight years, she has contributed to a range of publications including Ideal Home, Livingetc, T3,Goodto, Woman, Woman’s Own, and Red magazine.
