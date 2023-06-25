Instantly soothing and peaceful, the perfect coastal style design requires a finely nuanced approach.

When you first think of coastal living rooms, or, for that matter, any coastal interior design, your mind will go to blue and white stripes, driftwood décor and shelves filled with shells and miniature lighthouses. However, this approach will create a novelty feel that will quickly age.

‘For me, coastal design is about capturing the “sense” of being by the coast through light, natural colour tones, textures and patterns, rather than adding nautical trinkets,’ says interior designer Zoe Glencross. 'I'm an interior designer, and these are the 4 steps I use to nail coastal style'

1. Take inspiration from the seafront

‘A great coastal interior scheme should be relaxed, informal, understated and uncluttered, accessorised subtly with natural materials such as wood and basketware,' explains Zoe.

'Most of the patterning in a room should come from fabrics – printed linens are a great choice. Linen is such a textural fabric; its uneven construction works so well in any coastal setting. It’s 100 per cent natural and is one of the most sustainable fabrics on the planet so seems fitting for a coastal scheme.’

However, avoid using linens if creating a coastal bathroom scheme, instead opt for more durable window treatments such as uPVC wood-look blinds.

2. Be inspired by coastal light

‘There’s a certain brightness of light that we experience when spending time on the coast,' muses Zoe. 'With blue skies and wide horizon views, this light can instantly soothe the soul, giving us a sense of calm.'

'When designing a coastal scheme, bringing in this sense of light – or daylighting – is key. A great way to achieve this is by using carefully selected natural light paint tones – I love whitewashed floorboards and walls, paired with light and breezy window treatments.’

3. Choose a coastal inspired colour palette

‘Blue and white is, of course, the easy go-to palette for an instant coastal look, with blue-printed fabrics bringing the predominant tone to the furnishings,' notes Zoe. 'Adding fresh greens or yellows into this blue-and-white aesthetic– perhaps as scatter cushions or accent lampshades – is an easy quick fix to lift this classic interior scheme. But blue and white is not the only option.'

'When you look at the natural colour tones of coastal landscapes, it often features soft greens, rich teals and dusty yellow ochres. Even pinky-beige tones found in shells and dusky-sunset skies can feel coastal if used in west-facing rooms that capture the warm early evening light – this is best seen in styles such as Coastal Grandma.’

4. Bring in non-traditional patterns

‘Using patterned fabrics with unusual stripes – as seen in the deckchair stripes microtrend – or abstract textures works well and is a little more unusual than a plain stripe,' suggests Zoe.

'Opting for these kinds of patterns rather than obvious coastal motifs such as boats or lobsters (see crustaceancore) achieves a more understated, timeless coastal scheme.'

'Creating a statement focal point using a more ornate pattern on an oversized footstool or headboard is a great way to add interest without being predictably coastal.’