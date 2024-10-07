Kelly Hoppen has shared a genius hack to stop your rug from curling up using ice cubes

If you own a rug, then you’ve probably experienced tripping over its corners. Whether it's brand new or you've had it for a few years rugs can still tend to curl up at the edges even if they have sticky tape underneath. Which is why, my ears immediately perked up when I saw interior designer Kelly Hoppen had a similar problem she had solved using an ice cube hack.

Kelly Hoppen is one of the most popular designers here in the UK, so when she comes up with any handy household hacks, I am inclined to listen - I mean, after browsing multiple bedroom rug ideas , you don’t want to end up falling over it.

Using just ice-cubes, Kelly demonstrated how to stop your rug coming loose and therefore less of a trip hazard. But, the experts say it’s not a long-term fix

What is the hack?

In a TikTok video, currently amassing over 126,000 views, Kelly commented that she’d spent the morning tripping over the edges of her beloved Ikea rug. Asking for some more sticky backing, her team places ice cubes on the rug instead.

‘What it does is push it down,’ Kelly said, promising to return with update. The result was surprising - the hack had worked.

‘The ice basically makes the fabric contract and it makes it stick down to the sticky underneath so I won’t be tripping on my rug any more,’ Kelly concluded.

Like myself, fans were impressed with the easy home tip.

‘Will definitely need to try this. TY,’ said one.

‘Every day is a school day,’ said another.

But why does this hack work so well?

How does it work?

'An ice cube can be a quick and effective way of stopping rugs from curling, helping avoid a potential trip hazard while maintaining the rug’s clean aesthetic,' says Liam Cleverdon, Flooring Trends Expert at Flooring King.

'It works because the coldness from the ice cube helps soften the fibres, making them less likely to spring back up and curl.

'As the rug dries, it will maintain the same shape and avoid returning to the curled position. It’s safe to say it’s a quick and easy way to target a rug that’s beginning to curl. '

It’s a quick and easy solution for when curling almost sends you flying, but is this hack good for the long run?

Well, Paul Brewster, carpet expert at Flooring Hut doesn’t think so.

'While this hack can offer a quick fix, it’s not the most reliable long-term solution, as its effectiveness depends on the rug’s material and the severity of the curling,' he says.

'Synthetic rugs, which don't absorb moisture well, are less likely to respond to the ice-cube method.

'Rugs with persistent or severe curling, or those in high-traffic areas, may require a more durable solution.

'Additionally, if the rug isn’t dried thoroughly, it could develop odours or even mould, especially when placed on wooden floors.'

Instead, Paul reccomends double-sided adhesive rug tape, rug underlay, heavy objects or steam to prevent curling - and Liam agrees.

'I recommend investing in rug grippers - non-slip adhesive pads that can help keep the rug in place and avoid the curling issue altogether,' he says.

'Additionally, steam ironing the curled rug can have a similar effect to the ice cube, softening fibres and helping to return the material back to its original state and shape.

'However, I recommend the ice cube method simply for its easiness. There is no real cost for this method and it has no risk of damaging the material, it’s a quick method that can effectively target curling allowing homeowners to enjoy the beauty and practicalness of their rug.'

Try it yourself

