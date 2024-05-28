Pastel eclectic decor is a ‘vibrant, playful and personal look’ – this is how to get on board with this new ‘it’ trend

And the best pieces to help you achieve the coveted look

A living room with a pink chair and colour-blocked rug
(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Wreford)
Perhaps blame (or thank) the Bridgerton effect for this, but pastel colours are gaining in popularity within homes and interiors as the Netflix show certainly champions a pastel colour palette of the Regency era. This has resulted in a hot new look dubbed the pastel eclectic decor trend.

This soft and sweet home decor trend is one of the outlined top styles in Pinterest’s Summer Trends Report for the upcoming season released just last week. Listed under the ‘dopamine decor’ umbrella, a joyfully colourful trend that reigned the interiors space all of last year, the pastel eclectic decor has seen a 130% increase in searches on Pinterest.

In the face of this fresh new trend, we've asked some of our interior experts about what exactly pastel eclectic decor is and how to incorporate the look into our homes.

A bedroom with a checkered rug and art prints on the walls

(Image credit: Desenio)

What is the pastel eclectic decor trend?

According to experts, the pastel eclectic decor is just another expression of the current desire to make homes more fun and personalised.

‘I think it’s a look that particularly appeals to Gen Z, a generation for whom individualism and personal expression are highly valued,’ says Lucy Mather, design expert at Arighi Bianchi.

‘It’s also rising in popularity among other generations, because there is a definite driving force behind interior design styles at the moment – that we want to create homes that make us feel happy and personal; this trend certainly does that in abundance with its uplifting colours and overall approach of being fun.’

A dining room with painted stripes

(Image credit: Dulux)

But apart from the pastel colour scheme, what is the trend all about?

‘Pastel eclectic decor is a playful, vibrant trend characterised by a harmonious blend of soft, pastel colours and diverse, eclectic elements,’ explains Alex Stubbs, Flitch interior stylist.

‘This style combines pastel hues—like mint green, blush pink, and baby blue—with various textures, patterns, and vintage pieces to create a whimsical and visually engaging space.’

A living room with a pink chair and colour-blocked rug

(Image credit: Future PLC/Joanna Henderson)

The positive effect of the trend

But it’s not all about looks when it comes to this look, it's about the psychology behind it, too. Pastel shades are known to be calming and soothing which is why they make for some of the best happy colours for living rooms, bedrooms and beyond.

‘It’s a look that affects our emotions – which is very popular at the moment,' says Lucy. 'It offers a way to create personalised, comforting, and visually appealing spaces that resonate with contemporary lifestyles and values.'

'Pastel colours are known for their calming effects, reducing stress and promoting a sense of peace. An eclectic mix of beloved items can also contribute to a sense of well-being and happiness in one's home.'

A sage-painted bedroom with a pink bed and panelled walls

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

How to get the look

One of the best things about this major colour palette for 2024 is that it’s innately playful – so there are very few rules when creating ‘the look’.

‘Its eclectic nature means that there are no strict rules, allowing for a more relaxed and enjoyable decorating process,' says Lucy. 'It’s about combining furniture and accessories that tell a story and add effortless charm to your interior.'

We often see playful shapes, from curved mirrors to pastel tables and bubble cube candles. The decor feels collected over time rather than matched. Layering different elements and styles creates depth.'

A living room with a lilac sofa and art prints on the wall

(Image credit: Desenio)

And while the pastel colour scheme is at the centre of the trend, it is often set against a few pops of bright hues or deeper tones to create a fun contrast.

‘Start with a base palette of soft pastel colours for walls or large furniture pieces,' advises Alex. 'Mix and match textiles in various patterns and textures, whilst adding vintage or unique items for character. Make use of accessories like pastel vases and quirky decor items to inject personality, balancing them with neutral tones to create harmony.’

More than ever, this trend creates an opportunity to have fun and get creative. So why not take it?

