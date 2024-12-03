Pool noodles are the unexpected festive trend sweeping social media as the easiest way to create a show-stopping Christmas floral display
This decorating trend will turn your pool noodle into a beautiful festive creation
Pool noodles have taken over social media as the easiest Christmas decorating hack for creating a showstopping festive floral display.
We all want to create something special when creating new, original DIY Christmas decorating ideas. Christmas may be the most wonderful time of the year, but it can also be expensive, with decorations wracking up the costs.
The pool noodle hack has gone viral as the ultimate budget Christmas decorating idea. For just £3 a noodle, it is the easiest way to create an expensive-looking floral masterpiece.
Their malleable shape and foam texture make them perfectly suited to creating the perfect base to adorn bannisters, stairs, mantlepieces, tension rods, or creating a show-stopping Christmas table centrepiece.
A post shared by Claire Bell (@littlepettittpad)
A photo posted by on
At first glance, a pool noodle is definitely not the most festive-looking bit of kit. But their soft foam material makes them an excellent choice for pushing baubles and foliage into.
Claire Bell, AKA @littlepettittpad on Instagram, showcased her DIY skills by using a pool noodle to craft a beautiful garland along her staircase.
For her garland, she fixed her pool noodle to the wall using nails and attached faux greenery by pushing it into the soft foam. Similarly for her spindles, she cut the noodle down into smaller tubes which she wrapped on her bannister, before adding foliage.
Speaking of her experience using pool noodles, Claire said: ‘Using a pool noodle is an affordable way to make unique decor ideas that can be changed up for seasons and different colour themes.
‘It's also a perfect way to hold seasonal picks in place, and if you want you can also store them once completed for next year.
‘There are so many different decor ideas you can create with pool noodles and can reuse them for different ideas throughout the year.’
Of course, the Ideal Home team were itching to try the trend, with social editor Emillie Mendham giving the hack a go herself.
‘Using pool noodles is definitely a great hack for creating DIY Christmas decorations. I used it to create covers for my staircase and it was super easy to use. I'd definitely recommend painting them first to cover the foam,’ she said.
This trend is easy to achieve at home and can be completed by any novice crafter. What’s more, pool noodles are fairly cheap to pick up costing less than £3 on Amazon. Then after use, pool noodles can easily be stored away for next year.
What you'll need for a pool noodle garland
The noodle is the most important piece of kit when trying out this hack. However, you will also need to invest in some faux foliage or go foraging for some in your local park.
Try to choose a pool noodle colour that blends in with your chosen decor. If you're planning on using foliage, we recommend choosing a dark green noodle, or painting it to ensure it blends in.
Choose traditonal foliage such as holly and pinecones to achieve a natural, rustic look.
Adding baubles to your garland is a festive way to add extra depth to your creation. You can also attach baubles and other Christmas decor using floristry wire, available at Amazon, which you can easily push into the noodle.
If you're looking for easy Christmas DIY projects, the pool noodle hack is one you should consider trying. It’s simple yet produces some beautiful results - it’s a cheap and fuss-free answer for Christmas decorations.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
