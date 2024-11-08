I'm a professional homes stylist and these are the 5 things I always rely on when decorating for Christmas

Just as decorators and set builders come armed with paintbrushes and ladders, as a stylist I have my own kit that I bring to shoots. It's always overflowing with things I may need, from Blu Tack and scissors, to all different tapes, tools and cleaning equipment, and I've learnt over the years that I need to be covered for every eventuality.

There are some items that I'll always need, such as Command M strips to hang pictures and my trusty steamer for bedding and table linen, but come Christmas there are a few other elements I add to the mix. Although you may not be working on shoots, if you use some (or all) of these items in with your Christmas decoration ideas, I promise your home will be the envy of your friends and family.

Christmas styling kit essentials

Before I get onto the five essentials I include in my kit, it's good to make sure you've got some of the basics. A sharp pair of scissors, for one like this set from Amazon, will always come in handy, as will some secateurs for trimming any greenery for wreaths or garlands. Florist's wire is ideal for small jobs such as attaching decorations to garlands or your Christmas tree, and LED candles are great for dotting on a Christmas table or along mantelpieces.

Got the basics covered? Let's move on to an additional five items that will have you decorating your home like a stylist in no time…

1. Velvet ribbon

(Image credit: Future PLC / Alexander Edwards)

This may seem like an obvious one, but velvet ribbon comes in handy for so much more than simply wrapping presents and helps to add a luxe touch wherever you need it. I use it to wrap around candlesticks or vases in a bow, to hang baubles or a sprig of foliage from the back of chairs, and to tie around napkins on a Christmas table.

This ribbon (and gorgeous gift wrap) is all from The Danes, who sell velvet ribbon in lots of different colours – everything from Moss or Forest Green to Antique Rose and Royal Blue.

2. Micro lights

(Image credit: Future PLC / Maxwell Attenborough)

Where fairy lights are slightly larger, micro lights, available from Light4fun offer teeny tiny bursts of sparkle on a wire that's so thin you can easily bend it in amongst other decorations. Easy to store (just wind them up neatly around a spool or loo roll), I like to use them on tablescapes, in among garlands or on surfaces where you have lanterns or small festive displays.

Don't worry about the battery packs either – these are small enough that you can easily hide them in among foliage.

3. Pine cones

(Image credit: Future PLC / Malcolm Menzies)

Pine cones are great for adding to so many things come Christmas – from lanterns to bowls, tied into garlands or even added to your Christmas tree or wreath. If you take some lengths of florist wire, you can wind one end around the bottom of the pine cone and the other around whatever you'd like to tie them onto.

Depending on what you're using them for, you could also give them a dusting of snow spray or glitter, or even spray paint them to fit with your Christmas colour scheme.

You just have to decide if you want to go foraging for some, or buy a pack of pine cones on Amazon.

4. Cable ties

(Image credit: Future PLC / Malcolm Menzies)

When it comes to bigger festive arrangements, like stair or mantel garlands, floral arches or hanging foliage displays, cable ties are invaluable. They allow you to gather handfuls of foliage or stems and secure it nice and tightly.

I always go for green cable ties, available on Amazon so they blend in better with any greenery, and opt for a long length so they can be threaded through bannisters or around rails. Once you've secured them, don't forget to snip the end off to give a neat finish.

5. Bauble hooks

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Most baubles come with their own string to hang them, but occasionally when I'm decorating large trees or a vast amount (I've been known to decorate up to 30 Christmas trees before the big day itself!) the decorations have either lost their thread or come without. When this happens, you want a pack of bauble hooks to turn to – and preferably in green to blend in with your tree. Dunelm does a pack of 80 green tree hooks for just £1.50.

So there you have it: my five essential styling kit additions for Christmas that will see you decorating like a pro in no time.