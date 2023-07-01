The new Wes Anderson film has made me obsessed with buying this houseplant

Asteroid City delivered exactly what we've come to expect from any Wes Anderson film - a stunning aesthetic. And as soon as the credits rolled I couldn't stop thinking about adding one particular new houseplant idea to my home - a large, sculptural cactus.

If you've yet to see the famed director's latest film let me explain. Wes Anderson's Asteroid City revels in the retro desert aesthetic, think white-washed cabins with striped awnings and sandy orange landscapes studded with (yes, you guessed it) giant cacti.

Since I was a student I've always kept a small cactus or two in my houseplant collection, however, this summer I'm determined to go all in and fully embrace the desert aesthetic, and I'm not the only one on board with this new houseplant trend.

(Image credit: Beards & Daisies)

Cactus trend

'Thanks to a recent resurgence in pop culture, cowboy-inspired styles are having a major moment and shoppers are turning to cacti to add a touch of Western flare to their homes,' says Etsy Trend Expert, Dayna Isom Johnson. 'With varying textures, shapes, and colours, this “it” plant adds both personality and a sculpture-like form to any space, while nodding to the larger Western trend.'

If like me you're looking to dip your toes in the desert aesthetic a cactus is the perfect place to start. For starters depending on the size you choose they are more affordable than large decor items, they work with most colour schemes and are extremely easy to look after.

(Image credit: Beards & Daisies)

'Cacti make the dreamiest of houseplants because they’re so incredibly easy to care for!' says Jo Lambell, Founder of Beards & Daisies and Author of ‘The Unkillables’. Each member of the cacti family will have its own preferences and care needs, but in general, these plants love a warm atmosphere – even with some direct sunlight! – and are used to their soil being on the drier side,'

Which cactus to buy

If you want to start small Jo recommends trying the popular Bunny Ear Cactus which has flat, rabbit-eat-shaped pads or the Prickly Pear Cactus, which has beautiful coloured flowers adorning the tips of its branching pads.

However, if like me you're looking for a truly show-stopping cactus opt for the Euphorbia Trigona. 'If you really want to recreate that Asteroid City aesthetic, then the Euphorbia Trigona cactus is the perfect way to make a statement in any space, says Jo.

'It’s actually a succulent masquerading as a cactus, but that doesn’t stop it looking just as convincing! With its spiny stems and waxy green appearance, the Euphorbia Trigona is one impressive houseplant. In the wild, it can grow up to an impressive 6ft tall, but don’t panic – he’s a slow grower, so you won’t have to worry about this plant outgrowing your home anytime soon.'

Where to place a cactus in your home

If you do want to get the best out of your new cactus the best spot, according to Rob Stirling, Horticultural Advisor at the RHS, is in front of a south, or south-west facing window.

(Image credit: Beards & Daisies)

'Columnar cacti and succulents such as Pachycereus pringlei and Euphorbia trigona grow from the tips of their stems, so it is important that these points receive full sun, otherwise, the new growth could become pale, stretched or etiolated,' he explains.

'This means they are best suited to large picture windows, whereas the light provided by a small window would be inadequate. The globular, or barrel-shaped cacti such as Echinocactus grusonii, are more easily accommodated as being less tall, will fit better into a smaller window setting.'

However, if you're not a plant person there are other ways to add the dusty western look into your home. 'For those without a green thumb, cactus motifs are showing up everywhere from candles and ceramics to coat hooks and lamps, allowing shoppers to embrace the look without the maintenance,' explains Dayna.

Now I better go start tending to my Euphorbia Trigona cactus which just arrived...