Whenever people see my sofa for the first time - whether that’s guests coming over or just in a picture - I always get compliments about how cool it is. It’s definitely the standout piece of furniture in my home. But what most people don’t know is that I bought this very impressive sofa in the sale for almost half the price. And I want to help you do the same with my top pick of January 2026 sofa sales.

If you’re currently looking for the best sofa for your home, you’re in luck because the start of a new year is one of the best times to shop for sofas thanks to the many January and winter sales taking place. But not every sale is created equal.

That’s why I put together this shortlist of the sofa sales I’m most impressed with and that I would recommend even to my friends to take advantage of if looking for a new sofa. If I didn’t already own the sofa of my dreams - the 1977 modular sofa by King Living - I’d be looking through them myself right now.

1. King Living

(Image credit: King Living)

A couple of years ago, I got my sofa for half of the original price in the King Living winter sale. And since the brand has that same sale on right now, offering up to 50% off selected styles, it seemed only fitting to start this list off with King Living.

The very same sofa that I own, the 1977 (specifically the Package 3 size and configuration), is available for a very similar price I got it for. There are, of course, other styles on offer, many of which are also some of the best modular sofas out there. But the 1977 has a special place in my heart and comes with several benefits – available for a very good price in the sale, it’s also modular, comes with removable covers, boasts a gently curved shape and a modern low profile.

Top pick

Save £1,132 King Living 1977 Modular Sofa with Chaise: was £3,022 now £1,890 at King Living UK I couldn't be happier with this sofa. I recently moved house and my new living space comes with very different proportions than the old one. But thankfully, I was able to take the middle module of the sofa, turn it around and make it a comfy chair facing the now two-seater sofa with a chaise.

2. Heal’s

(Image credit: Future PLC / James Merrell)

Heal’s is currently offering up to 20% off on both its own range of sofas, as well as other designer brands that the retailer stocks. Some of which are generally very difficult to find on sale. Some of the best sofa beds are also included in this sale, including the Heal’s Oswald sofa bed, our top-rated king-sized sofa bed style – and it’s currently the cheapest our Sleep Editor, Amy Lockwood has ever seen it.

But my top pick would be the Ligne Roset Togo sofa as it’s precisely one of those iconic design classics that are hard to find with a discount. But at Heal’s, you can currently snap it up with 15% off.

Top pick

Save £311 Ligne Roset Togo Small Settee: was £3,106 now £2,795 at Heal's Ligne Roset's Togo is one of the original modular sofa designs. There are several other shapes and sizes of modules available in the sale, all of which can either be used on their own as chic chairs or put together to form a larger sofa.

3. Habitat

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Habitat is one of my (and the country’s) go-to places to shop for a sofa as the brand’s styles blend good design with affordable pricing. And right now, Habitat is offering several different offers on its sofa range.

For one, you can get 30% off its made-to-measure sofas with the code SOFA30 applied at checkout, which includes Habitat’s most famous sofa design, the Hendricks. And this midcentury-style sofa would be one of my top picks from this sale.

But you can also save ⅓ of the original price on selected sofa styles, while on some it’s 20% off. But if you like Habitat’s Julien sofa, the best budget sofa in Ideal Home’s best sofas buying guide, then you’ll be happy to know that it’s currently available for the lowest price ever, going from £595 to just £400 for the two-seater size.

Top picks

Save £360 Habitat Hendricks Fabric 3 Seater Sofa: was £1,200 now £840 at Habitat UK The Hendricks sofa design is known for its nod to retro midcentury styles. And that's partly why I think it's so great. But it also comes with very generously sized armrests and the combination of slim legs and low profile work a treat.

4. Darlings of Chelsea

(Image credit: Darlings of Chelsea)

Darlings of Chelsea is one of the best sofa brands to go for due to the high quality design and materials used. But that quality comes at a price that sits on the higher end of the spectrum. But the brand is currently running a 35% off sale on all of its sofas until the end of January.

This includes some of our much-loved classics like the Bromley sofa bed - the top-rated sofa bed overall in our best sofa beds buying guide - or the Kingston sofa, which I rate as the best luxury modular sofa. But it also includes some of the newer additions to the Darlings of Chelsea offering like the modular Dalston sofa which is one of the few sofas that really impressed me this year.

Top pick

Save £2,373 Darlings of Chelsea Dalston Medium Chaise Sofa: was £6,781 now £4,408 at Darlings of Chelsea I'm a big fan of modular sofa and Darlings of Chelsea has a whole host of them. This is one of the newest addition and I'm already obsessed with its sleek design and ergonomically shaped armrests, perfect for resting your head when watching a movie.

5. Furniture Village

(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

Furniture Village has a wide range of sofa styles in its collection, including ones from great brands like The Lounge Co. And the retailer is currently running an Early Bird sale on sofas with up to 50% off selected styles.

This includes one of my favourite corner sofas I’ve ever sat on because it’s so comfortable – the Goliath sofa. Not only that it’s super comfy but it’s also one of the best storage sofa designs I’ve seen, equipped with pull-out drawers hidden in each arm. And right now, you can get £1000 off the original price.

Top pick

Even when it comes to sales like these, I recommend going in with a plan and having a wish list of a handful of sofas you like that you’d like to get for the best possible price. So which sofa do you have your eye on?