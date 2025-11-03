Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood has revealed exactly how he styles his sofa to keep his style timeless - and no, it’s not what you would have expected.

If you’re looking for inspiration for your living room seating ideas , look no further, as sitting down with me to discuss his recent partnership with Sofology , Craig spilled the beans on how he likes his sofa to look.

And while you might expect swathes of bold colour from the ballroom legend, Craig revealed that he believes the key to a timeless sofa is to keep it neutral, while using soft furnishings to nail any colour trends .

(Image credit: Sofology)

As you would expect from the TV star, Craig admits he can be very ‘fussy’ when it comes to his home’s interior design. Hence, why he’s Sofology’s new Head of Fusstomer Experience. Whether you’re investing in one of the best sofas or even the best modular sofas , Craig recommends opting for a neutral colourway to stop your sofa from dating too fast.

‘Everyone knows I’m not afraid to speak my mind, and I’ve got high standards. I expect nothing less than fabulous, darling,’ Craig told me.

‘Back in the ‘90s, of course, I went for outrageous colours and all of that stuff, but I’ve calmed down and I’m in a country property. I want the sofas to be really comfortable, as you do spend a lot of your time on them. I want them number one to be comfortable and number two to look amazing.

‘So I try and keep them as plain as possible colourwise, so I can add cushions with colour if I want to, and then you can keep changing your mind. If you fancy a splash of orange, you can do that. It’s amazing how adding a simple thing like a cushion can change the entire outcome of what you’re trying to achieve, interior design-wise.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Davide Lovatti)

For Craig, his sofa is a blank canvas that can be dressed up or down with accessories. I dare say a neutral colour scheme will never go out of style, making this a practical choice as sofas are both expensive and designed to last you for years.

This year, patterned sofas have been a breakout trend, while green sofas continue to be a growing sofa colour trend. But Craig is a little wary of embracing these bolder trends, stating you can end up ‘stuck with it’ if they go out of style.

‘At the moment I have a huge, broad selection [ of cushions],’ says Craig. ‘Everything I want in the form of sofas is neutral, from your stone to oatmeal, that sort of thing. Then you can team that with some great big splashy things like a red apple - sometimes I’ll put that in the corner as decor and then match the cushions to it.’

‘That’s the beauty of going a little bit plainer rather than having a bright green sofa, as you’re sort of stuck with that colour scheme. For me, I prefer the relaxation of the neutrals, the more earthy colours - maybe that comes with age!’

If you want to take a leaf out of Craig’s book, here are three soft furnishings in trendy colourways that will help elevate your sofa’s look.

M&S Velvet Scallop Cushion £19.50 at M&S Brown has been the 'it' colour of 2025 and it is perfect for cosy season. The stunning scalloped edges gives it extra visual interest, too. Dunelm Catherine Lansfield Disco Cherries 3d Cushion £15 at Dunelm A statement cushion can bring your sofa to life. While Craig mentions using an 'apple' cushion, I think these cherries are very funky. DUSK Ribbed Flannel Faux Fur Sofa Throw - Aubergine £15 at Dusk Rich reds and purples are another key colour trend for this season, plus this throw looks so cosy. I have a couple of DUSK throws and can vouch that they are super soft.

Any sofa colour can look timeless if you love the look of it. However, if you can't settle on a colour, you can't go wrong with a timeless neutral sofa dressed up in bold and bright cushions you can change with the seasons.