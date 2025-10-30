My transitional autumn/winter wish list – little comforts, seasonal styling, and clever finds to bring cosiness into your home
My autumn edit: What's in my shopping bag this season?
Interior designer Natalie Jahangiry is one of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts on decorating a home to suit a busy family life while sticking to your aesthetic values, too. See the rest of her articles here.
We all do it: the late-night shopping basket mental splurge. A virtual wishlist of beautiful things we’ve been swooning over for weeks, saved in tabs and tucked away in baskets we may never quite check out. Consider this your gentle nudge (and a little inspiration) to finally hit 'add to cart'.
Let me help you curate the perfect cosy-season edit. As the leaves fall, it’s time to hunker down and embrace life in our snuggly retreats. I’m turning my thoughts to the little touches that make the transition into the colder months feel more cocooning, that work with what I already own (see the top of this page) but feel right for now.
A weekend project: DIY essentials
If you’re just getting to know me, you’ve probably guessed it… I always begin with a little décor and some DIY. After all, we’ll be spending a lot more time indoors!
As we begin to hibernate from the cold I like to give a few rooms a quick refresh, a new coat of paint on a wooden sideboard or updated handles on an old set of draws. It’s amazing how small tweaks can make a room feel brand new for the season ahead.
So let’s start on the right foot, with protective overalls. I’ve been on the hunt for something cool to wear while decorating - when you spend as much time painting as I do, you want something that feels a little more stylish than your old joggers. So, I was thrilled to see that fellow DIYer Emma (aka @pagesofemma) has launched her own small business creating chic, practical overalls designed with decorators in mind. Definitely one to pop on the Christmas list for the DIYers in your life… or a treat for yourself!
'Britches came from one big pocket-sized frustration: why are utility overalls so stiff, ugly, and uncomfortable?' founder of the brand Emma says. 'And, more importantly, why were most women not even buying them in the first place, instead sacrificing their favourite jeans to impromptu DIY, gardening, or kid-wrangling chaos?'
I’ve always had a soft spot for colour, so it’s no surprise paint is high on my shopping trolley agenda. This month, I’m really loving The Pickelson Paint Co, especially a shade called Sexy Marsala (brilliant name!), which we recently used in one of our client projects for a home office.
And also sitting in my DIY basket is a new shade from Coat Paints, a ‘Mid Plaster Beige’ called Corked. The perfect earthy taupe with subtle pink undertones, a great addition to the autumn palette.
The art of the autumnal glow: Lighting
My house has a strict “don’t turn on the big light” rule, so as you can imagine, at this time of year mood lighting is high on the agenda. Scalloped designs are everywhere at the moment, and while I’m not usually one to chase trends, I can’t resist a few of these charming pieces. Think soft glows, cosy corners, and evenings that practically beg for a hot chocolate – here are a few of my favourites.
Activating Hibernation Mode: Bedding
As the nights draw in, one of my favourite seasonal switches is updating the bedding. There’s something so comforting about trading crisp summer sheets for luxury layers of soft bedding. I like to mix textures such as a heavier duvet, a chunky knit throw, maybe even a velvet cushion or two to create that sink-into-bed feeling.
Cosy nights, happy guests: Kitchen & dining
Autumn is the season for staying in, so entertaining at home feels extra special. I love creating relaxed, comfy dinner parties… think scented candles, and a hearty one-pot supper. Add a few special touches like linen napkins, cute tableware, and you’ve got the perfect recipe for a cosy evening in.
A few seasonal touches go a long way: Styling Items
As the days grow shorter, I like to bring the season indoors with a few carefully chosen styling pieces. Think sculptural branches and seasonal greenery arranged in vases or side tables, alongside scented diffusers and candles that fill the home with warming aromas.
Bringing in the addition of small accents such as a rustic bowl, or a textured tray, can instantly create a layered, seasonal look that makes every corner feel inviting.
Something just for you: Coffee break
Whether it’s a new pair of slippers, a snuggly robe, or that posh chocolate you’ve been eyeing for weeks, indulge in a small treat… that one thing that makes you smile! For me, the colder seasons are about slowing down (a little!) and creating space for comfort therefore quality coffee is always a good idea.
So whether you’re updating the home, treating yourself or looking for the perfect gift for a fellow home enthusiast, a few thoughtful additions like these can make all the difference in creating a space that feels cosy, stylish, and truly yours. Enjoy.
Natalie is a designer through and through, with over 15 years of experience. She began her career in graphic and web design and has explored a wide range of industries along the way. These include advertising, of which she worked in some of the top agencies in London, creating an award-winning Persian food company (based on her family heritage) and building a renowned wedding stationery company pre-pandemic. However Natalie’s real passion lies with interiors. She currently is the co-founder of Design & Refine Interiors, a London-based studio she runs with her friend and fellow wedding contractor, Jenna Hewitt. Natalie also heads up a design offering (Nat’s Design Studio), helping small businesses stand out and grow their brands through strategic, tailored design.
