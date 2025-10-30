My transitional autumn/winter wish list – little comforts, seasonal styling, and clever finds to bring cosiness into your home

Interior designer Natalie Jahangiry is one of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts on decorating a home to suit a busy family life while sticking to your aesthetic values, too. See the rest of her articles here.

We all do it: the late-night shopping basket mental splurge. A virtual wishlist of beautiful things we’ve been swooning over for weeks, saved in tabs and tucked away in baskets we may never quite check out. Consider this your gentle nudge (and a little inspiration) to finally hit 'add to cart'.

Let me help you curate the perfect cosy-season edit. As the leaves fall, it’s time to hunker down and embrace life in our snuggly retreats. I’m turning my thoughts to the little touches that make the transition into the colder months feel more cocooning, that work with what I already own (see the top of this page) but feel right for now.

A weekend project: DIY essentials

If you’re just getting to know me, you’ve probably guessed it… I always begin with a little décor and some DIY. After all, we’ll be spending a lot more time indoors!

As we begin to hibernate from the cold I like to give a few rooms a quick refresh, a new coat of paint on a wooden sideboard or updated handles on an old set of draws. It’s amazing how small tweaks can make a room feel brand new for the season ahead.

Britches Tilly Britch Women’s Overalls in “Waltzing Matilda” Pink £139 at Britches So let’s start on the right foot, with protective overalls. I’ve been on the hunt for something cool to wear while decorating - when you spend as much time painting as I do, you want something that feels a little more stylish than your old joggers. So, I was thrilled to see that fellow DIYer Emma (aka @pagesofemma ) has launched her own small business creating chic, practical overalls designed with decorators in mind. Definitely one to pop on the Christmas list for the DIYers in your life… or a treat for yourself! 'Britches came from one big pocket-sized frustration: why are utility overalls so stiff, ugly, and uncomfortable?' founder of the brand Emma says. 'And, more importantly, why were most women not even buying them in the first place, instead sacrificing their favourite jeans to impromptu DIY, gardening, or kid-wrangling chaos?'

Pickleson Sexy Marsala paint £37 at Pickleson Paints I’ve always had a soft spot for colour, so it’s no surprise paint is high on my shopping trolley agenda. This month, I’m really loving The Pickelson Paint Co, especially a shade called Sexy Marsala (brilliant name!), which we recently used in one of our client projects for a home office. Graham and Brown Divine Damson paint £36 at Graham and Brown I’m also obsessing over Graham & Brown’s Colour of the Year, Divine Damson… which you may spot making an appearance in my Kitchen Renovation articles! COAT Corked paint £30 at COAT And also sitting in my DIY basket is a new shade from Coat Paints, a ‘ Mid Plaster Beige’ called Corked. The perfect earthy taupe with subtle pink undertones, a great addition to the autumn palette.

The art of the autumnal glow: Lighting

My house has a strict “don’t turn on the big light” rule, so as you can imagine, at this time of year mood lighting is high on the agenda. Scalloped designs are everywhere at the moment, and while I’m not usually one to chase trends, I can’t resist a few of these charming pieces. Think soft glows, cosy corners, and evenings that practically beg for a hot chocolate – here are a few of my favourites.

Activating Hibernation Mode: Bedding

As the nights draw in, one of my favourite seasonal switches is updating the bedding. There’s something so comforting about trading crisp summer sheets for luxury layers of soft bedding. I like to mix textures such as a heavier duvet, a chunky knit throw, maybe even a velvet cushion or two to create that sink-into-bed feeling.

Anthropologie Checkered Sculpted Faux-Fur Throw £98 at Anthropologie Diamond checks are very much in for rugs - I like them on this throw, too. Piglet Rhubarb & Rose Pembroke Stripe Linen Blend Fitted Sheet £89 from Piglet Piglet linen is the most wonderful stuff - it feels amazing. Trust me. Worth every penny. Oliver Bonas Patchwork Star Multicolour Velvet Quilt £165 at Oliver Bonas Both with a nostalgic familiarity and with colours that feel very now.

Cosy nights, happy guests: Kitchen & dining

Autumn is the season for staying in, so entertaining at home feels extra special. I love creating relaxed, comfy dinner parties… think scented candles, and a hearty one-pot supper. Add a few special touches like linen napkins, cute tableware, and you’ve got the perfect recipe for a cosy evening in.

Nordic Nest Oyster Plate £30.80 at Nordic Nest You don't have to buy a full set - just one with some fruit or decorations in it for the middle of the table will do. Layered Lounge Set of 2 Cinco Cocktail Glasses £30 at Layered Lounge So chunky that they're really satisfying to hold. Melody Maison Scalloped Tray £24.95 at Melody Maison If you're seeing a theme - purple and scallops - it's very intentional!

A few seasonal touches go a long way: Styling Items

As the days grow shorter, I like to bring the season indoors with a few carefully chosen styling pieces. Think sculptural branches and seasonal greenery arranged in vases or side tables, alongside scented diffusers and candles that fill the home with warming aromas.

Bringing in the addition of small accents such as a rustic bowl, or a textured tray, can instantly create a layered, seasonal look that makes every corner feel inviting.

Something just for you: Coffee break

Whether it’s a new pair of slippers, a snuggly robe, or that posh chocolate you’ve been eyeing for weeks, indulge in a small treat… that one thing that makes you smile! For me, the colder seasons are about slowing down (a little!) and creating space for comfort therefore quality coffee is always a good idea.

So whether you’re updating the home, treating yourself or looking for the perfect gift for a fellow home enthusiast, a few thoughtful additions like these can make all the difference in creating a space that feels cosy, stylish, and truly yours. Enjoy.