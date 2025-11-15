Inside the bold and unapologetic London home of Rockett St George co-founder, Lucy St George – it's maximalist heaven

'It's packed with personality, but it's not perfect,' says Rockett St George co-founder, Lucy St George, of her London house. 'It's filled with things that spark joy.' A tortoise side table in the living room and a kitchen ceiling painted gold are just a few of the characterful touches that are both unexpected but not surprising, from one half of the bold and quirky interiors emporium that is Rockett St George.

Lucy and Jane Rockett launched Rockett St George fifteen years ago, and last year they expanded the brand on the high street with a partnership with Next. Lucy's home, which she moved into in 2023, is filled with a mix of vintage finds and pieces from this collaboration, making it the perfect poster child for the unapologetic rock and roll interiors brand.

'I have a connection with everything,' says Lucy of her eclectic home. 'Whether it's products that I've had for years, or whether it's part of the new collaboration with Next, they all have a feel-good factor.'

(Image credit: Rockett St George x NEXT.)

Lucy's current home, despite having that signature Rockett St George look, marks an evolution in her style, as she's abandoned the moody black walls that adorned her last home. 'My last house, I absolutely renovated it from top to bottom, and it was a homage to the colour black,' she explains.

'The bones of the house were completely different, and the vibe of the house is very different. So this house for me is entering a new era, and I feel that the products and all the things that I hold dear are the showstoppers rather than the background. So I've kept the palette quite neutral,' she explains.

(Image credit: Rockett St George x NEXT.)

'I absolutely still love dark interiors, not to say that I won't go there again,' she adds. 'But, I'm definitely entering more of a colourful era.'

'You'll see there are lots of accents of pink and green,' explains Lucy. 'I've injected that colour through plants and through accessories.'

'The pink accent is something that I've added through throws, candles, cushions, and bath mats,' she says. 'I've got a pink thread that runs through everything from my lovely pink sofa to the accents.'

Living room

The pink velvet sofa is the heart of this home and the colour runs through every room in the house. (Image credit: Rockett St George x NEXT.)

That pink thread starts with her beautiful living room ideas and the pink velvet sofa, which she's paired with the gorgeous black bamboo print armchair and footstool from the Rockett St George collection at Next.

'It is just such a gorgeous colour,' says Lucy of the golden-toned chair. 'I think that's one of the showstoppers of the collection.'

This armchair is the star of the Rockett St George Collection and has found a place alongside the matching footstool in Lucy's living room. (Image credit: Rockett St George x NEXT.)

However, it's not the only showstopper in the living room. Lucy has paired a see-through coffee table with a glorious Rockett St George gold tortoise side table. And let's not ignore the stone cherub in the room. 'A friend of mine is an antique dealer, and he gave it to me at the Ardingly Antique fair, which was quite a large present to carry across a muddy field and take home with me.'

'It raised a few eyebrows when I walked in, my girls were like, OK, where are you going to put that?'

Dining area

It's not the only unusual second-hand piece you'll find in Lucy's home. A vintage back seat of a coach has been transformed into bench seating that goes with the dining table in the dining area.

The table has been styled with napkins, glasses and tableware from the current Rockett St George collection at Next. (Image credit: Rockett St George x NEXT.)

On the wooden sideboard is also a horse with lights in its hooves. 'That was a housewarming gift from my mum many years ago. And I was like, I obviously need a horse with light-up hoofs in my life. I've probably had it for about 15 years or 20 years. It's just so unique and I love it,' says Lucy.

On the sideboard, the horse lamp has been paired with the lovely amber seventies champagne glass table light from Rockett St George x Next. (Image credit: Rockett St George x NEXT.)

In the dining room, like with other rooms in the house, more is more when it comes to the floor and table lamps. 'I would say have as many pools as light as possible so you can create real style spots in your home,' says Lucy.

'Have a small light, curate your accessories, with a plant or a cabinet, and having a pool of light at night will just create a little beautiful vignette of loveliness.'

Kitchen

Open shelving is used to display a mix of plants, cookbooks and candlestick holders. (Image credit: Rockett St George x NEXT.)

The kitchen is the perfect example of how to create style spots that transforms what is quite an ordinary white kitchen into something spectacular. The show stopper is the gold ceiling, which was created using a rich gold paint from Mylands that was originally developed for film and television.

'It's got such a beautiful feeling when at night I light the candles and I've got friends over with a glass of wine. It's all glowy and beautiful,' says Lucy.

Bedrooms

Leopard print bedding is the star of this bedroom and is paired with a leopard print blanket box from Next. (Image credit: Rockett St George x NEXT.)

The pink thread continues into the bedrooms in the soft furnishings. These two rooms make a striking case for how pattern quilts and bedding can be used as the centrepiece of your bedroom ideas.

Leopard print bedding is a marmite trend right now; however, Lucy has made the Rockett St George scalloped edge quilt look edge and cool by keeping the foundation of the room simple with black furniture, black and white walls and simple tie top pink curtains.

The hot pink palm tree lamp from Next on the bedside table draws the eye in this bedroom. (Image credit: Rockett St George x NEXT.)

Bathroom

The bathroom is home to a few more unexpected details, including a hot pink lace curtain behind a black freestanding bath. It shouldn't work, but it does.

The wet and wild leopard print towels add an extra playful edge to this stylish bathroom. (Image credit: Rockett St George x NEXT.)

Its success lies in that pink thread that is running through all of Lucy's home, which makes the space feel cohesive when paired with the green bathroom vanity cabinets.

The beauty of Lucy's home championing the items and keeping the house itself paired back is that she can easily change things around to keep up with her maximalist style . 'I'm a maximalist and clutter is a constant battle of maximalist,' she confesses. 'The solution is curation, and I move my house around a lot. It does morph and change.'

However, this willingness to move things around is the secret to the striking look of her home. She's not afraid for her home to not look perfect, and her top piece of interior advice to others is: 'Test and try things out, see how they feel for a few days. Try to just be brave with your interiors and space.'