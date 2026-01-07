I have this thing for pretty picture frames – these are my 8 go-to places to shop for the best ones, whether you're framing photos or art prints

Picture and photo frames are surprisingly difficult to shop. Especially if you want them to be pretty and reasonably priced. After all, who wouldn’t want their frames to look nice without breaking the bank?! But if you’re wondering where to buy frames to elevate your photos and art prints with, I’ve rounded up 8 of my go-to brands and retailers that know what they’re doing.

Finding nice (and the right) frames for my pictures is something I battled with a few years ago which inspired me to thoroughly research and look into the best places that offer (at least somewhat) affordable frames. So now whenever I need some for anything from my gallery wall ideas to single statement photo frames, I know exactly where to turn. And today, I’m sharing that list with you so that you can do the same.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Bee Holmes)

1. Dunelm

I’d say that Dunelm is probably the best place to buy frames because of their low price point and wide range of styles to choose from. The brand stocks everything from plain, large-scale frames to something a little more decorative.

Dunelm’s photo frames made from genuine mango wood are among my current favourites. And if you’re a fan of the bobbin trend, there are several different frame styles that rock that look in Dunelm’s offering. Dunelm’s ongoing collaboration with designer Sophie Robinson has also produced some frame gems, including the two-tone style below which comes in four different colourways, complete with colourful mounts, too – which, in turn, are one of the biggest home decor trends right now.

2. Addison Ross

Addison Ross is largely known for its chic bobbin salt and pepper mills available in lots of different colours to choose from and more recently, for its range of wireless lamps. But not everybody is familiar with Addison Ross’ wide offering of photo frames. They might not be the cheapest frames out there but they are perfect for those special memories you really want to honour and make them stand out.

And there are so many different styles to choose from. Similar to the recently released style of Addison Ross wireless lamps, there are also metal frames with a bamboo-effect look which I’m a big fan of. The silver and enamel, available in many different colours, is among the most classic and bestselling designs. And for something a little quirkier, there are the statement scalloped frames.

3. Habitat

Similarly to Dunelm, Habitat is another brand that offers a wide range of frame styles, all at affordable prices. But in all honesty, I find Habitat’s range easier to browse as even though it’s varied and sizeable, it doesn’t go on forever. Meanwhile, Dunelm’s offering can feel almost endless.

I’m a big fan of striped photo frames since using a little bit of a simple pattern like this is an easy way to elevate a picture display. But while many striped frames can be quite pricey, Habitat has some great budget options. I also generally find it easier to find fun and pretty little photo frames but not so much large-scale ones – but that’s not the case at Habitat, with the likes of the below wavy frame, available in several different sizes.

4. Next

Next is a great place to go for two things (when it comes to frames that is) – frames that look luxurious and expensive but aren’t, and frames sold as matching sets.

In terms of styles, Next can do both frames that are timeless and a little ‘quiet luxury’ like the two-tone frames below. But quirkier frames are also on offer – I like these gingham ones, but there are lots more to choose from. The piece that I find particularly unique is the easel photo frame which is a very sophisticated way to elevate a picture and make your space look more expensive at the same time.

5. John Lewis

As with many other products - like when shopping for rugs, for example - John Lewis is often a go-to because of its amazing own-brand offering combined with a great range of designs from other brands. And photo and picture frames are no exception, as apart from the John Lewis-branded ones, you can also get frames from Addison Ross and Laura Ashley, among others.

The range covers all the bases with everything from simple large-scale poster frames to more on-trend, fun styles with 3D scallops or a wavy trim in a glazed ceramic finish.

6. Postery

Postery is my go-to place whenever I look for frames for posters (as the name suggests) or art prints as that’s the brand’s focus. It offers large frames that are sleek and simple but still stylish due to the wide range of colours to choose from available. Whatever colour you’re after, they’re sure to have it.

If you want something a little more out there than that, you can also indulge in one (or more) of Postery’s wavy frames, also on offer in several different colours to go with your home decor and art.

7. Casa by JJ

Casa by Josephine Jenno, or Casa by JJ for short, is certainly on the higher end of this list’s price spectrum. But some of the intricately patterned and beautifully decorative photo frames really are worth the price, in my opinion. Especially if you buy them in the sale which is currently on.

Casa by JJ is known for patterned frames, with everything from stripes (which are often duped by more affordable brands) to more ornate inlaid wood styles created by hand being part of the collection.

8. Oliver Bonas

If you’re after some budget-friendly alternatives for patterned photo frames from the likes of Casa by JJ, Oliver Bonas is a great place to look. Especially the classic striped styles are plentiful here. But it’s definitely smaller-scale photo frames that you’ll find at Oliver Bonas rather than large picture frames.

But what I love the most about the Oliver Bonas frames is that they don’t take themselves too seriously. Fun materials, patterns and colour combinations are regularly used, whether it’s a fabric ruffled trim or a full-on boucle.

What are your go-to brands for photo and picture frames? Or did you just find your new go-to on this list?