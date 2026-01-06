I'm entering hibernation mode – these are the 12 cosy homeware buys I'm eyeing up to get my living room ready
It's time for a warming and nurturing makeover
January is when I activate hibernation mode, turning my sofa into a nest of cushions and blankets where I spend most evenings watching Traitors and Netflix. This year, I'm more excited than ever to hunker down and give my cosy living room ideas an update as the high street is awash with gorgeous, fluffy cushions and chunky knit throws.
2025 saw cosy culture take off in a big way with 'cosy-maxxing' trending on social media and gorgeous tactile materials and grounding colourways dominating home decor trends. This is going to continue into 2026, but the colours are richer, the materials are fluffier, and the lighting is softer.
Deep and earthy colours and warm neutrals that cocoon a living room are the new trending colour scheme to know about. Layer up the faux fur rugs, wool throws and fluffy cushions, more is more when it comes to texture in a cosy scheme.
Don't forget about the lighting, a vital part of any hygge living room idea. Texture table lamps and fabric shades that deliver a soft, diffused glow are a key part of the new cosy. And never, ever turn on the big light.
These are the 12 cosy buys that will give your living room a warm and nurturing makeover, ready for all the coming duvet days and boxset binges to come.
