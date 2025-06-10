Experts say there’s a simple hack for sleeping cooler this summer – and it’s all about your bedding colour

Weather forecasters tell us there’s another heatwave on the way this week, and although we may all welcome the incoming blast of sunshine, in my opinion, there is one major downside to any heatwave, and that's struggling to sleep if it's too warm at night.

However, sleep experts have recently revealed a simple hack for staying cool in bed when the sun is at its most powerful, and, perhaps surprisingly, it's all about the colour of your bedding.

'Summer calls for a lighter sleep setup, explains Alison Jones, sleep expert at Sealy . That means more obvious seasonal swaps like ditching your winter duvet and switching to a cooler summer duvet, and swapping heavier bed linen like brushed cottons or sateen sheets for lighterweight, more breathable options. Still, beyond that, 'even bedding colour plays a role' says Alison.

'Lighter colour sheets will reflect heat,' explains Martin Seeley, CEO and sleep expert at MattressNextDay, 'while darker colours will absorb it. So, during the summer months, or all the time if you prefer a cooler sleep, opt for white or light bed sheets and duvet covers.'

This is particularly relevant if your bed is placed somewhere where sunlight from a window can fall on it during the day. In this case, 'darker sheets will absorb more heat throughout the day, explains Adeel Ul-Haq, sleep expert and co-founder of Divan Beds, so, 'switching to lighter sheets can make a big difference at night.'

Shop light coloured bedding

I've rounded up three of my top white bedding picks above, but what if you don't like the look of white bedding? Don't worry, you don't have to embrace pure white bedding to beat the heat.

'Lighter shades like pale blues and pinks are not only soothing to the eye, they also tend to retain less heat than darker hues,' shares Sealy's Alison Jones, and the same applies to any pastel hue. Soft yellows, pale pinks and peaches, or light greys and beiges will all retain less heat than dark olive green, navy, or dark grey bedding.

Bedding in pale colourways, like Dunelm's bestselling Portloe Woven Gingham Bedding Set will still sleep cooler than dark coloured bedding. (Image credit: Dunelm)

On the flipside, the same can work in reverse in winter, when you might want to harness the powers of dark coloured bedding to absorb the heat of the sun during the day.

That's why, when it comes to the question of how many sets of bedding you should have, I personally recommend considering seasonal duvet covers as well as seasonal duvets – dark-coloured bedding sets for winter made from cosy fabrics like brushed cotton, and light-coloured bedding sets for summer made from breathable fabrics like cotton percale or linen.