'Some days it doesn't feel like it gets light at all' – 3 easy ways I'm maximising natural light in my home
Using natural light to beat the winter blues
There are lots of things I love about winter - cosying up under blankets on the sofa, bright frosty mornings, layering up my favourite knitwear - but the shorter days are not on the love list. I’m usually a morning person, but waking up when it’s still dark feels miserable (cold, dark, wet morning dog walks are the absolute worst), and then the day’s over before you even know it. Some days it really does seem like it doesn’t get properly light at all.
And while I’m a big fan of twinkling candles and mood lighting (always one of my fave lighting trends), I need a decent serving of natural light to keep my mood buoyant. Slowing down and going into hibernation mode is all very well but my to do list isn’t going anywhere and I still need to be productive.
As the natural light levels dip so does my motivation and my ‘get up and go’ energy. SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder) is recognised as low mood that occurs seasonally – usually starting in autumn and then lasting right up til spring. It’s thought that this ‘winter depression’ is caused by the reduction in sunlight we experience over the winter months. While I luckily don’t suffer from severe symptoms, I think I do experience this drop in mood on a milder level so I'm all for finding ways to combat SAD this winter.
3 easy ways I'll be maximising natural light in my home
I’ve been reading up on how to make sure I’m getting a good dose of light (and as a last resort, the ways to help fake natural light), even on the most dull and dreary winter days.
1. Try a SAD light
A friend suggested investing in a SAD light (a light box designed to deliver a therapeutic dose of bright light to mimic outdoor light, which is believed to trigger a chemical change in the brain which then improves your mood). This is something I’d often considered, but never actually tried (have you?) and a quick google has returned some pretty stylish options, so I decided a couple of months ago that it was time to give one a go.
Do SAD lights work? I've had my Lumie Task (in sunshine yellow for an extra mood boost) since November and it's definitely made me feel more alert and productive when working through the long, dark days.
2. Get outside
Of course, there are other smart ways to boost your light levels at home without needing to buy something. Spending time outdoors offers mental health benefits at any time of year (give me a calming garden idea any day) , but is obviously a lot less appealing when it’s cold and wet outside!
I’m definitely a fair weather gardener (I’m actually a fair weather person for everything!), but this year I’m determined to maintain our garden throughout the winter months, starting with some winter plants for pots. My herb garden is full of hardy herbs that should be fine over winter, but they’ll still need tending so I'm pledging to give them the attention they need, even on the coldest, dullest days.
As well as getting my light hit outside, I'll also check I'm ticking off the best houseplants to boost wellbeing inside. I love a good houseplant idea and I have at least one plant in every room in my home.
3. Chase the light
Whilst it can be super tempting to close the curtains, light candles and cosy up when it’s grim outside, I’ll be maximising daylight wherever I can. We actually didn’t fit curtains or blinds on the windows or sliding doors in our new kitchen (I’m leaving them bare at the moment to see if we need curtains or blinds as I love the clean, minimal look), so It’ll be a good place to spend time in to remind my brain it’s daytime, even when that feels debatable.
And as my home office is one of the darkest rooms in our house, I’m going to relocate my workspace to the kitchen table for a winter switch up. It's also one of the warmest rooms in the house so it's a good spot when I'm desperate for ways to stay warm when wfh.
So if you're feeling your mood dip during these shorter days, these are three pretty easy ways to harness as much available light as you can. Hopefully they'll help to keep the winter blues at bay until spring finally arrives, all without spending too much money.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Heather Young has been Ideal Home’s Editor since late 2020, and Editor-In-Chief since 2023. She is an interiors journalist and editor who’s been working for some of the UK’s leading interiors magazines for over 20 years, both in-house and as a freelancer.
-
Your consumer rights for hassle-free returns on a gifted kitchen appliance – everything you need to know
If you've received a gift that's not quite right, there may be hope
By Jullia Joson
-
If you own an Alexa – these are the most helpful voice commands you really should know
Got Alexa for Christmas? These are the best voice commands to get you started
By Sara Hesikova
-
Best air-purifying indoor plants - 12 houseplants that will cleanse your home and remove toxins from the air
Air-cleaning indoor plants that are both practical and naturally beautiful
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Can a minimalist lifestyle improve your well-being? What you need to know before your next big declutter
If you're looking for a fresh start in the new year you could benefit from trying the minimalist approach
By Rebecca Knight
-
Experts reveal home decorating mistakes that can subconsciously stress you out and impact your happiness
Could your living space be bringing you down? Check this list of 10 ways your home could be messing with your head…
By Vanessa Richmond
-
The benefits of natural light and simple ways to boost the amount of daylight in your home
Discover why – and how – you should boost natural light levels for your physical and mental health
By Vanessa Richmond
-
Do SAD lamps work? Experts reveal whether they really can help you through winter
Are SAD lamps the thing that can help you make it through the winter?
By Molly Cleary
-
How to fake natural light in a dark room - 5 design tricks to brighten up a gloomy space
Get out of the gloom and make every space bright and uplifting with our experts’ advice
By Vanessa Richmond
-
That real Christmas tree feeling is a thing – and experts warn you're missing big well-being benefits by going faux
Choosing to go fresh isn't just about looks and scent...
By Jullia Joson
-
How to zone your home using scent - clever tricks to divide your home up by using fragrance-zoning
Create a different vibe and mood in each room space with our experts’ advice
By Vanessa Richmond
-
'Solid, dependable, and grounded' - 5 ways to use brown colour psychology in your home
Colour experts reveal the power of brown colour psychology in interior design
By Vanessa Richmond