bedroom colour schemes

Add some vibrancy to your life (and boudoir) with a bold bedroom colour scheme

Want to wake up a sleepy bedroom colour scheme with some bold colour? Let us inspire you to add a bright burst of block colour or pattern to your bedroom with our colourful bedroom ideas. Choosing a bedroom colour scheme is important when deciding how you want your personal bolthole to make you feel. This may be reflecting a love of colour, a love of bright colours, opulent tones, or whites and neutrals.

Want more bedroom decorating inspiration? READ: Grey bedroom ideas – from the super glam to the ultra modern

1. Decorate with a serene green

If your design eye is naturally drawn to a neutral palette for the bedroom, shake things up a little with a shot of glorious sage green. Use an elegant, rich shade of green-grey on the walls in your bedroom to instantly warm up the space and create a cosy, cocoon-like feel. If you don’t want to commit to all-over colour, consider breaking it up with foolproof white accessories and soft furnishings, such as this crisp white bed linen – a safe and versatile option.

Get the look

Buy now: London Calling cushion, from £130, Charlene Mullen

Buy now: Layer Table Lamp, £63.99, Wayfair



Find out how to decorate on a budget. READ: Try these budget updates for smart bedrooms

2. Go for gold and metallic

Let the Midas touch take over with golden accessories, fabrics and wallpapers. Give a decadent metallic scheme a period feel with an Art Deco-inspired dressing table, cleverly paired with a contemporary mirror in a similar finish. Create a beautiful contrast with bright pops of red and pink, as seen on the stool and accessories. This will really help to lift the scheme and introduce an element of character and personality that befits a disco diva.

Get the look

Buy now: Gold Lamour Round Mirror, £447, Graham & Green

3. Dare to be different with a dark colour palette

Give your bedroom a fresh, timeless vibe with a cool, calm and collected blue and white palette. Who says you can’t use bold colours in country bedrooms? If you’re a true fan of blue, you’ll love this striking bedroom. Use indigo and navy blue as if they were neutrals and you will find you can combine them with just about any colour. Add in bold accessories and daring patterns without a second thought.

If you want a calming feel to your bedroom colour scheme, then the nautical shades of blue and white complement each other beautifully. Choose subtly striped wallpaper for this coastal living room theme, teamed with white bed linen and a navy wool throw. Plump white pillows overlaid by cushions in contrasting shades of navy blue follow the coastal theme through. Alternatively go for all white bedlinen and accessories, experiment with fabrics and textures introducing embroidered bed linen, silk cushions and lace wallpaper.

Get the look

Buy now: Farrow & Ball Drawing Room Blue no.253 Estate Emulsion, £43.50 2.5L, Designer Paint

4. Try out trends

Look to design trends when it comes to planning and prepping your scheme. Colour is the easiest and most effective way of instantly creating a mood for every room in your home. Get it right, and you could be on to a winner. A well-thought out theme will help see you through from start to finish when designing a room. Turn your room into a tropical hideaway that will make you feel like you’re on a secluded island all year round. Combine multiple tropical tones to enhance a chilled out feel and add a hammock for a playful addition to a bedroom corner. Parrot prints, hot-pink botanicals and ocean-blue walls all contribute to the theme, but a hammock is the true pièce de résistance in this fabulous scheme. Trailing indoor plants create the feel of a jungle, too. Where could be better for a spot of me-time?

Get the look

Buy now: Parrot Cushion, £19.54, Maisons du Monde

5. Stick to a tried-and-tested palette

The grey-on-grey trend shows no sign of fading. Explore the many depths of this colour palette by layering tones to create a scheme that looks cohesive and considered. Use grey in both its palest and deepest incarnations to create a rich, contrasting look that is harmonious and co-ordinated. Add a welcome splash of colour with bright pink and white bedding.

Get the look

Buy now: Angelica bed, from £690, Sofa.com

Buy now: Farrow & Ball Downpipe No.26 Matt Emulsion paint, £43.50 for 2.5L, B&Q



6. Go for an overall red

Take one colour and don’t be afraid to run with it. Pick dramatic, exciting red with its warm nature for a north-facing bedroom. Pair it with white to help tone it down just a little and be confident – keep it looking contemporary rather than garish. Give the space an exotic feel by bringing in paisley folk prints and lush textiles.

Get the look

Buy now: Sukumala Wallpaper, £71 a roll, Designers Guild at John Lewis

Buy now: Antique-style Paisley Wool Throw, £225, Oka

7. Choose complementary colours

Try blue and orange for an energetic, playful bedroom combination. It’s a popular modern option. Inspired by a glorious sunset, use these complementary colours as a sure fire way to brighten your day. Include accessories and furniture in a similar palette to ensure the scheme is cohesive rather than chaotic. Finish off the look with a few paler pieces to give the space a modern edge that is entirely liveable.

Get the look

Buy now: Oliver Bed, £325, Feather & Black

Buy now: Poppy Flower Wallpaper, Camilla Meijer

8. Play with combinations

Add some bold colour to your bedroom to spruce it up a bit. It’s not just about splashing some colour in your bedroom, it’s how you use it that counts. Use this room as your inspiration and use a striking but unexpected and imaginative combination of yellow and pink to create an intense scheme that looks anything but dull. Set it against a white backdrop so the daring palette breathes life into a neutral scheme.

Get the look

Buy now: Bluebell Gray Taransay Bedding, from £70, John Lewis

Buy now: Yellow Pendant, £120.99, Wayfair

9. Rethink pink

Create a sophisticated boudoir with a grown-up shade of pink. Delicate nude pink is an elegant hue that’s perfect for a romantic feel. Its underlying beige tone prevents it being overly girly – make it modern by teaming it with fresh white on the furniture and walls. Wide stripes on the wall add visual impact and also help to keep the balance of colour just right so that it’s virtually half white and half pink throughout the room. Hold back on the bold pattern, but add subtle texture with a Jacquard bedspread and oversized buttoned headboard for an indulgent, luxurious feel. Copper is a great complement to blush pink, as the cool tripod lamp shows. A clear chandelier adds to the glamour, without interrupting the colour scheme.

Get the look

Buy now: Thick Stripe Wallpaper, £46.50 a roll, Wallpaper Direct

Buy now: Vienna Easy-fit Pendant Light, £120, Laura Ashley

10. Work with warm tones and wood

Wood isn’t just for rustic rooms. This chic bedroom combines polished walnut, oak and birch with natural linens, textured woollens, soft grey walls and sisal flooring for a grown-up, contemporary feel. Have an oversized headboard made in walnut veneer to anchor the scheme. There are clever concealed shelves behind the front panel to hide clutter. Layer the bed with natural linen bedding, knitted throws and tactile cushions so that it looks inviting and feels cosy. Mix wood finishes such as oak and birch for bedroom furniture and accessories – mid-toned woods like these work naturally together.

Get the look

Buy now: Beans Rug, £220, Plantation Rug Company

11. Keep it coastal

Create a calm and relaxing bedroom in shades of coastal blue and white. Take a subtle striped wallpaper as your starting point and use it on a feature wall behind the bed to make it the focal point of the room. Use slimline shelves as a headboard to add tailor-made storage for bedside essentials and accessories. Line the back of the shelves with a co-ordinating small-scale paper in a tonal shade of blue. Finish with crisp white cotton bed linen teamed with accent cushions in French navy. Accessorise with white ceramics, driftwood, bleached wicker and shells.

12. Wow with white

Simple but oh-so sophisticated, an all-white bedroom scheme like this just oozes glamour. Make an oversized lace-pattern wallpaper the starting point for the room. With a barely-there paper you can be bold with pattern – the bigger the better. Add a supersized headboard made from MDF painted glossy white for maximum shine. Attach floating shelves as bedside tables and add low-hung pendants to minimise clutter. All-white bed linen is a must for this look – just layer it up with pillowcases, cushions and throws with lace or crochet details. Different textures are the key to making the scheme three-dimensional rather than flat.

13. Play with a tropical theme

Team a palette of super-charged brights with black for a chic tropical look in the bedroom. The oversized pattern on the bed linen is the focus of attention in this bedroom. The ‘look-at-me’ design draws attention to the bed, while other patterns are kept relatively low key. Pick out key colours from the bed linen to co-ordinate your colour scheme, such as the fuchsia pink on walls, cushion and throw, turquoise pendant lights and ottomans, teamed with simple black-and-white furniture. Lastly, try creating a wallpaper panel behind the bed to frame the area. This subtle black-and-white patterned paper helps to balance the hit of bright colours.

14. Go for a gorgeous grey

Turn your bedroom into a luxurious retreat with a sophisticated palette of pewter and platinum. While the look is ultra-glamorous, the effect is easy to achieve if you keep to similar tones throughout the room. Mix shades and tints of the same colour, from dull pewter to polished platinum. Start with a statement bed, like this upholstered sleigh-style bed in a plush pewter velvet. A glass chandelier hung low over the bed helps to grab the attention, and will glisten and sparkle against all the metallic tones around the room. Carry on the luxe theme, with metallic wallpaper panels either side of the bed. Hang just one drop behind each bedside table, so even if it’s a pricey paper, you can get the luxe effect without spending a fortune.

15. Paper in patchwork

Try a patchwork feature wall to add character to your bedroom. When it comes to the bedroom, you’ll want a calming colour palette, especially with a busy effect like this, so soothing shades of duck-egg, taupe and grey are ideal. Create the patchwork effect with squares and rectangles of wallpaper in toning colours, making sure each section is different from its neighbour – even if you’ve fallen for an expensive design you’ll only need one roll, so this project needn’t cost a fortune. For a similar effect you could use paint instead of wallpaper. When it comes to furniture and accessories, less is more, so keep to simple shapes, unfussy styles and plain toning colours that won’t compete with your feature wall.

16. Go for coloured furniture

Decorate your room with pop-art inspired monochromes. Spots and stripes make plenty of impact in this well-proportioned room with beautiful period features. And as if the black and white patterns weren’t enough, a magnificent yellow bed elevates the scheme into the realms of the super-inspired. A curved shelving unit provides helpful storage, but is also great as a room divider if you have space for a separate relaxation or dressing zone.

17. Create a sunny scheme with punchy yellow

Paint your bedroom in yellow if you want a scheme that is full of positive vibes. Give any room a bright, welcoming feel with uplifting, mood-boosting primrose. Ideally, it should remind you of sunny days. Yellow and grey are a great combination and work really well together. As yellow inspires clear thinking, it’s also a great colour for a study area if you have space to add a desk. Improve definition with touches of crisp white and introduce pattern in the form of geometrics and chevrons for a sharp, contemporary finish. Hexagon boxes make a break from traditional shelving and have been papered inside for a decorative effect.

18. Mix your florals

Give your bedroom serious style points with an oversized headboard in a gorgeous painterly print. Florals form the heart of this room, combining coordinating colours to create an adventurous scheme that ties together perfectly, despite the different styles of prints. A pink stool, cool artwork and oriental-inspired pendant light make the space even more ‘wow’.

19. Rough up the edges

Colour doesn’t have to cover the whole wall if you don’t want it to. Paint half way up for a slightly ‘undone’ approach to decorating that works surprisingly well. If it’s the artist’s studio type vibe that you’re going for, try a smudgy sponge effect between the two colours, rather than a perfectly straight line.

20. Add a blue hue

Transform your bedroom or dressing area into something remarkable with a deep-blue paint on the walls. White floorboards and skirting boards create maximum contrast, while black furniture almost blends into the background. A colour like this would work all over the bedroom, but you could also choose to paint one feature wall and team it with a wallpaper pattern that includes a corresponding colour.

21. Say it loud with striking pattern

Be bold and zany with bright red and a mix of patterns. A circular design on the walls has been combined with linear stripes on the floor rug, and their differing shapes create an ‘opposites attract’ effect. There’s a lot of print here and the key to this look is an absence of block colour and the fact that the patterns have plenty of white to let them breathe. White bedding and a black bed anchor the scheme.

22. Be bold with orange

Create an earthy country scheme with a rusty orange colour. Combine it with cushions that feature a similar shade in their patterns. Leather accessories and wooden furniture are ideal partners for this woodland-inspired bedroom and create a vintage vibe. To stop the look becoming too dark, floors have been painted white and the curtains kept light – we love the supremely cute stag design. Alternatively, create order in the room with tailor-made storage and streamline shelving for essentials to avoid clutter. And if you enjoy the look and feel of natural wood, a bed with an oversized wooden headboard will look really effective. Mix up walnut, beech and birch with natural cotton bedlinen in shades of taupe and white, and finish the look with sisal and woven rugs for a wonderfully natural look.

23. Try subtle colour injections

Clad walls in wood as a warm and rustic alternative to white paint. It’s not a colour as such, but it adds a lot of interest to a scheme – and let’s face it, not everyone wants to experiment with the super-brights. Here, colour hits are provided by the throw and cushion. Plants are great for brightening, too, adding beautiful greenery to this natural-looking space.

24. Anchor your scheme with bedding

Make decorating your bedroom with colour super simple by adding drama with striking bedding. Go for luxurious fabrics in various shades of blue and your space won’t need much more to liven it up. Keep walls and floors bright white so that the rich colours stand out to their full potential. Complementary red accents and decorative wall decorations such as the anchor here make striking finishing touches.

25. Recline in total comfort

Plan a colour scheme that suits your personality best. Your room doesn’t have to be bright to make an impact. This dressing area has a muted palette, but a striking mural with oversized pink blooms ensures it’s far from ‘blend into the background’. A monochrome chaise makes this the space to lounge in comfort, adding interest without stealing the show.

26. Make a splash

It’s not just about splashing some colour in your bedroom – it’s how you use it that counts. Here, soft and sensitive colour layering proves that blue and green should indeed be seen… The hair-dye technique ombré has made a move into interiors on this beautiful wallpaper, and is great for bright-coloured schemes, creating a softening effect and adding a new dimension to your space.

27. Bring your blooms inside

The bright and bold botanical mural is clearly the main focus of this rather snazzy bedroom, but it’s the eye-popping accessories that take if from flouncy to fabulous quicker than you can say ‘switch the lamp on please’! A black metal bedstead adds a masculine touch that is the perfect balance to all the florals.

27. Pick your colour palette

Combine several tones of one colour for a sophisticated approach to decorating. This scheme features everything from the palest lilacs to the darkest aubergines. At the back of the bed, a super-dark shade provides a strong contrast to the paler colours, ensuring that the scheme doesn’t become overly sugary. A geometric bedspread in blue tones keeps things close on the colour wheel and adds a modern hit of pattern.

28. Liven up with lime

Introduce geometric style into your bedroom scheme with a striking headboard. In this room, all-over patterned upholstery is kept in check by painting the walls in a solid background shade that’s a slightly darker green than the fabric. Mixed with cool-white accents, the diamond geometric design leaps out for instant impact.

29. Take a monochrome approach

Add some texture to your bedroom with a striking wallpaper. The grey tones marry perfectly with the soft-blue bed, while the ruffled bed linen mirrors the look of the wallpaper. Other than the bed, the room has been minimally furnished, with a floor-standing lamp, rather than a bedside table and separate light. A wallpaper like this needs to be centre of attention, after all!

30. Get fancy with florals

Fancy a fresh new look in the bedroom for spring? Then why not say it with flowers? The zesty yellow floral wallpaper is the star of the show in this bedroom. Teaming it with chic shades of grey, tones the whole scheme down and prevents the paper being overpowering. Keep other patterns to a minimum and go small-scale rather than large, such as the grey damask pillowcases and herringone throw. Balance the bold walls with simple, streamlined furniture, like the tailored headboard, plain side tables and upholstered ottoman.

31. Paint in purple

After purple bedroom ideas? This isn’t Pantone’s Colour of the Year 2018 for no reason! Cosy up with dusky shades of heather and grey. Soothing shades like these are perfect if you want a space to feel warm and relaxing. Let a vintage-style floral print be the starting point for your colour scheme. The purple background colour of the duvet is the strongest shade used in the room – don’t overuse it or the effect will be too garish. Take your other colours from the floral print, with its muted shades of heather, lilac, grey and soft beige, and use these for walls, flooring and accessories: heather and grey painted walls, a lilac throw on the bed and soft beige carpet and chair. Glass lamps hung low each side of the bed create subdued pools of light – perfect for a sleep-inducing scheme.

Given the amount of time we spend in our bedrooms it’s important to the overall feel just right, it’s the one room that becomes a personal sanctuary. Choose the bedroom colour scheme that speaks to you most and get decorating, to make it feel like a dreamy space to spend your time.

Which bedroom colour scheme will you be choosing to redecorate your room!