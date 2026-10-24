If you have a toddler, then you know the struggle of being asked to build a fort. It's an experience that will turn your luxurious, carefully chosen sofa cushions into walls and that super soft sofa throws into a ceiling, all to get jumped on and trampled on the floor. That's before we get to discovering the embarrassing amount of crumbs and toys that have made their way underneath your sofa since you last looked. The whole situation might end up in tears, from both of us that is.

Well, I've found a way to avoid the entire fort-making situation, but still guarantee the fun. I'm talking about H&M's new Table Tent. Yes, it takes up your dining table, but what it doesn't say in the small print is that it'll keep them entertained for literal hours, and the christmas version is so darn cute. PSA: the Halloween design has sold out, so don't expect this design to last that long either!

It has a dedicated door and even a window, fitted with roll-down curtains so they can ignore you for longer and pretend you're not trying to make eye contact because dinner is ready. Arguably, the best thing about it has to be that it folds away into a bag after playtime. Unlike other playhouses I've owned, it's both cheaper at under £30 and this one won't take up a third of my living room, and cause chaos every time I need to put it down. In fact, I might leave it out all December long...

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Not only is this a genius alternative to an actual play tent that requires a lot of floor space, but it's a clever tactic to keep them in the kitchen so that you can keep an eye on their antics whilst cooking dinner. My 3-year-old would go crazy for this, so I've already added it to my basket. My dog, on the other hand, might find himself stuck in here being served tea and wooden biscuits for quite some time.

Made from 100% polyester, this sheet fits most standard rectangular dining tables. Its Christmas design features candy canes, Christmas trees, presents and stars to bring whimsy to your kitchen or dining room ideas.

(Image credit: H&M)

This table tent would make a great gift idea for a toddler in your life who loves imaginative play. At £30, it really is a bargain, and it'll prove itself handy through November and December. What about afterwards? H&M does sell a regular version of this table tent, for the same price of £29.99, which is decorated to look like a French-style cafe, in pastel blue and pink to ensure it's perfectly gender neutral. However it is currently out of stock, so you'll need to sign up for notifications for it coming back in.

So, why not change things up for November and December and put your now-boring tablecloth away in a drawer? Make space for this and thank us later — for the entertainment value and the extra living room floor space that you'll need by the time your tree is tossed out of the loft.

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Would you consider this table tent over a regular play tent for your little one?

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