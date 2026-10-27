Forget a second Christmas tree, Habitat's supersized paper snowman is the best way to make a statement this festive season for under £20

Paper Christmas decorations have been everywhere this year, from statement paper stars to Scandi-style paper trees, and now Habitat has just dropped a large paper Snowman (£15) to round off this adorable trend.

Paper has been a surprisingly popular Christmas trend this year, with paper trees in particular becoming a strong contender as one of the best artificial Christmas trees . This Scandi-inspired trend is not only incredibly affordable, but paper decorations add a cosy, traditional feel to your festive decor - a more grown-up version of the paper chains we grew up making during Christmastime.

Now, Habitat has dropped a charming paper snowman and standing at 88cm tall, it’s perfect for adding a festive decoration to the neglected areas of your home, such as under your stairs or in a quiet corner. Here’s why we love it.

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Habitat Habitat Large Paper Snowman Christmas Decoration £15 at Habitat UK

This year, Habitat’s sold-out paper stars have returned to the Habitat Christmas shop and have once again been a big hit with shoppers. And these are not the only paper stars to go viral; IKEA’s stunning paper decorations have also been incredibly popular.

And it’s not just stars either, as Next’s huge 5ft paper tree has proved to be a stunning Scandi alternative to a traditional tree, while Habitat Green Paper Honeycomb Christmas Tree (£15) is a great example of how this trend can be stylish and fun at the same time.

Now, snowmen are on the menu of festive decor, too. Habitat’s Large Paper Snowman Christmas Decoration features the classic snowman shape and a honeycomb paper design, which will add a little extra structure to the overall look.

(Image credit: Habitat)

It’s simple in its design and colour, but the design is still instantly recognisable. The shape and size does all the talking, creating a sculptural focal point for your decor.

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The Snowman is H88.5 cm tall, and as Habitat puts it, ‘impossible to overlook.’ I’d personally place it next to my Christmas tree to extend the festive scene or as a way to increase the festive factor in my home, by placing it in areas that are typically free from decorations. For example, any nook under the stairs, in a conservatory or in a kitchen or dining room corner.

This isn’t the only paper Christmas decoration at Habitat that’s caught my eye. Here are a few more of my favourites.

Habitat Habitat Green Paper Honeycomb Christmas Tree £15 at Habitat UK If you do want a second tree, this stunning paper tree is a great choice. Habitat x Morris & Co. Small Paper Star Christmas Hanging Ornament - Pack of 3 £12 at Habitat UK Habitat's striped paper stars have sold out for for two years running, but I just saw that the brand has launched them in Morris & Co prints. Habitat Habitat Paper Candy Hanging Christmas Ornament - Pack of 6 £6 at Habitat UK Add paper decor to your Christmas tree with these stylish baubles. They're a great way to add some extra texture.

I love this year's paper trend and Habitat's paper snowman is such a stylish example. It's the budget Christmas decoration that will elevate your festive decor this year.