What can I stand my Christmas tree on to make it taller? Experts recommend 4 best ways to add height to your tree

Do you find your Christmas tree a little too short for your space? Then you might be wondering what to stand your tree on to make it taller or if there’s a Christmas tree stand for height you could invest in perhaps.

Whether you’ve had your best artificial Christmas tree for a while and it doesn’t go with the size of your current place or you purchased the wrong size of a real Christmas tree this year and now there’s no going back, we’ve got you covered. We’ve consulted two Christmas tree experts that gave us the lowdown on the best ways to elevate (quite literally) your tree if it’s too small and doesn’t quite fit your home.

But before you start placing your tree on any stands, Jennifer Derry, interior design expert and chief merchandising officer at Balsam Hill, warns about safety, ‘Before placing your tree on any surface make sure it is large enough and strong enough to support your tree – you don’t want to risk your tree falling and damaging decorations or worse!’

1. Invest in an adjustable tree height extender

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

If you have an artificial tree, then you can invest in a tree height extender like this one from Amazon that you simply attach to the stand your tree came with.

‘There are tree stands on the market with an adjustable base or adjustable screws that surround the base – providing an element of choice when it comes to height,’ says David Sumner, sales manager at Christmas Tree World.

This results in an extended and quite an unrealistic-looking base – but it’s nothing that a lovely Christmas tree skirt and/or a pile of presents can’t fix.

‘To cover unsightly stands, I suggest using a tree skirt or collar. These come in a variety of different sizes and styles, ready to suit any festive home,’ Jennifer at Balsam Hill says.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Generic 14.8inch Artificial Christmas Tree Height Extender £9.18 at Amazon

2. Set it on wooden box or a crate

(Image credit: Future PLC/Brent Darby)

If you’re looking for a more DIY Christmas decorating idea, then you can use either a wooden box or crate and decorate it, turning it into a makeshift Christmas tree stand and an easy DIY project at the same time.

‘Artificial trees come with a stand as a support, but this year you may find that you want a bit more elevation. There are many great options to consider that will ensure your tree is the focal point of the room. A common choice is a decorated box or crate – mimicking the appearance of a traditional tree skirt, a wooden box is perfectly in-keeping with rustic decorations,’ David at Christmas Tree World says.

3. Utilise a stack of books

(Image credit: Future PLC/Maxwell Attenborough)

Another budget Christmas decorating idea that will help you add extra height to your Christmas tree is fashioning an elevation platform for your tree from stacked books.

‘If you want to go the extra mile, you could also consider stacking and layering books to support your tree – this approach brings a maximalist, vintage touch that can’t be beat,’ David says.

But if you end up going for this option, make sure that your stack is safe and stable to avoid any damage or health and safety risks for family members.

4. Add an oversized tree topper

(Image credit: Future PLC/Alexander Edwards)

Last but not least, you can approach adding height to your tree from the top rather than the bottom with a supersized Christmas tree topper idea.

‘You can also add additional height to your tree through an oversized topper,’ Jennifer at Balsam Hill says.

Oversized bows used as tree toppers are one of the biggest Christmas tree trends of this year. But you can opt for something more traditional, too – a large, tall star works perfectly and so does a sweet angel on top of the tree.

Alterations and Design Luxury Hand-made fabric tree topper bow From £20 at Etsy We love this huge bow tree topper from Etsy, especially because it's handmade and available in several different fabrics and sizes. The Met x Anthropologie Gold Metal Tree Topper £58 at Anthropologie This tall and rather large tree topper from Anthropologie sports a floral motif inspired by the art decor movement and designed in collaboration with The Met. Gorgeous! Avoalre Christmas Tree Topper Projector £29.99 at Amazon This oversized snowflake-shaped piece of decor is more than just a tree topper - it's also a light-up projector. And with snowflake-shaped projections directed to the ceiling, this design is sure to make your tree look taller.

FAQ

What is the rule of thumb for Christmas tree height?

Choosing the wrong size is one of the top artificial Christmas tree buying mistakes. And one that you don’t need to be making next time, thanks to this easy-to-follow guide.

‘To calculate the ideal height of your tree (and plan to put a tree topper on your tree) you should measure your ceiling height and subtract roughly 12 inches,’ says David Sumner at Christmas Tree World.

Hopefully this solves the issue of a Christmas tree that’s too short for your room once and for all.