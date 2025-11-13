I tried this fully automatic bean-to-cup coffee machine from Cuisinart which is now under £250 – it's great for americanos at the touch of a button
And sleek in profile too!
I'm a firm believer in investing in little luxuries to make your day-to-day that much more enjoyable – for me, that means a well-stocked at-home coffee station. If you're on the lookout for a way to bring that same barista feel in your own kitchen, this Cuisinart Fully Automatic Coffee Machine deal (now £249.99 down from £399.99) might be just the ticket.
This capable buy, which I previewed in my first look at Cuisinart's new coffee range, was only first released in October so this is a huge discount on a brand new coffee machine – just in time for Black Friday gifting season.
Here's everything I like about this machine after using it at home, as well as other coffee machines available from Cuisinart with a hefty discount right now.
Choose from an espresso, double espresso, americano, or cold brew with this machine as well as lattes and cappuccinos with the integrated milk frother.
If you can never decide on your go-to coffee order or if you like to switch up what you're having depending on the time you have, the range of choice with this machine will appeal.
In one touch you can have an espresso, double espresso, americano or cold brew at your fingertips as well as the option for lattes, cappuccinos and long iced coffees with the neat frother on the right of the machine. The milk wand is manual, which means you'll need to get practicing your latte art skills at home, but works well for all kinds of frothy drinks.
The main draw for me is how neatly contained it is. My usual coffee machine of choice, the Ninja Luxe Café, definitely has more wow-factor in terms of features (including automatic milk frothing settings) but its huge footprint leaves a lot to be desired.
By contrast, this Cuisinart machine is a winner for more compact spaces or for those who like less visual fuss on their worktop.
It's also true that this automatic machine is far less work than a semi-automated version – it really does take just one press of a button to deliver you an espresso in the morning, if you're always in a rush.
The ability to set your favourite coffee settings with this machine is also a win for those who are time-poor. That sits alongside the automatic descaling function too, which can keep clean-up time to a minimum.
All in all there's plenty to like about this machine especially with this limited-time £150 discount if you shop through the Cuisinart website. Here's the other recently-released coffee pick from the brand also currently reduced in price.
This semi-automatic pick is perfect for those who want more control over their shot of espresso with plenty of customisable settings.
Could you see yourself investing in a machine like this for your kitchen?
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen. She would be hard-pressed to pick a Mastermind specialist subject but air fryers are her ultimate area of expertise, after testing just about every single one released since 2022.
To keep ahead of trends and new releases, Molly has visited the testing and development spaces of multiple kitchen brands including Ninja Kitchen and Le Creuset as well as attended consumer shows such as IFA, hosted in Berlin to see the cooking innovations of the future.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.