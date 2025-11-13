I'm a firm believer in investing in little luxuries to make your day-to-day that much more enjoyable – for me, that means a well-stocked at-home coffee station. If you're on the lookout for a way to bring that same barista feel in your own kitchen, this Cuisinart Fully Automatic Coffee Machine deal (now £249.99 down from £399.99) might be just the ticket.

This capable buy, which I previewed in my first look at Cuisinart's new coffee range, was only first released in October so this is a huge discount on a brand new coffee machine – just in time for Black Friday gifting season.

Here's everything I like about this machine after using it at home, as well as other coffee machines available from Cuisinart with a hefty discount right now.

If you can never decide on your go-to coffee order or if you like to switch up what you're having depending on the time you have, the range of choice with this machine will appeal.

In one touch you can have an espresso, double espresso, americano or cold brew at your fingertips as well as the option for lattes, cappuccinos and long iced coffees with the neat frother on the right of the machine. The milk wand is manual, which means you'll need to get practicing your latte art skills at home, but works well for all kinds of frothy drinks.

(Image credit: Future)

The main draw for me is how neatly contained it is. My usual coffee machine of choice, the Ninja Luxe Café, definitely has more wow-factor in terms of features (including automatic milk frothing settings) but its huge footprint leaves a lot to be desired.

By contrast, this Cuisinart machine is a winner for more compact spaces or for those who like less visual fuss on their worktop.

It's also true that this automatic machine is far less work than a semi-automated version – it really does take just one press of a button to deliver you an espresso in the morning, if you're always in a rush.

(Image credit: Future)

The ability to set your favourite coffee settings with this machine is also a win for those who are time-poor. That sits alongside the automatic descaling function too, which can keep clean-up time to a minimum.

All in all there's plenty to like about this machine especially with this limited-time £150 discount if you shop through the Cuisinart website. Here's the other recently-released coffee pick from the brand also currently reduced in price.

Could you see yourself investing in a machine like this for your kitchen?