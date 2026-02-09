I use this Joseph Joseph cleaning set every day – but I’ve spotted IKEA has an almost-identical alternative that’s £50 cheaper

As Ideal Home’s Cleaning Editor, it’s my job to track down cleaning tools and products that make your life easier. But, like everyone else, I’m also trying to cut costs where I can - which is why I couldn’t contain my excitement when I spotted the very familiar-looking PEPPRIG Cleaning Set (£19 at IKEA) .

Yes, I’ll be the first to tell you that the best cleaning products come in so many different shapes and sizes - but it’s not uncommon to come across tools that have a lot of the same features. And when I first saw the PEPPRIG set, it instantly reminded me of the Joseph Joseph cleaning set I use in my own home every day.

Boasting multiple cleaning tools and storage hooks for easy storage, the PEPPRIG will be a welcome addition to any cleaning caddy. And for over £50 cheaper than the Joseph Joseph CleanTech 6-Piece Cleaning Tool Set (£70 at Joseph Joseph) , it’s ideal for those on a budget. This is everything you need to know.

Living in a small home with limited storage, I find that cleaning sets suit my space so much better than buying individual cleaning tools - especially when they come with handy ways to store them. And the PEPPRIG Cleaning Set will suit anyone in a similar situation.

The multi-tool set comes with everything you need to clean your home fast , including a mop, window-cleaning tool, telescopic duster, tile-scrubbing brush, and more. All of the cleaning heads also pair with the same telescopic handle, meaning you can switch them out as you make your way around your home to streamline the process.

There are even two hooks to store the items so they can hang on the inside of your cleaning cupboard, without taking up valuable space. The reviews are pretty impressive, too.

One happy customer wrote, ‘I wish I’d had this ages ago, it’s well designed and fits lots of cleaning materials into a compact area.’ Another raved, ‘I think every home should have this set!’

And for £19, I really do think you get a bargain with this budget-friendly IKEA buy. However, perhaps the reason I’m so excited about this cleaning set is that it’s strikingly similar to the Joseph Joseph CleanTech set I first reviewed last year .

At £70, the Joseph Joseph cleaning set is an investment, but I can safely say that it’s earned its price tag over the past year. I use at least one of the cleaning tools every day in my home, and all of the tools are extremely high quality and come with extra perks that the IKEA alternative doesn’t.

This includes a proper extension pole to store all the tools inside a cupboard or on the wall, and sheaths to keep them clean, tidy, and protected when they’re not in use. I also think the Joseph Joseph tools are more varied, and I genuinely don’t know what I’d do without the 3-in-1 spot cleaning tool for smaller, more fiddly cleaning jobs.

The beauty of the CleanTech range is that you don’t necessarily have to spend £70, either. All of the tools are available to purchase individually, so you could save yourself some money by buying the items you know you’ll definitely use rather than buying the set as a whole. There are even more that aren’t included as part of the set, too, so you can customise yours to your needs.

And while this still won’t be cheaper than IKEA’s £19 price point, I’m always going to be team Joseph Joseph for the quality and space-saving nature of the brand’s products. After all, I’ve learned that sometimes it’s worth paying a bit extra in my line of work.

I can’t deny that the PEPPRIG is tempting, though, so maybe I’ll add it to my basket and compare them in a IKEA vs Joseph Joseph cleaning set competition…. Watch this space!

Joseph Joseph wins on the quality and customisation front, but I can't argue with IKEA's £19 price tag!