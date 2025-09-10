Lavazza just launched its first-ever at-home bean-to-cup coffee machine, but don't worry, it's still as easy to use as its pod machines

Italian coffee brand Lavazza has launched a brand new bean-to-cup machine: the Assoluta, which will set you back £699.95 via the Lavazza website.

If you're a fan of Lavazza coffee, then this machine has features to get the most out of the beans that you buy from the brand, including an app to help you fine-tune the grind settings.

While Lavazza already has plenty of bestselling coffee machines on its roster, this is the first product it's launched in the best bean-to-cup coffee machine category, which explains the vastly increased RRP. Here's how it might be able to upgrade your morning coffee at home.

Lavazza Assoluta Bean to Cup Machine £699.95 at Lavazza Features of the Assoluta include a hands-free milk frother, tech to help you adjust grind size to suit Lavazza beans and a super sleek design.

Machines from Lavazza that we've previously tested here at Ideal Home have put user-friendly features at the forefront of their designs. One example is the Lavazza Desea (as per our review), which is an exceedingly popular pod machine that features an integrated milk frother, providing people with an affordable one-touch latte at home.

Ease of use is clearly a priority with the Assoluta, too. The headline feature is the 'Perfect Bean Match Technology' which is a program that can be accessed via the Lavazza app to help users match their coffee beans with the ideal grind settings on their new coffee machine. The kicker is you can only use this feature with Lavazza beans, which ties you into buying those particular beans if you want the added tech hand-holding.

(Image credit: Lavazza)

The touch control panel on this automatic machine appears straightforward with eight presets to choose from: Espresso, Lungo, Lungo XL, Free Dose, Cappucino, Cappucino XL, Latte Macchiato and Frothed Milk.

So rather than grinding and tamping your shot of espresso as you do with something like the Ninja Luxe Cafe, this machine is a lot more hands-off. Perfect for those who want to roll out of bed and press one button while still enjoying the freshness of coffee beans, but less ideal for those who really want to get into the specifics of a manual bean-to-cup machine.

(Image credit: Lavazza)

This machine might suit you if you currently spend more than you'd like on takeaway lattes or cappuccinos, with an automatic milk frother which Lavazza says 'creates sumptuous foam with ease', so that you can recreate your favourite frothy drinks at home.

If you're a fan of your current Lavazza pod coffee machine and want to upgrade to a bean-to-cup version, or if you're simply in the market for something easy to use, this machine is certainly going all out to market itself as simple to master.

Can you see the appeal of investing in a luxury machine like this for your kitchen?