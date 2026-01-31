An oil dispenser is an essential in my cooking arsenal and Dunelm just forced my hand with this 2-in-1 Oil Dispenser Spray and Pourer (for the bargain price of just £5) meaning that my old sprayer has been relegated to the back of the cupboard.

Spraying your food with a small helping of oil before you pop it into the best air fryer is far more convenient than coating it in a separate bowl beforehand or trying to free-pour it from the ungainly bottles you buy from the supermarket.

As well as it's sleek bottle, the 2-in-1 element to this buy – which distributes a 'light mist' when spraying and a smooth pour when dressing – has me snapping it up immediately. Here's a closer look.

Dunelm Oil Dispenser Spray and Pour £5 at Dunelm Turn this very useful spray bottle into an oil pourer with a lift of the lever at the back, and use it to dress salads or finish meals with a drizzle of oil.

The Ideal Home team deemed an air fryer spray bottle a true kitchen hack back in January 2023 – that's how long we've been fans of this method. And while in the last few years I've been using a simple empty glass spray bottle (which you could also use for cleaning) like this one from Amazon for £6.99, there are a few limitations to it.

(Image credit: Dunelm)

As it has a max capacity of 500ml, grabbing it by its nozzle can be taxing when its full of oil, so I end up topping it up with less liquid and having to refill it more often. On Dunelm's glass version with a plastic lid, I like the look of the separate handle, which should mean I can fill the dispenser to the top and still handle it with ease.

The fact that it looks like it dispenses a fine mist rather than a solid stream is also a plus for using less oil altogether in my cooking.

(Image credit: Dunelm)

I like the fact you can use it to dress salads too, as I am a frequent over-pourer and often leave my green leaves too covered for comfort.

Using oil in an air fryer can be a contentious topic altogether, but one thing is for sure: low calorie cooking sprays can damage the lifespan of your air fryer and should be avoided if you can. That's why I predict this clever bargain buy from Dunelm could come in very handy for many people.

Dunelm isn't the only brand launching a clever oil dispenser; here are some similar alternatives you can shop online.

Can you see the appeal of having one in your kitchen?