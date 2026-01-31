Dunelm's 2-in-1 oil spray and pourer is the ultimate air fryer accessory – why I predict this £5 buy is bound to sell out
I've already got one on the way
An oil dispenser is an essential in my cooking arsenal and Dunelm just forced my hand with this 2-in-1 Oil Dispenser Spray and Pourer (for the bargain price of just £5) meaning that my old sprayer has been relegated to the back of the cupboard.
Spraying your food with a small helping of oil before you pop it into the best air fryer is far more convenient than coating it in a separate bowl beforehand or trying to free-pour it from the ungainly bottles you buy from the supermarket.
As well as it's sleek bottle, the 2-in-1 element to this buy – which distributes a 'light mist' when spraying and a smooth pour when dressing – has me snapping it up immediately. Here's a closer look.
The Ideal Home team deemed an air fryer spray bottle a true kitchen hack back in January 2023 – that's how long we've been fans of this method. And while in the last few years I've been using a simple empty glass spray bottle (which you could also use for cleaning) like this one from Amazon for £6.99, there are a few limitations to it.
As it has a max capacity of 500ml, grabbing it by its nozzle can be taxing when its full of oil, so I end up topping it up with less liquid and having to refill it more often. On Dunelm's glass version with a plastic lid, I like the look of the separate handle, which should mean I can fill the dispenser to the top and still handle it with ease.
The fact that it looks like it dispenses a fine mist rather than a solid stream is also a plus for using less oil altogether in my cooking.
I like the fact you can use it to dress salads too, as I am a frequent over-pourer and often leave my green leaves too covered for comfort.
Using oil in an air fryer can be a contentious topic altogether, but one thing is for sure: low calorie cooking sprays can damage the lifespan of your air fryer and should be avoided if you can. That's why I predict this clever bargain buy from Dunelm could come in very handy for many people.
Dunelm isn't the only brand launching a clever oil dispenser; here are some similar alternatives you can shop online.
Can you see the appeal of having one in your kitchen?
