A brand new Ninja coffee machine has dropped and it's £300 cheaper than the sellout Luxe Café – here's everything it can do

Ninja has unveiled a brand new coffee machine, the Prestige DualBrew System (£249.99 via Ninja) which combines filter coffee and pods for those looking for more versatility in their kitchen.

After the huge success of the Ninja Luxe Café, which I reckon is the best coffee machine for most people as per my five-star review, it's no surprise to see Ninja branching out into the realm of filter coffee.

And there are plenty of features to get excited about with this machine as well as the much lower RRP compared to the Luxe Café – there's a £300 difference. So if you're less of an espresso drinker and more into coffee you can keep sipping all day, here's what the DualBrew can do.

First, let's talk about the filter coffee capabilities of this machine. Filter coffee is nowhere near as popular in the UK as it is in the US, but there's a growing interest with machines like the Moccamaster (which we've reviewed) wowing customers.

Luckily, as with all Ninja appliances, this machine looks so straightforward to use, so even if you are new to filter coffee, it should be easy to get into.

The system comes with a 'Smart Scoop', which you use to add your ground coffee. From there, you can choose between three brew styles – Classic, Rich and Over Ice and pick from 10 different drink sizes, all the way up to a 1.8 litre carafe.

This machine is kitted out with Thermal Flavour Extraction technology, according to Ninja, as well as an XL shower head for infusing your filter coffee. There's also a Keep Warm setting, which you can adjust, which you can use to keep your carafe at an optimal temperature while you work from home or host.

The other draw with this machine is the choice to use pods, if you still want the simple convenience of slotting one in and pressing one button. And as this machine is compatible with Nespresso original capsules, it means you can buy cheaper supermarket alternatives and still have them fit.

And if you thought that was it, then you're mistaken as this machine has a secret weapon – a pull out milk frother on the left hand side which you can use to whisk milk for hot or cold drinks. That seems like great value to me for the price tag of this machine.

What do you think of this brand new Ninja machine? Does the price make it more appealing than the Luxe Café?