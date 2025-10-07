The price of Ninja's sell-out Luxe Café bean-to-cup machine just dropped by £100 in its stylish and understated new colourway

Ninja's ever-popular espresso machine is available in a brand new colour, Gun Metal Grey, as well as a new low price thanks to Amazon Prime Day. Now available for £449.99 down from its RRP of £549.99, this soft grey colour is only purchasable via Amazon for the moment so if you like the look of this version, I'd act fast.

I awarded this machine an easy five stars in my Ninja Luxe Café review, as well as crowning it the best coffee machine for most people thanks to its user friendly features and value for money (considering the much higher price of rivals like the Sage Barista Express Impress). One of my only gripes was with the stainless steel finish, which is a magnet for fingerprint marks. If you'd like to avoid that conundrum, this new understated colour might just be the one for you.

Here's a full rundown of this limited time deal for Prime's Big Deal Days, which is running only on the 7th and 8th of October.

Ninja has already released a host of other colours for the Luxe Café this year, including Navy and Black, but this looks like the first Amazon exclusive of the year for this particular product which is why it also comes with a huge discount attached.

After checking the deal history of the Luxe Café on the price running site CamelCamelCamel, this isn't the cheapest ever price on this machine (that was £435 in June of this year), but it's pretty close. At £449.99, it's still shaving £100 off the RRP.

(Image credit: Ninja)

If you've been debating investing in this coffee machine for a while, this Amazon sales event offers the perfect time to strike. One of the things I wish I knew before I got my hands on this machine was just how easy it is to use – if you do decide to spend the cash, you'll be making barista-worthy brews in no time.

You don't have to take just my word for it either – this machine has an impressive 4.4 out of five star rating from 224 reviews at present on Amazon itself. Could you be tempted to splash out on this quality machine this Prime Day? Remember, discounts are only running until midnight on the 8th of October!