Ninja's ever-popular espresso machine the Luxe Café is currently on sale as part of a bundle deal via Very for just £469, down from its RRP of £614 and (I think this is the best bit) featuring two excellent add-ons: the Ninja Sip Perfect travel mug and a coffee grounds knock box.

Of course, we're getting to the time of the year where it pays to be very suspicious of 'deal' prices, but this one is really the best price I've seen on this product yet from a reputable retailer. The Luxe Café is also my coffee machine of choice and Ideal Home's best coffee machine of all time.

So, if you've had your eye on the Luxe Café to buy as a gift, then this is why I reckon this Barista Bundle from Very is the best early offering I've seen yet (and it is my job to hunt for worthwhile deals!).

While my five-star Ninja Luxe Café review has the full details the bottom line is that this is the machine I recommend to family and friends who are looking to save money on takeaway coffees by making their own at home. That's because even at full price it's packed full of features that you'll pay far more handsomely for with other brands (like Sage and De'Longhi).

The in-built tech that recommends the ideal grind size for your coffee beans combined with the automatic milk frothing settings go such a long way with this machine to help make a home barista out of anyone. Seriously, it took less than a week to convert everyone in my house to being able to use this machine seamlessly from being complete beginners.

Testing the Ninja Luxe Café at home. (Image credit: Future)

I've also tried the Ninja Sip Perfect cup that you get thrown in as an extra with this deal. The selling point of this flask is that it adjusts the temperature of your hot drink so that it's not too hot to immediately start drinking from, a godsend for those days when you're facing a long commute.

The other extra with this deal is the Ninja Coffee Knock Box, which you can use to shake out your old coffee puck before starting a new drink without causing a mess. It's great for keeping a tidy coffee station.

(Image credit: Future)

This current price is by far the cheapest I've personally seen the original Luxe Café at – the previous record low I covered was £479 via Amazon way back in the summer and that was without any added accessories.

For full disclosure, according to the very useful Amazon price checker CamelCamelCamel the lowest ever price was £435.53 back on the 20th of June so this doesn't count as the product's 'lowest price ever' but considering the great freebies on offer, I'd say it gives it a good run for its money!