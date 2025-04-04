I wasted hundreds of pounds on cheap baking trays until I learned these 3 things – here's how you can shop for a better oven dish too

Baking trays are a true kitchen essential. There's rarely a recipe that I come across that doesn't involve using one at some stage to roast, brown or grill.

Despite that, I spent years neglecting to spend serious money on baking trays. In my student and house share years, I spent £5 or £10 every six months on cheap supermarket trays which inevitably turned greasy, scratched, and irretrievably damaged after not long at all. Then the cycle would begin again as I picked up another cheap tray to replace that one.

As Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor, the big lesson I've learned is that you get what you pay for with purchases like the best saucepan sets and the best non-stick pans. Considering how much I use baking trays, I figured it was time to apply the same mantra. Here's what I learned as I updated my own kitchen's trays.

1. Invest in higher quality materials

The main issue I would find with cheap baking trays is peeling of the non-stick coating. In a world of PFAs (synthetic chemicals routinely used in consumer products) and fears about their dangers, I worried that I would end up ingesting all sorts of plastics.

To solve that issue, I turned to my favourite entirely toxin-free cookware brand Our Place and invested in their Mini Griddle Pan (£55 from Our Place). Though it's advertised as mini, it's the right size for most UK ovens and has been a total revolution in my kitchen.

It's warp-resistant so it won't get bent out of shape when I'm cooking my roast potatoes, and it's fit for use on my hob as well, doubling up as a grill pan. It's also deep enough for baking.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Robert Sanderson)

This tray has been in constant use in my kitchen for almost a year now and shows no sign of degradation. It washes up like a dream and the particular rectangular shape makes it so useful.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Regardless of which tray you go for, material is the number one thing here. The Our Place tray is made of aluminium while other popular options are made of ceramic, carbon steel or glass with a good old-fashioned Pyrex. Here are the favourite recommendations of the rest of the Ideal Home team.

Joseph Joseph Nest™ Bake Non-Stick 3-Piece Blue Baking Tray Set £55 at Joseph Joseph UK Joseph Joseph never fail to provide solutions to our dilemmas at home. This trio stores together perfectly for storage and is free from PFAS and PFOA - perfect! Le Creuset Stoneware Deep Rectangular Oven Dish From £32 at John Lewis Obviously theres's some disctinction between a baking tray and a baking dish, but Le Creuset never fail to impress when it comes to quality if you want something deeper and this one is gorgeous enough to deliver straight on the table to serve. Pyrex Pyrex® Cook & Freeze Set of 3 £25.99 at Amazon This set is a favourite of Ideal Home's Deputy Digital Editor Rebecca Knight. Roast, bake and then pop on a lid and put your meal straight into the fridge - we're all for anything that saves on washing up.

2. Opt for a thicker tray for durability

How thick should a baking tray be? The answer is crucial to getting hold of a good quality one.

Dean Harper, chef and founder of Harper Fine Dining, advises staying away from flimsier trays.

'A thicker tray promotes even heat distribution, which is vital for consistent baking results,' Dean says. 'For example, when crafting a classic tart or profiteroles, uniform heat is key to achieving that desired puff and golden colour. Trays that are too thin often cause uneven baking, with hot spots that can spoil delicate pastries.'

It's not just baking that a thicker option is best for either.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Douglas Gibb)

'From a practical angle, a tray of this thickness is versatile, moving smoothly from oven to hob when deglazing for gravies or sautéing garnishes,' Dean explains. 'It maintains its shape under a grill, enhancing function. It may cost a bit more, but only look for trays with non-toxic coatings such as ceramic to simplify cleaning and ensure easy release.'

So, while thin baking trays are useful for things like pizza or cookies, on the whole it's best to use a thicker tray most of the time, so it's worth investing in a good one.

3. Don't neglect how it looks

I find it easier to properly look after things when I like how they look and want them to stick around in my kitchen. The Our Place dish that I ended up investing is a lovely stone colour and fits with the vibe of my space.

The standard sad grey tray design is not the be and end all. There are so many great options out there that not only do the job of baking or roasting perfectly but also bring a style element to proceedings. These are some of my current favourites which I think are definitely good enough to leave on your hob after washing up.

Daylesford Splatter Large Rectangular Dish Green Enamel £32.00 at Daylesford Daylesford homewares are a hidden treasure and I can't decide which dish I like best – this one or the marble version (£32.00 at Daylesford). Anthropologie Amelie Latte Portuguese Baking Dish £32 at Anthropologie (UK) You can shop all of the pastel bakeware over at Anthropologie with this stunning Amelie Latte collection. Bramley Stoneware Baking Dish, White £35.00 at Neptune Tell me this isn't the most gorgeous baking dish you've ever seen. If you're into scallop edges, it's the perfect buy.

So there you have it, I'm a convert to investing in a slightly pricier version of this kitchen essential. Is there anything that you're glad you spent that bit more on in yours?