Aldi’s £20 Everyways Pan is a dead ringer for the cult Always Pan – you need to be quick, as it will sell out fast

Aldi has brought back its Everyways Pan, which is a dead ringer for the iconic Our Place Always Pan (£125) just without the price tag. Priced at £19.99, the Aldi Everyways Pan is an affordable option if you love the look of the original cult pan, but not the price.

The Our Place Always Pan is a cult buy and one of the best non-stick pans we've tried at Ideal Home. However, its price point is on the high side, which isn't accessible to everyone, which is where an alternative like Aldi’s Everyways Pan comes in.

Our Place set the trend for beautiful multi-purpose saucepans. This year alone, we've seen Lakeland launch its own version, called the Only Pan (£59.99) , as well as the M&S All-In-One Saucepan , which sold out almost instantly after it was first launched.

Given that we all know and love an Aldi Specialbuy, I expect the Everyways Pan to follow suit. But here’s how it measures up against the original Always Pan, and if it's worth buying.

Our Place’s Always Pan is a gold standard for the best saucepans , and it’s incredibly easy to see why. The 10-in-one pan can braise, sear, steam, strain, saute, fry, boil and bake, making it a pan that every home needs.

Not to mention that the Always Pan is free from PFAs and PFOAs, as well as being made from 100% recycled aluminium. It has a non-stick coating made from Thermakind®, which lasts 50% longer than other non-stick pans and is made without potentially toxic materials.

As well as being a sustainable choice, the Always pan looks beautiful too. Available in five colourways, titanium and plenty of limited edition colours, it’s easy to see why this pan is favoured by celebrities such as Nigella, Oprah Winfrey and Cameron Diaz.

By contrast, the Aldi Everways Pan is made from Llag ceramic coating, which is a ceramic-based alternative to coatings such as Teflon. This form of coating is considered food safe as they do not contain harmful chemicals like PFOA or PTFE.

The Aldi Everyways Pan is available in red, blue, cyan or grey, giving a beautiful range of colours, perfect for brightening your kitchen colour scheme . They have a diameter of 28cm, making them large enough for families and are oven safe for up to 220°C .

Like the Always Pan, Aldi’s Everways Pan is made from recycled aluminium and is suitable for all stovetops, including induction hobs.

'If you've always wanted to add a colourful pan to your worktop but you're working on a budget, then I think it's worth giving this Aldi pan a try. The fact that it's oven-safe up to 220°C makes it a versatile product for hob to oven recipes, and the built-in drainer could save you on buying an additional colander. Plus, the colour range is very appealing!’ says Molly Cleary, Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor and Certified Expert on Cookware.

Now I’m lucky enough to live right by an Aldi and will be keeping an eye out for this pan whenever I pop in. However, if you don’t track one down, I’ve rounded up a few more alternatives.

If you are unable to invest in the Always Pan, Aldi’s Everyways Pan is an affordable alternative that I’d argue is worth a try.