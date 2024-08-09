Does a dehumidifier clean air? Air treatment experts debunk the common misconception
Dehumidifiers affect indoor air quality in a different way
Dehumidifiers offer many benefits in any space they occupy, reducing humidity levels and in turn helping tackle damp issues you may be facing. But, does a dehumidifier clean air in any way?
Despite the many traits the best dehumidifiers on the market possess, they're not to be relied on in place of the best air purifier if clean, filtered air is your desired end result. Yes, both appliances work to provide increased comfort inside a home by treating the indoor atmosphere, but the reality is that they serve two entirely different purposes.
Although our best recommendation would be to invest in both to work in tandem with one another, we know that this isn't always a feasible option. So, we asked experts to explain this common misconception regarding dehumidifiers, and the next steps to consider taking to best meet your home's air quality needs.
Does a dehumidifier clean air?
In short, no, dehumidifiers do not clean air. 'While a dehumidifier reduces humidity in the air by extracting moisture, this does not mean it clears air like a conventional air purifier,' begins Joshua Warren, dehumidifier expert at AO.com.
'The primary purpose of a dehumidifier is to reduce the level of humidity in the air, which can significantly and help prevent issues such as mould, mildew, and dust mites, all of which thrive in humid conditions,' explains Chris Michael, managing director at Meaco.
Dehumidifiers can help dry out damp walls and assist in the task of getting rid of condensation, but as far as improving indoor air quality, these appliances are simply not specialised to achieve this.
'Most dehumidifiers come with a basic air filter that captures larger particles like dust and dirt, prevent them from entering the dehumidifier to help ensure it works efficiently, extending its lifespan,' notes Chris.
However, he stresses that these filtration capabilities are very limited and aren't effective at removing smaller airborne particles, pollutants, or allergens. In this case, it's worth investing in an air purifier instead.
If air quality inside your home is your main concern, investing in a good quality air purifier is second to none in helping with allergies, increasing comfort while sleeping, as well as other benefits. Before buying an air purifier, Chris recommends opting for a model with a HEPA filter for the best results.
Alternatively, if you don't want to choose between an air purifier and dehumidifier, another option is investing in a device with dual dehumidifier and air purification capabilities.
Not only will you save money by not having to pay for two different appliances, but you'll also reduce clutter and save on running costs. Seeing as dehumidifiers should be running constantly, only needing to account for one device in your energy bills is ideal.
Shop dehumidifiers and air purifiers
The best dehumidifier we've tested, the Meaco Arete One is quiet, easy to use, and even comes with a built-in HEPA filter to help improve indoor air quality in more ways than one. For the ideal 2-in-1 appliance, right now, we're confident that this is as good as it gets.
If you want something small, affordable, and quiet with low running costs, this is our favourite budget-friendly option. Its size is best for treating minor moisture issues in smaller spaces, but it's a great option if you're just getting started.
This air purifier combines first class performance, a relatively affordable price tag, and a super stylish user-friendly design that will make all the difference in improving air quality inside your home.
FAQs
Do dehumidifiers improve air quality?
'There are a lot of misconceptions surrounding dehumidifiers, the main one being that they clean the air within your home. Unfortunately, this isn't true as the main purpose of a dehumidifier is to create an indoor environment which makes it harder for mould and mildew to develop, simply by reducing the amount of moisture which is circulating within the home,' explains James Longley, managing director at Utility Bidder.
If air quality inside your home is an issue, then an air purifier might be a better investment to help create the desired environment
Is a dehumidifier better than an air purifier?
It's hard to pit a dehumidifier against an air purifier because it's not really a case of which appliance is better, but rather which of the two is better suited to target your specific issue.
'Dehumidifiers should be used predominantly for preventing mould growth, reducing dust mites, and improving home comforts in overly humid conditions,' explains AO.com's Joshua Warren.
'If you're looking for an appliance to clean air or perhaps remove allergens, an air purifier is a far better appliance for your needs.'
Although a dehumidifier may not clean air, it excels in its own right to tackle damp and condensation issues inside the home, making it a worthy investment nonetheless and ideal for the upcoming wetter and colder months ahead.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Jullia Joson is a Junior Writer at Ideal Home. She's always loved all things homes and interiors, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham where her love for journalism blossomed following her internship at ArchDaily. Now focused on home tech, Jullia works on writing features and explainers to help people make the most of their home appliance investments. When she isn't writing, she loves exploring the city, coffee shop hopping, and losing hours to a cosy game.
-
Are bathroom panels cheaper than tiles? This budget bathroom design is a simple way to make an impact
Create a dramatic design with minimal fuss by making the most of bathroom panels
By Holly Cockburn
-
Is Our Place's pastel coloured air fryer a wonder or a gimmick? I tested it to find out
It's as cute as a button, but how does the performance measure up?
By Molly Cleary
-
7 low-maintenance border plants for an easy beautiful garden
The plants that will guarantee a colourful garden border in exchange for little to no effort
By Kayleigh Dray
-
Aldi's new £4 candles are their most expensive looking yet - they're a dead-ringer for designer brand Loewe's cult ceramic candles
You don't want to miss this launch on the 11th August
By Rebecca Knight
-
In your wireless lamp era? This new scalloped design is ticking all our boxes for only £50
Form and function in one stylish package
By Rebecca Knight
-
Are air purifiers worth it? Air treatment experts reveal the benefits and whether they're worth the hype
Is it the right investment for your home?
By Jullia Joson
-
Dunelm wants your old bedding – the new online takeback scheme means you can easily recycle home textiles with free shipping
The homeware brand partners with The Salvation Army to launch an online takeback scheme for all of your unwanted home textiles
By Sara Hesikova
-
Do Dyson fans cool the air? The facts and what I've found when using them
Did I make the right investment to feel cooler?
By Thea Babington-Stitt
-
Does an air purifier cool a room? The experts have bad news for those looking to beat the heat this summer
There is an alternative to consider, though
By Lauren Bradbury
-
This mirror is currently one of Habitat's most viewed products - it's easy to see why
I can't stop thinking about how to squeeze it into my home
By Rebecca Knight
-
Having trouble staying cool while WFH? I tested two personal fans to see which worked best
Beat the heat with one of these bargain buys
By Thea Babington-Stitt