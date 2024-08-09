Does a dehumidifier clean air? Air treatment experts debunk the common misconception

Dehumidifiers offer many benefits in any space they occupy, reducing humidity levels and in turn helping tackle damp issues you may be facing. But, does a dehumidifier clean air in any way?

Despite the many traits the best dehumidifiers on the market possess, they're not to be relied on in place of the best air purifier if clean, filtered air is your desired end result. Yes, both appliances work to provide increased comfort inside a home by treating the indoor atmosphere, but the reality is that they serve two entirely different purposes.

Although our best recommendation would be to invest in both to work in tandem with one another, we know that this isn't always a feasible option. So, we asked experts to explain this common misconception regarding dehumidifiers, and the next steps to consider taking to best meet your home's air quality needs.

(Image credit: Meaco)

Does a dehumidifier clean air?

In short, no, dehumidifiers do not clean air. 'While a dehumidifier reduces humidity in the air by extracting moisture, this does not mean it clears air like a conventional air purifier,' begins Joshua Warren, dehumidifier expert at AO.com.

'The primary purpose of a dehumidifier is to reduce the level of humidity in the air, which can significantly and help prevent issues such as mould, mildew, and dust mites, all of which thrive in humid conditions,' explains Chris Michael, managing director at Meaco.

(Image credit: ProBreeze)

Dehumidifiers can help dry out damp walls and assist in the task of getting rid of condensation, but as far as improving indoor air quality, these appliances are simply not specialised to achieve this.

'Most dehumidifiers come with a basic air filter that captures larger particles like dust and dirt, prevent them from entering the dehumidifier to help ensure it works efficiently, extending its lifespan,' notes Chris.

However, he stresses that these filtration capabilities are very limited and aren't effective at removing smaller airborne particles, pollutants, or allergens. In this case, it's worth investing in an air purifier instead.

(Image credit: BlueAir)

If air quality inside your home is your main concern, investing in a good quality air purifier is second to none in helping with allergies, increasing comfort while sleeping, as well as other benefits. Before buying an air purifier, Chris recommends opting for a model with a HEPA filter for the best results.

Alternatively, if you don't want to choose between an air purifier and dehumidifier, another option is investing in a device with dual dehumidifier and air purification capabilities.

(Image credit: Future / Heather Young)

Not only will you save money by not having to pay for two different appliances, but you'll also reduce clutter and save on running costs. Seeing as dehumidifiers should be running constantly, only needing to account for one device in your energy bills is ideal.

FAQs

Do dehumidifiers improve air quality?

'There are a lot of misconceptions surrounding dehumidifiers, the main one being that they clean the air within your home. Unfortunately, this isn't true as the main purpose of a dehumidifier is to create an indoor environment which makes it harder for mould and mildew to develop, simply by reducing the amount of moisture which is circulating within the home,' explains James Longley, managing director at Utility Bidder.

If air quality inside your home is an issue, then an air purifier might be a better investment to help create the desired environment

Is a dehumidifier better than an air purifier?

It's hard to pit a dehumidifier against an air purifier because it's not really a case of which appliance is better, but rather which of the two is better suited to target your specific issue.

'Dehumidifiers should be used predominantly for preventing mould growth, reducing dust mites, and improving home comforts in overly humid conditions,' explains AO.com's Joshua Warren.

'If you're looking for an appliance to clean air or perhaps remove allergens, an air purifier is a far better appliance for your needs.'

Although a dehumidifier may not clean air, it excels in its own right to tackle damp and condensation issues inside the home, making it a worthy investment nonetheless and ideal for the upcoming wetter and colder months ahead.