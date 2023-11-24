Can a dehumidifier dry out damp walls? It can, but only if you choose the right one

Seriously, is there something that a dehumidifier can’t do? These multifunctional appliances rise to many an occasion. But will a dehumidifier dry out damp walls?

It’s no secret that we love our dehumidifiers around here. But let’s face it - buying one is quite the investment as most of the best dehumidifiers are not exactly cheap. So, of course, we want to get our money’s worth. And since we’ve learnt that dehumidifiers do indeed dry clothes, we wondered if it could also be how to deal with damp.

And we were very happy indeed when we learned that a dehumidifier will help in drying out damp walls. As long as you get the right kind and follow a few easy, expert-approved guidelines. Here’s all you need to know.

Will a dehumidifier dry out damp walls?

With their genius ability to extract moisture from the air, we always wonder what more a dehumidifier can do - does it get rid of mould? And will it dry out damp walls?

While it is more of a preventative measure in the case of mould, a dehumidifier is indeed an expert-recommended tool for getting rid of damp in the walls.

‘A dehumidifier can effectively dry out damp walls,’ says David Miloshev, Fantastic Services' HVAC expert and appliance technician. ‘Experts often recommend using this appliance in cases of dampness to prevent mould growth and structural damage and maintain a healthy indoor environment.’

However, a dehumidifier won’t necessarily stop dampness coming through the walls single-handedly as it only treats the symptoms of the issue. The root cause must be addressed, ideally before you even bring the dehumidifier in.

‘The root cause of the damp walls must be addressed or the problem will continue regardless of having a dehumidifier in the room,’ warns Thomas Goodman, property and construction expert at MyJobQuote.co.uk, the UK’s leading trades matching site.

‘Damp specialists usually recommend treating the cause of the damp before installing a dehumidifier. To address the cause, you’ll need to do some investigation into the possible reasons or hire someone to carry out a damp survey on your property. Damp walls can be caused by a variety of things including flood damage, leaking pipes, rising damp, penetrating damp and condensation.’

Best dehumidifiers for damp walls

While dehumidifiers are very effective at drying out damp walls, it is very important to choose the right one - from the right size to the right kind of dehumidifier.

‘When choosing a dehumidifier, it’s important to pick the right size for the area of the room. A small dehumidifier will not be very effective in a large room,’ Thomas advises.

David continues, ‘For drying damp walls, a high-capacity mechanical dehumidifier is what’s often recommended. These units are effective in removing large amounts of moisture from the air by drawing damp air over a refrigerated coil with a fan and this cold evaporator coil condenses the water. It’s also recommended to look for a dehumidifier with a built-in humidistat to control the indoor humidity levels.’

The best dehumidifier for damp walls we’ve come across is the EcoAir DD1 Simple MK3 Dehumidifier which we’ve previously reviewed. But these will also do the job:

FAQs

How long does a dehumidifier take to dry a damp wall? ‘The time it will take for a dehumidifier to dry out damp walls will depend on a few key factors such as the extent of the dampness, the size of the area and the dehumidifier's capacity,’ David says. ‘In general, this can be several days to a few weeks to achieve significant results and regular monitoring of the indoor humidity levels and adjusting the dehumidifier settings will be necessary to help optimise the drying process.’

What is the best way to dry out damp walls? A dehumidifier paired with optimal ventilation is a great way to drive damp out of your walls. Just follow a few easy tips. ‘You should ensure it is in the correct position in the room. Place it close to the damp area allowing enough space around it for air to circulate. When the wall begins to dry out you may notice the dampness receding leaving behind a “tide mark” on the wall,’ Thomas explains. David adds, ‘However, besides that, you’ll also need to provide good ventilation and allow airflow by opening the windows and doors, which will help in expelling humid air and bringing in drier one from outside.’

We are continuously impressed by this small but mighty gadget! We’re off to look for more dehumidifier hacks now.