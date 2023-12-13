Dyson is calling its new launch its quietest and most powerful air purifier yet – get a first look
Dyson launches its most quiet yet powerful air purifier – perfect for covering large spaces
Today, Dyson launches its latest air purifier in the UK named the Big+Quiet Formaldehyde. And as the name suggests, it’s big and it’s quiet. The reason behind its size accompanied by a sleek, modern design is the power it holds within as it’s able to cover and purify an area of up to 100m2. And it can do that while also keeping virtually silent with its ‘noise’ levels reaching to only 56 decibels.
That number is comparable to some of the quietest and best air purifiers on the market, which are also smaller and less powerful than the Big+Quiet. Even when comparing it to the popular Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde we’ve previously reviewed, which covers about 75m2, the Big+Quiet comes out on top in terms of power. But it is also that bit more pricey, retailing for £879.99.
With some research showing that indoor air can be more polluted than the outside as we let in outdoor pollutants, which then mix with the indoor ones, air purifiers should be an essential in everyone’s home. Unfortunately, it’s an easily forgotten one as we can’t see the dirt in our air. But with futuristic and stylish designs like this one launching, we hope that is soon to change.
Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde first look
Air purifiers have the power to clean your indoor air and rid it of any allergens as well as pests. For example, it’s an efficient way how to get rid of dust mites in your home.
‘Poor indoor air quality is a much-ignored, growing issue,’ says Matt Jennings, Dyson engineering director. ‘Our home environments can be filled with particle and gas pollution, be it pollen, pet dander, NO2, CO2, VOCs from cleaning products and more. Each of these particles can contribute to an unhealthy environment, causing potential health concerns.’
‘The Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde is our first purifier specifically engineered to purify properly in spaces up to 100m2. It blends highly effective filtration and powerful projection, to automatically respond to imperceptible pollution events.’
Fitted with a HEPA H13-grade particle filter, the new design is able to reach every corner of the room and project purified air over 10 metres thanks to the new rotating cone design on top, coined Cone Aerodynamics by Dyson.
Stylish, user-friendly, quiet, energy-efficient, and easily portable thanks to its lightweight design, there's a lot to love about the Blueair Blue 3210 air purifier. That's why we think it's the best air purifier to invest in, overall.
A powerful air purifier that's designed to fix air quality in larger spaces, the Philips Series 3000i Connected air purifier promises to remove impurities in areas up to 104m2. In a smaller room, that translates to super-fast results.
The Beko ATP6100I is a no-nonsense air purifier with a mid-range price point that's very straightforward to use, making it a good all-rounder. The interface uses different colours to indicate how clean the air is at any moment in time which is a nice touch that impressed our reviewer.
We can’t wait to give this one a try. But if you’re struggling for space or simply don’t feel like spending almost £900 on an air purifier, the above are also some respectable options if you’re in the market for an air purifier.
Sara Hesikova has been Ideal Home’s News Writer since July 2023, bringing the Ideal Home’s readership breaking news stories from the world of home and interiors. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors. She feels the two are intrinsically connected - if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
