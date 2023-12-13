Dyson is calling its new launch its quietest and most powerful air purifier yet – get a first look

Today, Dyson launches its latest air purifier in the UK named the Big+Quiet Formaldehyde. And as the name suggests, it’s big and it’s quiet. The reason behind its size accompanied by a sleek, modern design is the power it holds within as it’s able to cover and purify an area of up to 100m2. And it can do that while also keeping virtually silent with its ‘noise’ levels reaching to only 56 decibels.

That number is comparable to some of the quietest and best air purifiers on the market, which are also smaller and less powerful than the Big+Quiet. Even when comparing it to the popular Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde we’ve previously reviewed, which covers about 75m2, the Big+Quiet comes out on top in terms of power. But it is also that bit more pricey, retailing for £879.99.

With some research showing that indoor air can be more polluted than the outside as we let in outdoor pollutants, which then mix with the indoor ones, air purifiers should be an essential in everyone’s home. Unfortunately, it’s an easily forgotten one as we can’t see the dirt in our air. But with futuristic and stylish designs like this one launching, we hope that is soon to change.

(Image credit: Dyson)

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde first look

Air purifiers have the power to clean your indoor air and rid it of any allergens as well as pests. For example, it’s an efficient way how to get rid of dust mites in your home.

‘Poor indoor air quality is a much-ignored, growing issue,’ says Matt Jennings, Dyson engineering director. ‘Our home environments can be filled with particle and gas pollution, be it pollen, pet dander, NO2, CO2, VOCs from cleaning products and more. Each of these particles can contribute to an unhealthy environment, causing potential health concerns.’

‘The Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde is our first purifier specifically engineered to purify properly in spaces up to 100m2. It blends highly effective filtration and powerful projection, to automatically respond to imperceptible pollution events.’

Fitted with a HEPA H13-grade particle filter, the new design is able to reach every corner of the room and project purified air over 10 metres thanks to the new rotating cone design on top, coined Cone Aerodynamics by Dyson.

We can’t wait to give this one a try. But if you’re struggling for space or simply don’t feel like spending almost £900 on an air purifier, the above are also some respectable options if you’re in the market for an air purifier.