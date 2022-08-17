Edith Bowman Home Truths - the broadcaster reveals her happy place at home

My husband always jokes about it when we go to bed - he asks ‘do you want a water?’ but then points out that I’ve actually already got three glasses by the bed already. I have that terrible habit of just trying to drink loads of water and never drinking it.

So I’ll probably have several glasses of water by the bed, along with a charger for my phone, a pile of books that I’m making my way through and a little pot that I put my rings and things in.

I also have a little notepad and pen because sometimes, as I'm drifting off, it helps me to switch off if I'm thinking of things and I write them down.

Oh and a massive pot of Vaseline, because I just have the driest lips in the world!