Spruce up your entrance with a new colour on your front door

Does the exterior of your home need a bit more kerb appeal? Do you want to know how to paint your front door? Giving the front door a lick of paint is one of the quickest and easiest ways to bring a new look to your home, and set the mood for visitors before they even step over the threshold.

Why not introduce your favourite accent colour, or go for something classic and smart for a timeless makeover?

Want more outdoor paint ideas? READ: How to use paint in the garden to add a dose of colour and vibrancy

How to paint your front door

You will need:

Flat scraper

Filling knife

Sandpaper

Exterior multipurpose filler

Paint brushes

Exterior primer

Exterior gloss paint

40mm or 50mm brush

1. Remove your furniture

Unscrew any handles, letterboxes, etc, before giving the door a good clean using diluted detergent. Rinse with clean water.

2. Prepare the surface

Use a flat scraper to scrape off any blistered or flaking paint. Sand the whole surface of the door with medium grade sandpaper, then repeat with fine sandpaper. Paint any areas of exposed wood with an exterior wood primer.

3. Fill any cracks

Use an exterior multipurpose filler to fill any cracks or holes on the door’s surface. Once dry, sand with fine paper and then wipe the door down with a damp cloth to remove dirt and dust.

4. Paint the door

Use an exterior wood gloss or eggshell paint (a one-coat gloss saves having to do a second coat) to paint any raised door panels first, and then paint the rest of the door. Once dry, refit the door furniture.

Want more DIY advice and tips? Visit our dedicated DIY and decorating channel for all the inspiration you need

Will you be painting your front door using this handy guide?