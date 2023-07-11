How big of a dehumidifier do I need? How to pick the best size to get the job done

From poorly ventilated bathrooms to faulty windows and sub-standard insulation, there are so many reasons why your home may be suffering from high humidity. And while we love high humidity when we’re sat by the pool in Florida with a cocktail in our hands, we don’t love it so much when we have to buy every bottle of mould remover on the shelves at our local supermarket. Dehumidifiers are a great solution, but as chunky appliances in loads of sizes, it can be hard to work out how big of a dehumidifier you need for your home.

The best dehumidifiers on the market are designed to remove moisture from the air in your home, reducing your chances of mould and mildew, as well as damp walls and musty smells. They can even help to dry your laundry in record time, but there’s no doubt that the market is saturated with dehumidifiers.

(Image credit: Russell Hobbs)

How big of a dehumidifier do I need?

So, what size dehumidifier do you need? In short, it all depends on your problem areas and how big those areas are.

Small rooms

(Image credit: Quiet Mark)

It’s not uncommon for smaller rooms, such as the kitchen or the bathroom, to suffer from humidity the most. These rooms normally pump excess moisture into the air when you shower or when you cook.

If you want to stop mould from developing a dehumidifier with an extraction rate of around 10 to 14 litres per day would suit these kinds of rooms, as long as your room is under 400-square-foot.

But what does this 14-litres mean? Chris Michael from Maeco revealed, 'When choosing the right sized dehumidifier for your home, it is the amount of water the dehumidifier can extract which is the important figure, not the capacity of the water tank.'

Russell Hobbs RHDH1001 10 Litre/Day Dehumidifier | was £124.99 now £119 at Amazon

A mid-range price point and reasonable extraction rate make the Russell Hobbs 10L dehumidifier a good buy for most homes. The water tank capacity isn't the biggest and it's not the quietest, but it does a decent job for a decent price.

Medium rooms

If you have a room between 400 and 800-square-foot, such as a living room or bedroom, you’ll need a slightly larger dehumidifier.

Tech expert Andhi Ermawan from My Pros and Cons says, 'Remember, these are rough guidelines, and other factors like relative humidity, the number of occupants, and specific damp issues may require adjustments.' However, a dehumidifier that extracts around 20 to 25 litres per day should do the trick.

Russell Hobbs RHDH2002 20 Litre/Day Dehumidifier | was £169.99 now £149.99 at Amazon

A good value large dehumidifier, this 20L option comes in significantly cheaper than the comparative Meaco model. On the flipside, it does use more energy, has a lower capacity tank, and it's not the quietest model, but if you're looking for powerful performance on a budget then this is still a good option.

The whole house

In rare cases, moisture and condensation problems aren’t limited to one or two rooms in the house. It’s important to get rid of damp as soon as you can, but this can be difficult when you have a whole house to contend with. And while you could buy separate dehumidifiers for each room, you could also invest in a whole-house dehumidifier. These normally have a daily extraction rate of around 40 litres - but they can be noisy.

Katie Holland, Marketing Manager for Russell Hobbs , says, 'It’s also important to consider the noise level of a dehumidifier, especially if you’re planning to use it in your living space. Whilst all dehumidifiers generate a certain level of noise, lots of models contain a low noise motor to ensure minimal disturbance whilst in use.'

Pro Breeze® 30L/Day Dehumidifier | was £254.99 now £239.99 at Amazon

If you need a dehumidifier that really means business then this Pro Breeze option can suck a whopping 30 litres of moisture from the air per day. It's big, heavy, and expensive, but if you want a powerful machine then this unit is well worth snapping up whilst reduced.

Do dehumidifiers use a lot of electricity? Like any appliance, a dehumidifier will, of course, use more electricity than what you’re used to. However, how much a dehumidifier costs totally depends on the size of the appliance, how often you use it, and the efficiency of the appliance itself. On average, though, a 12-litre dehumidifier with a wattage of 157w will cost you just under 5p an hour.

(Image credit: Quiet Mark)