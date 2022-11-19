7 common dehumidifier mistakes to avoid, according to the experts

This year we've been looking for alternative ways to keep our homes warm and dry. But are we making dehumidifer mistakes in an attempt to avoid the tumble dryer?

We're big fans of avoiding turning the heating on purely to get your jeans and jumpers dry, but let's be honest, even the best dehumidifiers are a bit of a mystery to most of us. At least we definitely couldn't claim to know much about their inner workings.

With cold and wet weather coming, we'll be turning on our dehumidifiers more frequently over the next few months. We turned to experts to find out the mistakes people often make and how to avoid them.

Dehumidifier mistakes

Chris Michael founded leading dehumidifier manufacturer Meaco (opens in new tab) over 30 years ago which, for the past 17 years, has been focused on domestic air treatment products which can be found in every major UK retailer. Due to his expertise, Chris is invited annually to lecture on the subject at the British Library to help the current generation of museum and archive conservators.

(Image credit: Quiet Mark)

1. Putting it the wrong way round

We asked Chris whether you should position the dehumidifier so the air coming out of the machine gently moves the clothes, or have it the other way around with the filters facing the clothes, drawing the moisture out. He says the first way is best for drying clothes quickly.

'Yes, position the dehumidifier next to rack so that the dry air from the dehumidifier blows over the clothes,' he advises.

2. Not cleaning the filter

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Dehumidifiers pull the air through the space through their internals over and over again to dry the air. So they also pull through anything else that is in the air, which includes pet hair, pet dander and dust.

'Eventually, this will build up inside the dehumidifier and will clog it up. In these cases, always buy a compressor dehumidifier with a HEPA filter, and check that filter monthly,' says Chris from Meaco. You can clean the filter with a damp microfibre cloth, at Amazon (opens in new tab) to keep it healthy. It's also worth replacing the filter now and then to help your dehumidifier last for years to come.

3. Putting it in the wrong place

You should position the dehumidifier closer to the source of the water problem to help it cure the problem faster, whether it's clothes drying or a shower room with no extractor fan. Avoid putting it in the bathroom, too. 'We don’t advise using a dehumidifier in the bathroom because it isn’t IP rated,' says Meaco's Chris. 'But positioning a dehumidifier as close to the bathroom as possible with the door open still can help to reduce moisture quickly.'

'The most common mistake is probably the positioning of the dehumidifier,' says Marc Duckworth, Product Manager at Russell Hobbs (opens in new tab). 'It should be placed nearest to the damp area or where there is the most moisture, while ensuring there is adequate airflow around the dehumidifier. Also, you need to make sure that you empty the water tank often to ensure it works efficiently.'

(Image credit: Quiet Mark)

4. Assuming that drying clothes naturally is cheapest

Cost of living concerns mean we're more conscious of the high cost of running a tumble dryer, but drying clothes naturally can incur additional costs, warns Chris from Meaco. 'The moisture released by the clothes as they dry will stay in the air, meaning that wet washing will take increasingly longer to dry – especially as households may be keeping windows closed to keep precious heat in,' he says.

'Increasing moisture in the room’s air can cause condensation and mould issues. This will be evidenced by water on the windows (condensation), a musty smell, and cause damage to wallpaper, carpets, furniture, and windowsills – all of which will cost to fix.

'Eventually, the room itself will become so damp that the clothes will not dry and will have to be rewashed because they have started to smell: more money wasted,' adds Chris. 'Damp air is also more expensive to heat, so any heating system will have to run for longer to heat up the room. It is much more efficient to heat dry air than it is to heat damp air.' So it could help you save energy at home.

5. Opening the window

(Image credit: Sarah Southwell Design)

We often open a window to get rid of moisture, but this only works if it's colder outside than inside, and this hasn't been the case recently due to mild weather. 'The detail behind this approach depends on fresh air coming in from outside on a day when it is colder outside than inside, and the outside air is therefore warmed and dried,' explains Chris from Meaco.

Because September and October were so dry, he says this wouldn't have happened and the level of relative humidity in the house would have just increased, potentially causing mould. But this could mean losing valuable heat by opening windows on cold days, so it's not a pleasant or financially sound solution.

6. Not doing your research before buying

There are a few things you should look for when you buy a dehumidifier. Choose a dehumidifier with an electronic humidistat so that you can set the machine to only run when the humidity is too high.

If you're getting a dehumidifier to dry clothes, look for a dehumidifier that turns laundry mode off after 6 hours. 'Don’t forget that energy consumption is again a vital part of your wish list as you will likely be running your dehumidifier for several hours a day, so look at the wattages of the dehumidifier carefully to make sure that you are getting a good machine and know the running costs,' advises Chris from Meaco.

'Check out the warranty as well, which is often an indication of quality. A one-year warranty probably does not say much for a machine's build quality.'

7. Assuming they're expensive

(Image credit: Quiet Mark)

'Households need a solution to drying washing indoors without using a tumble dryer, keeping the warm air in and without creating a buildup of moisture in the air,' says Meaco's Chris. 'The solution is a dehumidifier which will dry clothes faster and prevent condensation and mould.'

He adds that some advice states purchasing a dehumidifier is a false economy, as the appliance costs to buy and costs to run. However, usage can be capped at a mere 150-200 watts (the equivalent of five or six pence) per hour.

'A dehumidifier will not only dry washing, but it will also protect the whole house from damp and condensation problems and one with a HEPA filter will also clean the air,' he explains. 'As dry air is cheaper to heat than damp air, a dehumidifier will help households save on heating bills. The energy that it uses will also heat the space, so there are many gains all round.'

Sometimes we have to spend a little money to save a lot. As the weather gets colder and pressure on budgets continues to rise, it is important that consumers make the right purchases for their needs.

8. Putting it too close to the wall

'For the best results, the dehumidifier should always be placed at least 20 centimetres away from every wall,' says Chloe King, Duux (opens in new tab) brand manager. 'In addition, we advise to place the device away from drafts from doors, windows, and air vents for optimal efficiency.'