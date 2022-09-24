Kate Humble's Home Truths - the TV presenter explains why thinks she fails at being a good host

Very first thing in the morning. I live on a Welsh hill and the mornings are (almost) always really beautiful. I usually get up just before dawn, have a cup of tea and then go outside with the dogs and stand and take in our beautiful view.

I then go and feed all my animals, and everyone’s really pleased to see you when you’re feeding them! So I go and see my goats, hen, ducks and pigs and it’s just a lovely way to start the day. No phones, no screens, just outdoors fresh air and happy animals