The new Ninja Creami pastel collection couldn't have come at a better time – bag a deal on these new shades before the next heatwave

If you're sick of muted, neutral appliance colours then you needn't complain anymore: Ninja is bringing colour to its bestselling products – this time it's the Ninja Creami (which we awarded five stars in our Ninja Creami review) that's been made over in a palette of pastel colours.

The range is available to buy now from the Ninja website for £169.99, and what's even better is if you use the Ninja discount code NINJA20, you can get an even bigger discount, taking the price down to just £135.99 (for a limited time only).

This isn't the first summery collection that Ninja has unveiled this week, with the launch of the Ninja Slushi in frozen cocktail-themed hues alongside the Creami. Here's a look at all of the new shades you can pick up this best ice cream maker in.

The Ninja Creami first went viral back in 2022 and it's been supremely popular ever since, with fans using it to whip up everything from protein ice cream to alcoholic slushies.

But one thing that's been missing is the chance to pick it up in a shade that matches the fun that making your own ice-cream at home brings.

That's why I've got a feeling this pastel collection (which has ice-cream themed names of course) is going to be very popular indeed. It also helps that the release of the much anticipated Ninja Swirl (which is now available to buy) has helped bring the price of the Creami down.

Ice cream makers are really taking off this summer – including new models that require no pre-freezing – and this make over of the Creami is just the latest in a line of chances to pick up colourful appliances too.

What do you make of these new colour options? Will they sway you to invest in the Creami?