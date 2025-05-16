Is it over for metro tiles in the kitchen? I'm not saying they're out of style, but these spin-off trends are taking over in 2026

When we start seeing a particular interiors trend circulating, often for years, it can mean one of two things - it has become a classic or it's becoming dated. Metro tiles are the latest to get that treatment and it's got us wondering, are metro tiles going out of style?

Kitchen tile ideas have the potential to add so much personality to a cooking space, allowing you to add a pop of colour, pattern or keep it pared back with a more simple design. Metro tiles offer so much versatility in terms of colour options and lay patterns, which suggests why they're so popular, but with kitchen trends veering away from modern designs, have they had their day?

I've asked experts whether the reliable metro tile still has potential heading into 2026 or if we should be turning our heads to other tile ideas.

Are metro tiles going out of style?

It's hard for a classic style like the metro tile to ever truly go out of style, but sometimes it sits back from the limelight while other trends enjoy the attention. The rectangular shape of this tile makes it a no-brainer for filling large or small expanses of wall in a kitchen or bathroom, so we don't see this going anywhere, but the colour and texture is set to change.

'We’ll always have a soft spot for a metro tile - it’s a classic, no doubt - but right now, we’re seeing homeowners get a lot braver with their tile choices,' echoes Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca’ Pietra.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Lee)

'The standard white gloss brick with a brick-bond layout? It’s just not setting hearts racing the way it used to. It had its moment (several, in fact), but now people want more personality on their walls,' she adds.

So what's next for metro tiles? Well if the trends replacing white tiles are anything to go by, we expect to see plenty of character through motifs, imperfect texture and braver use of colour.

Grazzie agrees, 'If you love the shape, there are ways to reinvent it. Go for a skinny format laid vertically or in a striking herringbone - it instantly feels fresher and more architectural.' Here are some ways to reinvent metro tiles in your kitchen without veering too far from the classic shape.

1. Experiment with lay patterns

The tiles on the splashback are from Fired Earth x Nina Campel Rivage collection (Image credit: Fired Earth)

Tiles can be like your wardrobe - sometimes you just need to see them in a different configuration to feel inspired again. It's safe to say we're over white metro tiles laid horizontally, but there are so many other ways of formatting them to offer a more interesting look.

Herringbone and chevron lay patterns remain popular choices but if you want a more trendy look then you can use different coloured tiles to recreate the striped tile trend.

Although this still uses metro tiles in a fairly standard layout, playing with colour within the pattern turns a simple choice into an eye-catching design feature.

2. Try a more rustic design

(Image credit: Future PLC / Bee Holmes)

When we think of metro tiles that look more dated than they do trendy, it's mainly glossy styles that come to mind. Kitchen trends have moved away from contemporary, shiny surfaces in recent years and homeowners are leaning towards more traditional, rustic designs with lots of character instead.

'We’re seeing a lot of appetite for bolder, more expressive tiles: think zellige-inspired glazes, artisan textures, handmade edges, tonal colour variation. Tiles that feel like they’ve got a bit of soul to them,' explains Grazzie.

Metro tiles will never be completely out of trend, mainly because of how versatile the shape is, but opting for a handcrafted style with imperfections will be much more popular heading into 2026.

3. Find an alternate shape with chequerboard

The tiles on the wall are from Ca'Pietra's Studio Jamboree collection in Thyme Field & Rural Shell (Image credit: Ca'Pietra)

If you enjoy the simple look of metro tiles but want something a little bit more trend-led, chequerboard tiles are a great choice. They're equally as easy to lay, particularly if you're thinking of learning how to lay tiles yourself, and look super impressive.

While black and white chequerboard tiles will add to a vintage-inspired look, you can make it as eclectic as you would like with either a fun colour and white or two bold shades together.

These vintage mocha square tiles from Claybrook Studio will be perfect in a neutral scheme for a high-end look.

Are you willing to try a metro tile, 2025 edition? Or do you prefer a simple white metro tile look?