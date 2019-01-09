There’s a lot to like about tiles in the kitchen. They are hardwearing, easy to wipe clean and they offer almost endless design possibilities

Looking for kitchen tile ideas and inspiration? Tiles are a key part of kitchen decorating, not only for practical reasons but they are a great way to add a little personality to your look, too. Whether they’re used on the walls, floor or as a splashback, the right tiles can make a huge difference to your finished scheme. Though, with such a large choice of styles, materials and budgets to choose from, it can be difficult to decide on a design. Start by thinking about how your chosen tiles will look with your unit and worktops, room size and colour choices. Do you want to tile large walls or just a small area? With the right planning you can add the perfect finishing touch, so read on for a little kitchen tile inspiration…

1. Create interest around an island unit

Be adventurous with a statement floor. These patterned floor tiles have been used to border the island unit in this open-plan kitchen. When it comes to design, the sky’s the limit with mosaic tiles, as they can be used to create a variety of patterns and eye-catching details. This patterned tile injects an exotic flavour into a contemporary kitchen by combining pale stone with a Middle Eastern motif.

2. Choose a modern bistro-style vibe with metro tiles

If you have a large wall to fill in the kitchen, consider creating an entire feature wall of metro tiles. Brick-shaped or Metro-style tiles with a distinctive bevel are a popular choice and provide a retro twist. Choose matt flat or glass brick tiles to create a more contemporary feel. Be sure to choose the right grout. Not only is it practical bonding for durability but it’s key to determine whether your pattern stands out or blends in to the overall scheme. It comes in various colours and compounds so do your research.

3. Opt for an eye-catching pattern

Encaustic tiles – with their vibrant colours and striking Moorish designs – are enjoying something of a revival. Bold geometric designs and patchwork styles have been used in commercial settings for a number of years but are becoming increasingly popular in the home. In keeping with the trend towards using colour and pattern in interiors, encaustic tiles are an ideal way of adding visual interest and are crafted in a myriad of shades: bold geometric designs in beautiful pastels; eye-catching monochrome motifs and arresting Moroccan shapes in ochre and burnt orange, emerald green and azure blue. Working equally well with contemporary and traditional interiors, encaustic tiles are versatile product.

4. Introduce character with stone

If you want enduring beauty and individual character, look no further than stone. Inherently beautiful and with an incredibly long lifespan, stone has been used on floors for centuries. A textured kitchen tile design will add depth and interest. It is a good choice for high-traffic areas and can be used in farmhouse-style or contemporary kitchens. Seal to protect from stains.

5. Use slate to create a splashback

Mimic the exposed-brick look with a tiled slate wall. With its naturally smooth texture and varying shades, from pale grey to dark purple and rich rust, slate is a beautiful choice for walls and splashbacks. Leave your slate tiles ungrouted for added character.

6. Lay down porcelain tiles

Love the look of large format tiles? Hardwearing and durable, porcelain tiles are a tried-and-trusted material for kitchen floors. Since porcelain is so strong, tiles can be made thinner, so even huge ones needn’t be heavyweights. Underfloor heating stops the floor from becoming too cold in the winter months.

7. Trick the eye

The flooring may look like wood, but is in fact covered in plank-sized porcelain tiles featuring a faux wood grain design – easy to lay over old floorboards and tiles. Anything but ordinary, these tiles will add a splash of personality and character to any scheme.

8. Fake it with marble effect tiles

Marble is an intricately beautifully stone, but it can also be very costly, especially if you have a large area that needs tiling. Why not fake the look with a porcelain tile that looks almost identical to real marble? There are many good-quality marble effect tiles on the market, at a price to suit most budgets.

9. Try a terracotta stone

For a mellow, rustic floor appearance, terracotta is best. This look even works well in a contemporary kitchen, as shown above. All kinds of stone, terracotta and slate are porous and will need sealing to prevent stains penetrating. Immediately wipe away acidic spills on unglazed floors to keep the seal intact.

We hope these kitchen tile ideas give you inspiration to start you kitchen project.