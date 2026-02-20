Creating the perfect kitchen-diner is no easy feat. Finding a spot for connection in the space where you cook needs careful planning into an existing layout, but there's another decision you need to consider - the shape of your table.

In a world where busy schedules and avid social media consumption often leave our home lives feeling disconnected and at the bottom of the priority list, creating a specific area for connection through your kitchen-diner ideas is essential. The shape and size of your dining table have a surprisingly big impact on this - nothing is worse than uncomfortable seating or feeling like you're physically far away from the conversation.

Luckily, IKEA's latest report tells us everything we need to know in creating a dining space worth lingering in.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

It's often said that the kitchen is the heart of the home, but actually, it's the dining area that really pulls the whole family together. This will look different in every home; perhaps you have an island that is the regular haunt for after-school snacks or a more formal dining space for entertaining. Whatever it might be, putting thought into the shape of the dining table requires more consideration than fitting it into the space available,

This is, of course, essential - you can't have a huge table in a compact cooking space, but you can make sure you choose the best shape for connection.

'At IKEA, we believe the dining table is at the heart of the home’s 'comfortable chaos’, and a round table is an ideal shape to help foster connection,' says Marie Tenglund, interior design manager, IKEA UK and Ireland.

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

'Driven by our principles of Democratic Design, balancing form, function, and quality at an affordable price, round tables act as 'social equalisers' as they allow every participant to feel equally valued and seen. By improving eye contact and removing the sharp architectural barriers of corners, round tables naturally soften the room and keep the conversation flowing,' Marie continues.

When it comes to enhancing daily interactions, a round table allows everybody at the table to feel equally seen and heard. No one is left out and there's no hierarchy in terms of who sits at the end of the table.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Aside from promoting interaction from a shape perspective, a round table is also a practical choice for a small kitchen table idea.

'In UK homes where kitchen space is a top frustration, a round table also helps creates a smoother physical flow, ensuring that great design isn't just a luxury, but a functional solution for the reality of everyday life,' Marie adds.

My favourite way of utilising a round table in a small kitchen is by creating a dining nook with banquette seating - it makes a dining area feel super cosy and inviting, which in turn makes you want to linger.

'From a design perspective, they introduce a sense of balance and warmth to a room often filled with straight lines and bulky cabinetry. Over recent years, we’ve noted a dramatic increase in customers opting for round and oval dining tables, reflecting a growing desire to create a space that feels warm and welcoming,' adds Alex Bridgman, CEO at Bridgman.

Kitchen trends for 2026 are all about handcrafted kitchens, earthy colour palettes and a sense of relaxed living, which the soft lines of a round table contribute to.

When it comes to fostering connection and creating a relaxed dining space within a kitchen, round tables are the route to go down. They're also flexible for larger and small kitchens as you can easily find extendable options.

