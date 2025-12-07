Every year, trend forecasting season quietly creeps up on us, ready to provide inspiration for a fresh new year of decorating. Kitchen trends are some of the most anticipated, with fashion and other interior trends slowly trickling down until they reach our cooking spaces, where careful consideration and budgeting go into each and every design decision.

As a Kitchen Editor who looks at beautiful cooking spaces day in, day out, it's safe to say that I can accurately predict what is going to be big in our homes in 2026, especially with the expertise of kitchen design pros who work with those purchasing kitchens. Trends often slowly trickle down to kitchen ideas, but there are always a few surprise entries, like there were with the 2025 kitchen trends, that are guaranteed to make you think twice about your potential design plans.

In 2026, kitchen trends are focused on creating warm, homely spaces that work hard for our busy lifestyles. Whether it's through earthy colour palettes or functional appliances that look pretty too, these are the 2026 kitchen trends to watch out for.

1. Warm, enduring undertones

While more playful kitchen colour schemes certainly still have a place in 2026, focus is shifting to neutral tones that still evoke a sense of warmth.

'Colour is quietening. We are seeing fewer stark whites or cool greys and far more mineral tones that shift gently with the light. Putty, flint, mushroom, stone and warmer off-whites all sit comfortably alongside natural timber and the more expressive stones that are emerging,' explains Richard Davonport, managing director of Davonport.

'These palettes support the architecture of a space rather than competing with it, allowing cabinetry lines and material choices to hold the design. For many households, this creates a more grounded atmosphere, especially in open-plan rooms where consistency matters,' he adds.

It's good news for those who love the enduring, classic appeal of a neutral design; just opt for shades with a warm undertone, whether for your walls or cabinets.

2. Pattern play

Pattern splicing has been an emerging trend in the back end of 2025, but it encompasses some of the kitchen tile ideas we've been seeing pop up in recent years.

This new tile technique involves combining more eclectic, motif tiles with plain styles, creating an individualistic look that adds character to your kitchen.

Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca’ Pietra, explains, 'Design today is moving away from perfect symmetry towards something more soulful. Pattern splicing lets you build a story into your space without overwhelming it. By interspersing decorative tiles with plains, you introduce rhythm, surprise and personality. It is a technique that feels instinctive and expressive, yet it works effortlessly in real homes.'

'Part of the appeal of this trend is its sense of individuality. They can reflect a love of nature, a favourite colour story, a rural upbringing or a cherished memory. Unlike full-pattern tiles, this approach feels timeless because it never tries too hard,' Grazzie adds.

3. Ergonomic edges

Ergonomic, curved cabinetry was a design trend that we saw creep into the limelight at the end of 2024, and I'm pleased to see it sticking around for 2026.

Creating a soft and dynamic kitchen design is what all of the 2026 trends work towards, and opting for rounded edges is a fast track way of getting there. This works particularly well on kitchen island ideas, helping to soften the centre of the room and differentiate from the angular lines of wall cabinetry. In fact, it's a style that one of our editors, Jenny McFarlane, has plumped for in her recently completed kitchen.

'Curves continue to evolve within kitchen design, not just as decorative details but as part of the architecture,' echoes Emily Newmarch, design consultant at Kitchens by Holloways. 'Softly rounded islands, arched doorways and curved cabinetry corners create a flow and rhythm through the space that feels both contemporary and inviting.'

4. Curated pantries

Storage is always a hot topic when it comes to designing your dream kitchen. Sure, choosing the cabinetry, worktops and flooring is fun, but what you actually need is functional kitchen storage ideas that make daily life run smoothly.

Pantries continue to be a wishlist kitchen feature in 2026, but it's all about custom details that really make this storage hero sing.

'Pantries have become such a huge trend, they extend the elegance of your kitchen behind closed doors, often featuring oak dovetail drawer boxes and matching door balconies that mirror the quality of the exterior,' explains Lizzie Beesley, head of design and style at Howdens.

Turning your pantry into an appliance garage that is specially designed to fit your exact appliance measurements and customising storage containers will be a quiet sign of kitchen luxury in 2026.

5. Spicy shades

If pared-back colour palettes aren't quite your thing, then don't fear, there is another colour trend for 2026 that promises a deep, rich atmosphere.

'This year, earthy shades are set to dominate, with browns, wine reds, and warm neutrals continuing to take centre stage - not just on the walls, kitchen cabinets, but the floors,' explains Kirsty Barton, brand storytelling manager for Alternative Flooring.

'Designers and homeowners are seeking unexpected pairings and striking contrasts, moving towards a richer and more inviting colour palette that feels meaningful and lived in. Expect to see bold reds paired with moss greens and deep navy tones, while pops of mustard yellow add vibrancy, complemented by soft dusty blues,' Kirsty adds.

6. Rich, walnut tones

These slab dark wood doors from Davonport offer a similar design to Stacey's. (Image credit: Davonport)

Trendsetter Stacey Dooley's newly debuted walnut kitchen is evidence of a wider design craze set to swoop in for 2026. Popular wood tones historically vary year to year, with recent years favouring lighter, Scandi-style oak tones.

However, the tide is now changing, with deep walnut tones helping to create the rich, cosy kitchen aesthetic that we crave.

'When you specify dark oak doors you are harnessing the grain, texture and depth of the timber as much as the colour. That material character brings a sense of calm and gravitas, it means the cabinetry will age gracefully, absorb light and carry the room,' Richard Davonport explains.

Combining this dark cabinetry with bright cream walls and white stone worktops will create a contemporary design that screams stylish in 2026.

7. Dramatic stones

Calacatta Viola Marble first caught my eye when it won our Kitchen Award back in the summer months, and I haven't stopped thinking about it since.

This stone features a dramatic burgundy vein running through it, with the colour itself being a big trend for this year and going into 2026. Dramatic stones are a way of creating a high-end look in your kitchen without committing to a premium scheme everywhere else. This purpley-toned stone in particular is one that I predict we will see all over social media in the upcoming year, particularly via Charli Howard's recently renovated pink and purple kitchen.

8. Classic form, contemporary function

Shaker kitchens are a real mainstay in designs now, much more so than they were 5 or 10 years ago, highlighting a real shift that favours traditional, handcrafted design. When investing in a kitchen, it's important that it lasts for years to come, which is why classic design will still be prioritised in 2026. However, modern life requires modern innovations, which is where these clever appliances come into play.

'Today’s range cooker designs celebrate the enduring charm of heritage styling while incorporating contemporary engineering for energy efficiency and convenience,' explains Graham Duke, sales director at Everhot. 'Behind their cast-iron doors and timeless colours, these cookers feature advanced insulation, precise temperature control, and even smart connectivity allowing you to manage heat or schedules via Wi-Fi.'

Michael Sammon, design director at Wodar, adds, 'Hot water taps have moved firmly into the spotlight for 2026 because they answer so many of the pressures shaping modern kitchen design. The emphasis next year is on thoughtful efficiency - solutions that make the room look sharper while working harder behind the scenes.'

Having written about kitchens for many years now, these 2026 kitchen trends are some of the most exciting I've seen. The focus on cosy, homely designs with an elevated edge creates a renewed sense of inspiration and accessibility.

Whether you dive headfirst into a rich colour palette in 2026 or dip your toe into a hot water tap, there are so many ways to add function and character into your kitchen.