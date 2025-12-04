When the leaves have firmly fallen off the trees and the dark nights are drawing in, it means there are a few notable moments on the horizon. Yes, you might be thinking Christmas, but in the interiors world, it's when we look forward to the kitchen trends for the upcoming year.

As with any trend cycle, though, it can be tricky to know which styles will still around and which might not work in your own home. The curved kitchen island was a big trend going into 2025 and honestly, we didn't know whether it would turn into a classic design feature.

The good news is that curves are set to continue to be a big trend in 2026, and just as well, because Ideal Home's Senior Digital Editor, Jenny McFarlane, has committed to the look in her brand new kitchen. Here's why you should take inspiration from this ergonomic design, and Jenny's experience with planning her space.

(Image credit: Future/Jenny McFarlane)

'Curved kitchen islands have become a popular choice for those looking to soften the lines of their kitchen and create a welcoming, ergonomic flow,' explains Josie Medved, design manager at Symphony.

'The curved design is not only visually striking but also highly practical, particularly in open-plan spaces where smooth edges encourage movement and connectivity,' she adds.

This is exactly what inspired Jenny to include a curved island in her family kitchen. Where her wall units are angular and pared-back, with unfussy slab fronts, the curved island breaks up the look visually and softens the overall scheme.

'When it came to designing the kitchen island, I instinctively gravitated towards a fluted, curved finish. Texture is something I'm always drawn to as it helps to soften a space and gives it a little more depth, and I naturally lean towards more organic shapes over sharp, structured edges,' Jenny explains.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'I also thought a curved island end instantly felt calmer and more inviting and it ties in with the softer lines and colours I've used throughout the kitchen and rest of the house.'

(Image credit: Future/Jenny McFarlane)

Fluted surfaces have been a huge trend across kitchens and bathrooms this past year. Where the look once began in cabinetry, this textured surface can now be found in accessories and even tiles (these fluted effect tiles from Ca' Pietra are a personal favourite). It's a wonderful way of adding dimension to a look while sticking to a more natural kitchen colour scheme.

Jenny has opted for a light natural oak tone in her kitchen, which makes the fluted, curved cabinets feel even more calming. Topped with a bright marble worktop, the kitchen design looks sophisticated and helps to open up the space.

The island is only curved on one end, maximising storage while adding a softer edge. (Image credit: Future/Jenny McFarlane)

Rather than working with a big kitchen retailer, Jenny opted for a local joiner who had created similar designs before.

'I pulled a lot of inspiration from Pinterest, then worked with a brilliant joiner who'd created similar designs before, which meant we could get the exact look I wanted. It did cost a bit more than a standard panel, but after weighing it up against another idea we had, the extra spend felt completely worth it for the statement and impact it would make. I think it makes the space more considered,' she says.

While the pull to go for a curved, fluted island was primarily for the visual impact it makes, it can't be denied just how handy it is in a household with young children, too.

'And actually, curved edges are so much kinder and more practical with young kids when they're running around like lunatics,' Jenny adds.

Getting to enjoy a coffee at a beautiful kitchen island without worrying about any accidents? A huge win-win.