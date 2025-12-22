How to easily extend your dining table for Christmas without buying a new one – this DIY buy will change everything

When you’re hosting Christmas dinner, one of the most frequently asked questions will be, ‘For how many?’ The response often results in worried winces. Don’t be concerned; with a few simple additions, it’s easy to ensure that everyone has a seat at the table.

Extendable tables are among the best dining table ideas, as they can be adjusted to suit your needs. However, buying a new table the days before Christmas is not ideal.

Instead, with a simple piece of MDF, any table can be extended for extra guests, providing an instant fix for your dining room.

You will need

A dining table

A large piece of MDF

Non-slip matting – like this from Amazon

Tablecloth – this linen-look design from Amazon should arrive before Christmas.

Blankets (optional)

Console or side table (optional)

1. Choose the right piece of MDF board

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Brittain)

Extending your table is key to creating the perfect festive dining space.

‘Aim for 60cm table width per person to allow each diner to eat comfortably, without them feeling cramped – you can just about get away with 55cm for occasional extra seating,’ says Amanda Huber, creative director at The Dining Chair Company. ‘The depth of the table should be around 90cm wide (85cm at a minimum), so there is plenty of space for plates, serving dishes and decor.’

These measurements can also be applied when buying a new table or building your own. ‘Also factor in at least 90cm of space around the table for movement,’ she adds.

You may need to use two different sheets of MDF – joined at the centre of the table.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The MDF should be 25mm or thicker if you are going to have a lot of overhang. B&Q stocks MDF in a variety of sizes, including 18mm and 25mm.

2. Place your MDF on top of the table

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dan Duchars)

You can either place the MDF on top of your single existing table or use it to create a seamless bridge over two or three smaller tables. Use a non-slip mat – like these from Amazon – between the board and table to prevent slippage or marks.

If joining two or more tables of different heights, place blankets between the tables and the board to raise the height until everything is level.

If you have a small dining room , consider moving your table into a larger room like your living room to make the most of the available space.

3. Dress with a table cloth

(Image credit: Future)

Once in place, cover the board with one large tablecloth to create a harmonious look. We love this Sanderson Cantaloupe design from John Lewis, it's reminiscent of the vintage-inspired tableware trend of last year.

You can then elevate the scheme with some decorative tablescaping, simply dot a few candles and a little foliage in vases around the table for a pretty festive look.

A length of fabric offers a versatile alternative to a tablecloth – hem the edges with a decorative trim for a finished look. Or if your table is too long for a single tablecloth, layer lots of smaller ones for a patchwork look.

4. Maximise space for chairs

(Image credit: Future)

If you can, trade individual chairs for benches – doing away with inconvenient chair

arms and sides lets you maximise the real estate on at least one side of the table. It also means people can squash up a little more to make more room.

What are other ways to maximise space?

Set up a dedicated table for children and dress it with a colour-in tablecloth – like this from Amazon – pots of pens and child-friendly Christmas crackers to keep them entertained.

Serving side dishes from a trolley helps to keep the table clutter-free, allowing maximum space for diners. Gold and glass constructions – like this from Amazon – make stylish choices.

Garden furniture is a world away from the white plastic designs that were prevalent in the 1990s. If you have invested in more luxurious wooden or dainty metal designs, they can be brought inside and sit harmoniously alongside your usual set-up.

With a little ingenuity and some DIY supplies, it more than possible to ensure everyone has a comfortable seat at the table this Christmas.