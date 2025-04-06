What type of seating should you choose for a kitchen island? 4 styles that are chic and comfortable

When it comes to planning a kitchen island, one of the most underrated yet crucial decisions to make will be your choice of seating. A kitchen island is a useful addition for many reasons but arguably the most important reason is that it becomes a spot to perch for casual dining, to socialise with those cooking, or even an impromptu work-from-home desk.

With that in mind, uncomfortable kitchen island seating ideas are an absolute no-go. It might seem simple to purchase some stools for your island, but it's worth thinking carefully about what kind of role you want your seating to play in your day-to-day life, and purchase accordingly.

If it's your main dining space then comfort is truly key whereas if your island is more used for prep and cooking then style might take priority. These 4 options are bound to complete your kitchen island ideas and also keep bad backs at bay.

(Image credit: Davonport)

Let's start with stools. Perhaps the most obvious answer to a kitchen island seating conundrum, stools are a great option for keeping tucked under an island for easy seating without taking up too much space.

If you have gone for a particular wood tone in your kitchen then matching wooden stools to this will be an easy way to create a cohesive scheme that looks chic. However, they're not known for being the most comfortable option.

Stools without a back aren't ideal for everyday dining and if you use your island as a work space then your back will quickly suffer. These are best if you have a small kitchen island idea that you need a compact seat for, or if your island is primarily used for casual hosting and dining.

Danielle Le Vaillant, head of photography and film at Cox & Cox also adds, 'When choosing seats for a kitchen island, comfort, durability, and the right height are key - counter stools should typically be around 65cm–75cm high to suit standard island counters.' So keep this in mind when shopping.

Robin Barstool £199 at Atkin & Thyme This velvet bar stool offers both a sleek design and a comfortable plush seat pad - the brass foot rest is a chic touch. Loxwood Counter Height Bar Stool £69 at Dunelm For an affordable kitchen island seating solution, you can't go wrong with this wooden Dunelm choice. Plus, they're offering 10% off when you buy two. Weathered Oak Counter Stool £225 at Cox & Cox Cox & Cox is perfect for classic country interiors and this solid oak bar stool is bound to stand the test of time as your kitchen island seating.

2. Opt for regular dining chairs

(Image credit: Harvey Jones)

While most kitchen islands are as tall as your cabinetry, opting for a two-tier approach gives you much more flexibility when it comes to seating.

This means that the taller area of the island can be used for prep and cooking and the lower portion can be reserved for dining. Make use of regular dining chairs for this and choose a style that speaks to your kitchen scheme.

3. Choose chair-style seating

(Image credit: Future PLC)

On the other end of the spectrum to a backless stool is a bar stool with a plush back. It offers so much more comfort and will help turn your kitchen island into a sociable place to lounge, as opposed to somewhere just to perch.

A more substantial stool like this will take up more room, meaning that you might not be able to squeeze as many seats. For smaller households or those with a separate dining table this shouldn't pose an issue, but it is worth considering before you buy.

It's also a great way of leaning into some of the latest kitchen trends. A fabric stool in a statement print or colour will bring your kitchen design to life.

Hansel Upholstered Counter Stool £209.99 at Daals This bar stool from Daals comes in so many different colours and finishes so you can match it to your exact kitchen scheme. They also have extra tall stools and dining chairs in the same range. Melia Bar Stool £119 at Dunelm Rattan is a stylish choice for a bar stool - it will go with any kitchen scheme and is hardwearing. This Dunelm stool gets you 10% off when you buy two, too. Brooks II Bar Stool £169 at John Lewis & Partners Perfect for a more industrial or moody kitchen scheme, this plush John Lewis bar stool comes in a warm whisky shade or a cool-toned grey.

4. Go for banquette seating

(Image credit: Davonport)

Banquette-style seating has been popping up all over kitchen moodboards recently, favoured for it's cafe-esque design that makes dining comfortable and relaxed.

And it isn't just reserved for a dining table - if you plan it into your design, you can easily include a banquette seat on the back of your island. This creates an area solely for dining away from the worktop zone.

'The design of a kitchen island has shifted in recent years and where once a breakfast bar seating arrangement was the go-to for a kitchen island, we are now seeing much more demand for banquette style seating, which is more comfortable and can create a relaxing and informal eating area,' explains Richard Davonport, managing director at Davonport.

'This style of seating has the seats built into the island, and you can add additional seats around the open table side should you wish to. The type of seating you choose is up to you and you may wish to match the upholstery of your banquette or contrast.'

Which type of seating takes your fancy?