Kitchen worktops are a fundamental part of any kitchen design, but they can often feel like a tricky purchase to make. From the biggest decision of which material to choose to the nitty-gritty like width and profile, there is a lot to consider when picking the right worktop.

A kitchen worktop also has the potential to completely alter your design. Solid wood or laminate wood worktops lean into a classic country look, while dramatic veined stones will add a luxe touch to your cooking space.

Oftentimes, you'll go through your chosen kitchen manufacturer to pick your worktop, but if they don't have what you're looking for or you're just looking to update your worktop in isolation, here are 5 places to shop first.

1. Caesarstone

(Image credit: Caesarstone/Philippa Bloom Ross)

What they're known for: Premium, luxury tiles and stones

Caesarstone is one of the most well-known brands to shop for solid stone worktops. The company is the pioneer of quartz worktops, so if this is the route you're looking to go down and you're prepared to invest, this could be the best option.

They're a global company, so you can rest assured that the customer service is going to be there, which is particularly important when purchasing and fitting a worktop. Caesarstone also offers a lifetime warranty, which is a huge bonus for such a big purchase.

You will need to visit one of their stockists to purchase, but you can use their kitchen visualiser tool and get a quote online.

2. B&Q

(Image credit: Ca' Pietra / B&Q)

What they're known for: Budget-friendly, accessible worktops with lots to choose from

B&Q is a household name for good reason. The retailer is a no-brainer for kitchen worktops on a budget, and you can choose from so many different materials to fit your design.

Laminate worktops make up a big portion of B&Q's worktop offering, and this is a great choice for tight budgets or refurbing a worktop in an existing kitchen quickly, without renovating the whole space.

They do, however, also sell solid wood worktops which look well-placed in classic, country kitchens.

3. Magnet

(Image credit: Magnet)

What they're known for: Stylish kitchen worktops that don't overstretch a budget

Magnet hit the perfect balance between affordable and stylish. Their range of worktops is varied and has many new materials, such as Dekton, Silestone and Minerva, but it won't all break the bank.

You will need to book a design appointment to purchase a worktop and have it measured to your space, but in the meantime you can easily browse all of the different materials online.

Magnet's worktops are built for real life and will fit perfectly into a family kitchen without you needing to worry too much about the damage, or the price.

4. IKEA

(Image credit: Press Photography)

What they're known for: Budget-friendly and accessible

If you've inherited a kitchen in a new home that isn't quite to your taste, or perhaps your worktop is looking worse for wear after years of use, switching out a worktop without redoing a kitchen is a handy trick. And when doing so, choosing somewhere where you can easily purchase a new worktop, like IKEA, will make the job much smoother.

IKEA has an array of laminate worktops for reasonable prices that you can buy straight from the website, as well as wood veneer styles to offer a different look. You can also purchase pre-cut worktops or custom-made worktops depending on the specific size and shape of your kitchen.

5. Local stone yards

(Image credit: Future/Chris Snooks)

If you've spotted a beautiful marble worktop when searching for inspiration, or you just have a particular vision in mind, it might be worth taking the search into your own hands and finding a local stone yard.

For large kitchens, this sometimes works out more cost effective as you can find a larger slab and have it cut down for your exact worktop size, and then use the remainder for other projects around your home. A quick Google will bring up stone yards local to you, and visiting will give you a better feel for the exact colours and veining of the stone, so you can customise your design.

Timber yards are also worth visiting if you're after a solid wood worktop and will be perfect for utilising offcuts.

No matter your worktop material of choice, these 5 companies will give you a great place to start, for any budget.