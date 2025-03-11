You’ve probably seen curved sofas make their appearance in homes and interiors over the last couple of years. And while admittedly, the curved sofa trend is not necessarily brand new this year, I’ve noticed it’s becoming more popular as more and more people embrace this more unexpected silhouette and almost every brand has at least one curved sofa design in their latest offering.

If you are currently looking for your next best sofa to add to your living room then a curved design might be the one for you. There are various takes on the sofa trend available on the market – but the one that I’ve been seeing the most at the various spring/summer collection previews and in lookbooks is where the seat dips back in the centre and the curves outwards from the sides, as illustrated below.

(Image credit: Future PLC/James Merrell)

‘Curved sofas bring a sense of fluidity and softness to interiors, breaking away from the rigid lines of traditional seating,’ says Monika Puccio, head buyer at Sofa Club. ‘As people embrace a more relaxed, inviting aesthetic, curved designs naturally lend themselves to creating a cosy yet elevated space. They also tap into the growing love for organic, sculptural furniture that feels both contemporary and timeless.’

John Lewis Lozenge Large 3 Seater Sofa £1599 at John Lewis The larger version of the Lozenge sofa has been one of my favourite John Lewis designs for a while. But since that size might be a bit impractical for some living rooms, I was really happy to see the smaller 3-seater launch at the recent John Lewis spring/summer 2025 show. Barker and Stonehouse Pearl Curved Boucle 3 Seater Sofa £1095 at Barker and Stonehouse If a curved sofa of any kind is what you're after then Barker and Stonehouse should be among your first ports of call. The brand boasts several beautifully curvy sofa designs, including the Pearl which is right on trend for this season's most popular curved sofa look. Sofa Club Paris Right Corner Sofa £1799 at Sofa Club Who says that your curved sofa has to be perfectly symmetrical? In fact, there are quite a few curvy designs that champion the beauty of asymmetry, much like the Paris sofa from Sofa Club. It only further embraces the organic nature of curves, as nothing in nature is perfectly symmetrical.

Is the curved sofa trend going to last?

While the majority of home decor trends come and go, sofa and interior experts believe that curved sofas are here to stay – at least for a while anyway. Curved edges in interiors in general - from larger pieces of furniture to architectural features and even smaller home accessories - have been popular for the last few years. And this is not showing any signs of slowing down.

‘Curved sofas have a timeless appeal,’ says Martin Waller, founder of Andrew Martin. ‘While trends evolve, the desire for inviting, well-balanced spaces remains constant. Their ability to create flow in a room, soften architectural lines, and add a sense of luxury means they’ll continue to be a popular choice, particularly in spaces that prioritise comfort and aesthetics.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Mary Wadsworth)

The beauty of this living room trend is that, as already mentioned, it can take on many different looks. So while this season’s (or year’s) hottest curved shape might not be the one that’s popular say next year, curved sofas in general will still be in. That’s why it’s important to choose the curved sofa design that’s best for you and your lounge.

‘Although colder months demand a cosier approach to life, curvy and cocoon shaped furniture is here to stay year round,’ says Gisela Lancaster, head of buying at Sofology. ‘There has been an uptick in recent years, of sofa pieces where style and comfort combine to create a designer edge that works in both modern and traditional spaces. Cloudlike sofas with wide arm pads and soft back cushions deliver inviting silhouettes, whilst slimmer frames offer cosseting shapes that are hard to leave.’

King Living 1977 Sofa 3 Modules with Chaise From £2579 at King Living I personally love to see curved edges on sofas, including my own which is the King Living 1977 design. But as my living room is not the biggest, I also like that it can easily be put against the wall and it doesn't take up any extra precious floor space. Habitat Virgil Velvet 3 Seater Sofa £600 at Habitat I like the gentle curve that's wrapped around the Habitat Virgil sofa almost like a hug. And for just £600, this is an absolute bargain that looks far more high-end and expensive. It also sports the Pantone colour of the year, Mocha Mousse - so I'm all for it. Sofa.com Ren Modular Sofa From £2540 at Sofa.com There are many different configurations of the Sofa.com Ren sofa available as it is a modular design, all of which feature the unusual but super chic curved armrests. So while I personally love this one with the triangular storage module included, there are also ones that will fit better into small living rooms.

The pros and cons of curved sofas

The experts and I’ve already touched on the pros of getting a curved sofa over a more traditional, angular design. But it should be said that there are some potential downsides to curved sofas, especially if small living room ideas is what you’re after.

‘Curved sofas come with both advantages and challenges,’ says Shelley Cochrane, accessories buyer at Furniture Village. ‘Their biggest advantages are their striking aesthetic impact, organic appearance and ability to define open spaces.’

Monika at Sofa Club confirms that they make the ideal open-plan living room idea, ‘Curved sofas work beautifully in open-plan spaces where they can create natural zoning, defining a seating area without the need for partitions. They’re perfect for larger living rooms that benefit from a statement piece that doesn’t feel bulky.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Douglas Gibb)

As for the cons, Monika continues, ‘However, in very small, boxy spaces, a curved sofa might not be the best fit – it can dominate the room and make layout planning trickier. They can be trickier to position against walls and may not maximise seating as efficiently as a straight-edged sofa. That said, if styled correctly, even a compact curved loveseat can soften a space and add a touch of luxury.’

However, you can opt for a sofa shape that has a straight back which positions well against the wall and doesn't take up extra space while also rocking some curves through the armrests, for example. Much like my curvy modular sofa, the King Living 1977, does. Or if you want to incorporate the curved look without making such an investment of both money and space then you can opt for smaller curved accessories and pieces.

Next Otis Boucle Swivel Accent Chair £399 at Next I've personally tried this stylish swivel chair and I can confidently say that it is not only pretty to look at but it's also comfortable to sit on. And if you want to add a smaller dose of curves into your home, this accent chair might be the perfect way to do it. Ruggable Orla Tan Rug £289 at Ruggable Part of journalist and author Katherine Ormerod's edit for Ruggable, the Orla rug doesn't just bring curves through its round design, but also via its pretty wavy edge. And as with all of Ruggable rugs, this one too is washable for your convenience. H&M Knitted bouclé cushion £21.25 at H&M When it comes to accessorising your curved sofa, a selection of cushions is a must. You can either go for something contrasting and angular or you can mirror the curved shape with something like this playful H&M boucle number. Or this can also be the perfect curvy addition to your existing sofa.

How to style a curved sofa

When styling a curved sofa in your living room, the first thing to consider should be your choice of coffee table which should ideally feature some curves itself. ‘To style a curved sofa, consider pairing it with a round or oval coffee table to complement its form,’ advises Lena Gierasinska, head of product and displays at Barker and Stonehouse.

Dunelm Khari Round Coffee Table £199 at Dunelm If there's one trending type of wood that I keep on hearing again and again this year, it's mango wood! And with its elegant darker tone and decorative grain, both evident on this round Dunelm coffee table, I'm not surprised. John Lewis Taj Travertine Coffee Table £399 at John Lewis I've been dreaming about this organically shaped coffee table from John Lewis since seeing at the brand's show last year. The price point is a little bit higher but the material combination of travertine stone and acacia wood explains it. DUSK Heidi Solid Oak Oval Coffee Table £178 at DUSK If you're after something a bit more simple to pair with your curved sofa that will also complement its shape, an oval coffee table with clean lines like this DUSK design has you covered. Made with oak veneer, this style is giving both Scandi and mid-century modern vibes.

Lean into the cocooning nature and cosy living room feel of a curved sofa by layering soft and inviting textures on and around this living room seating idea.

‘Layering with cushions in different sizes, complementary colours and textures, a soft throw, and a plush rug can amplify the inviting feel. Positioning the sofa to face a focal point – be it a fireplace, a statement artwork, or a beautiful view - ensures it becomes an integral part of the space,’ Martin at Andrew Martin says.

Monika at Sofa Club concludes, ‘Since curved sofas already make a statement, I’d recommend keeping the surrounding decor clean and considered. For contrast, pair it with sleek, structured accent chairs or sculptural lighting to create a dynamic but cohesive look. And of course, soft linen or textured boucle cushions will enhance the inviting, tactile feel.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Are curved sofas comfortable?

Just like with any sofa, when it comes to curved sofas and their comfort, it depends on the particular design – there are super comfortable curved sofas and some uncomfortable ones, too.

‘Many curved sofas are supremely comfortable, designed with deep seats, plush cushioning, and ergonomic support, making them just as cosy as traditional sofas. Their gentle, enveloping shape can have a wonderful cocooning and inviting feel,’ Shelley at Furniture Village says.

Martin at Andrew Martin adds, ‘Comfort depends on the depth and angle of the seating. Some designs prioritise aesthetics over comfort, so choosing one with supportive cushioning and an appropriate seat depth is key. As with any sofa, testing it in person ensures it suits your needs both visually and functionally.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Sara Hesikova)

I see curved sofas only going from strength to strength as the year goes on. What are your thoughts on this intriguing sofa look?