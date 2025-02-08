What should couples consider when buying a mattress?

Choosing the right mattress is hard enough for yourself, but what about when you need to factor in someone else’s preferences too?

Couples often cite sleep as one of the most contentious issues in their relationship. So what can be done to make sure you don’t end up in relationship strife when choosing the best mattress for two?

As a sleep product reviewer, I've tested multiple mattresses, and throughout my testing, I’ve had my husband by my side. As such, when I'm testing mattresses I always have couples in mind.

I'm here to share everything I've learned about shopping for a mattress as a couple.

What to consider when buying a mattress as a couple

There’s plenty to consider when buying a new mattress – from mattress breathability to how your bed base affects the feel of the mattress – but even more so if you’re looking for a mattress for two.

If you share a bed, these are the six main factors you'll want to consider before you part with your hard-earned cash.

1. Opt for the biggest mattress size you can

When it comes to how to choose a mattress size, you'll want to go as big as your room and budget allows if you're buying a mattress for two. Make sure you have enough personal space; there will be times when you’ll want it!

‘Couples need a mattress big enough for both people to sleep comfortably,’ says Tommy-Joe Reardon, head of marketing at bedding and mattress brand Panda London. ‘While a double does fit two, for extra space and comfort, it is recommended to opt for a king or super king'.

Plus, as sleep expert and founder of The Sleep Site Dave Gibson points out, if there are two of you sharing a bed, you need to opt for 'a super king to give you the same room as two single mattresses'.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Mary Wadsworth)

2. Choose a mattress with good motion isolation

One of the biggest sleep disturbances for people who sleep next to a partner is the other person’s fidgeting or getting up at night. To alleviate this you need a mattress with good motion isolation.

‘Motion isolation refers to individual movement not impacting the other person,’ says Tommy-Joe from Panda London. ‘Wriggling, turning over, and getting up can disturb your partner. When this motion transfer is prevented it means better sleep all around.’

'A memory foam mattress dampens movement and offers some of the best motion isolation,' says Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, Amy Lockwood. 'Couples often opt for a hybrid mattress, like the Simba Hybrid Original mattress or the Panda Hybrid Bamboo mattress that utilises a memory foam top layer to reduce motion transfer.'

Or if you prefer a mattress with natural fillings look for a pocket spring mattress, like the Hypnos Pillow Top Select mattress. 'Unlike an open coil mattress, pocket springs are individually housed in fabric compartments to isolate movement and prevent motion transfer from one side of the mattress to the other,' says Amy.

3. Look for good edge support

A mattress with good edge support means that the sides of the mattress are reinforced. This makes for less dipping at the edges of the mattress and less chance of getting that ‘roll off’ feeling.

'Good edge support is particularly important if you're sharing a mattress as there's likely to be less space in the bed' says Sleep Editor Amy Lockwood. 'This means one or both of you are more likely to be sleeping near the edge of the bed. A mattress with good edge support, like the Sealy Newton Posturepedic mattress, means you can do that without feeling like the edge of the mattress is sagging and you're in danger of rolling out.'

(Image credit: Katie Lee)

4. Check the mattress thickness

Mattresses come in all types of thicknesses, with cheaper mattresses often between 18-20cm, mid-range mattresses around 25-28cm, and more expensive mattresses somewhere between 30-35cm.

The thickness of your mattress is important – the thicker it is, in theory the more support it offers. So couples should opt for for a fairly deep mattress to support both body weights.

‘With two people sharing a mattress, there’s double the weight – this is why a deeper mattress, anything over 25cm, is recommended,’ says Tommy-Joe from Panda London. ‘However, consider the height of your bedframe and the practicality of being able to get in and out of bed easily.’

5. Opt for the middle ground with a medium-firm tension

Everyone has a preference when it comes to mattress tension. A lot of this preference is down to our preferred sleeping position and our body weight. For instance, the type of mattress that's best for heavier people is different from the type of mattress that's best for a lightweight sleeper.

Unless you and your partner are evenly matched in weight and sleeping positions, this can cause problems when trying to find a mattress for two.

‘Inevitably there has to be a bit of comprise between couples,' says Adam Black, co-founder at mattress brand Button & Sprung. That's why a medium-firm mattress is usually such a popular choice.

'A medium-firm mattress is a good middle-ground that tends to suit a lot of people,' agrees Amy Lockwood. 'The Simba Hybrid Pro mattress or Brook + Wilde Ultima mattress are medium-firm options that are rated highly by our testing team.'

(Image credit: Simon Whitmore)

6. Consider a zip-and-link matttress

Tension preferences are one reason that you might want to consider a split tension or zip-and-link mattress if you share a bed.

‘Zip and link technology, allows for the combination of two different mattress comfort types in one double or larger bed,’ explains Emma Beck, buying and merchandising manager at Bensons for Beds. 'These two mattresses simply zip together, right in the centre from top to bottom.'

The benefit is that not only is a zip and link mattress far easier to get up the stairs if you're investing in a king or super king-size bed, but, as Emma continues to explain, 'you can create a bed that will suit both you and your partner, no matter how different your sleep preferences.’

FAQs

What size mattress is best for couples?

Something most sleep experts agree on is that you should go for as big a mattress as you can – whether you’re a couple or sleeping alone. If you have a small bedroom and you’re tight on space, you could go for a double, but king-size or super-king is ideal for couples.

‘For a really comfortable night's sleep, a king or super king-size bed is recommended for two people,' says Tommy-Joe from Panda. 'You’ll have space to stretch out and move around.'

Is a king-size bed better for couples?

A king size bed – or larger if you can – is generally better than a double size bed for couples. That's because there's more space to stretch out.

As Tommy-Joe from mattress manufacturer Panda London shares, ‘I have heard countless stories from customers, friends and family members who have purchased a double size mattress, only to feel like there was a compromise when sharing with a partner.’

(Image credit: Paul Raeside)

What mattress thickness is best for couples?

It's best not to scrimp on mattress thickness if there are two of you sharing a bed, as that means double the weight. I'd advise opting for a mattress at least 25cm deep, if not a little more.

Can you get a mattress with two different firmnesses?

If you can’t agree on mattress firmness with your other half, then you can get two different tensions – or firmnesses – in one mattress. These are called split-tension or half-and-half mattresses, or you can opt for a zip-and-link mattress which is two seperate mattresses that zip together to form a double, king, or super-king.

Is a firm mattress good for couples?

A firm mattress can be better than a soft mattress for couples, because double the body weight means you need more support. But you don't want your mattress to be so firm and you end up with sore hips and shoulders or pins and needles. A medium-firm tension is often a good bet.

Is memory foam good for couples?

A memory foam hybrid mattress can be a good choice for couples. The top layer of memory foam offers good motion isolation to prevent partner disturbance and a base layer of springs provides support.

‘Memory foam is a great option for couples,’ says Tommy-Joe from Panda London. ‘It contours to both people’s body shapes and offers bespoke support. However, memory foam alone might dip over time if not coupled with a robust core, such as springs (as found in a hybrid mattress) or a solid bed base.’

(Image credit: Mary Wadsworth)

Are hybrid mattresses better for couples?

Many couples find a hybrid mattress a better choice than a pure foam mattress. A hybrid mattress combines the cushioning of a memory foam or latex comfort layer with spring support. This makes them more suitable for the combined body weight of a couple as the spring structure is less prone to sagging or dips appearing in the mattress.

So there we have it, all of my pearls of wisdom if you're in the market for a mattress for two.

However, your mattress isn't the only thing to consider if you share a bed. You might also want to consider what size duvet to choose, because, just like with your mattress size, expert advice suggests sizing up your duvet if you share a bed.

After all, you don't want to eliminate arguments over mattress comfort only to get into a debate about someone stealing the covers!