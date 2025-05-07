As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've spent the last four years testing all kinds of pillows, and one of the key things I've learnt is that if you're an active sleeper – that means if, like me, you spend the night tossing and turning from your back, to your side, to your front during the night – this makes finding the right pillow difficult. Very difficult.

That's because the best pillow for a back sleeper is generally a medium-soft mid-height pillow, the best pillow for a side sleeper is a firm and high pillow, and the best pillow for a front sleeper is a super soft and super low pillow.

It's a lot of different requirements to combine into one pillow, which is why there are very few multi-position pillows on the market. Until now, that is. IKEA has just launched the new ISRANUNKEL Ergonomic Pillow, which promises to be exactly what I need; a multi-position pillow that caters to side, back, *and* front sleepers.

IKEA ISRANUNKEL Ergonomic Multi-Position Pillow £35 at IKEA Now available in-store and online, the ISRANUNKEL is a butterfly-shaped pillow designed for all sleeping positions.

The brand says that the key to creating a pillow that can be used in all sleep positions is its butterfly shape that offers a mix of high and low sides. The highest edges lift the head in alignment with the spine when side sleeping, the lower edge on one side cradles the neck for back sleeping, and the alternative side is lower still for stomach sleeping.

The soft memory foam shape is also designed to be huggable, with the brand saying 'the shape allows you to wrap your arms around the pillow for extra comfort while sleeping or resting.' Sounds pretty nice to me!

(Image credit: IKEA)

Because it's so new, there aren't yet many reviews of the ISRANUNKEL online, but those customers who have snapped up this versatile pillow are fans.

'I found these pillows to be just right for me,' says one reviewer. 'I have two other memory foam pillows, the same standard shape as most, but these ergonomic ones are more comfortable, just the right softness, and the shape allows room for your shoulder.'

Another says, 'I've tried a few IKEA memory foam pillows and have found them all to be a little too stiff, making my ears hurt by the time I get up. This one is a softer memory foam (a single moulded piece, not crumb) but it's still very supportive.'

'The contoured shape is well thought out and is comfortable in multiple positions. No more aching ears. It could be a bit wider though, to fit better in standard 80cm wide pillow cases, but that's a minor niggle. Very highly recommended.'

(Image credit: IKEA)

However, a couple of reviewers are less impressed, which is understandable, as when it comes to how to choose a pillow, even with a multi-position pillow, one pillow doesn't always suit all.

'Am enjoying a good night's sleep (mainly on my back, which was the reason for purchasing this pillow),' says a third reviewer. 'However, the foam can get warm as the night progresses and can cause you to wake up.'

This is a common problem I've encountered with even the best memory foam pillows. This material is super cushioning and moulds into all sorts of useful shapes, but its density lacks breathability.

As a hot sleeper myself, I've found that if you want to avoid a hot head, the best filling for a pillow is feather and down. This type of pillow is far more breathable than memory foam, leading to a cool head all night long, and as long as the feather and down pillow is squishy enough, I find I can bunch it up to make a higher sleep surface for side sleeping and flatten it out into a lower sleep surface for back or side sleeping. Three of my favourites are below.

Shop alternatives

Dunelm Dorma Hungarian Goose Down Soft Pillow £90 at Dunelm Super soft and super low, this feather and down pillow is one of my favourites for front sleeping, but it's also malleable enough you can squish it up into a higher shape for side sleeping. scooms Hungarian Goose Down Pillow £95 at Scooms A much plumper pillow with a far higher loft, this top-quality Hungarian Goose Down Pillow is ideal for side and back sleeping. However, I find it much too high for comfortable stomach sleeping. Kally Sleep Neck Pain Pillow £49.99 at Amazon As another alternative, I've tried and tested this Kally Sleep ergonomic pillow and think it's a great option for side and back sleepers, and it has a 14-night sleep trial. The only position I struggled to get comfortable in was on my front.

However, I'm intrigued to see what the IKEA ISRANUNKEL Ergonomic Pillow is like in person. It looks like a great option for those active sleepers who prefer a firmer sleep surface than feather and down can offer, and, at £35, it's a very reasonable price compared to most feather and down options on the market.